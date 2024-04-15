Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person Happy To Have A SAH Partner If They Commit To 40 Hours Of Chores, Drama Ensues
128
Couples, Relationships

Person Happy To Have A SAH Partner If They Commit To 40 Hours Of Chores, Drama Ensues

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 38
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

38

ADVERTISEMENT

If you share your precious living space with a partner, you probably know that to keep the peace, it’s best to divide the housework equally so that one of you doesn’t accidentally fall victim to an unfair division of household labor. But what happens if certain circumstances change? Does this agreement require altering too?

When redditor’s Choresforpay partner considered taking time off work, they were quickly presented with one condition. They were told that if they wanted to move in with them and quit their job, they would have to do most of the housework, which amounted to about 40 hours a week. Unhappy with this ultimatum, the partner refused to be their ‘servant’, causing AITAH drama to ensue.

Scroll down to find the full story and a conversation with sex therapist, relationship counselor, and intimacy expert Dr. Miro Gudelsky, who kindly agreed to answer some of our questions about fairly splitting chores with a partner.

Keeping a fair division of household chores is key to a healthy relationship

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

However, this couple couldn’t agree on it, causing drama to ensue

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Choresforpay

Fairly dividing house chores can help reduce tension and give back precious time to members of the household

Just like the couple in this story, many struggle to split chores equally, as it was found that women do 36 hours of household tasks per week, nine hours more than men, including doing the laundry, cleaning, and cooking. 

However, Dr. Miro Gudelsky tells Bored Panda, “It is very important to divide chores up in a way that feels equal and just to everyone in the relationship.” This is definitely possible, which can also help reduce tension at home and give back precious time to each member of the household. 

Dr. Miro suggests that “sometimes it is as easy as figuring out what people are better at. One person may be better at planning and making dinners, while the other person doesn’t mind washing the dishes.”

The first thing she suggests that couples do, if there are any issues about this, is to sit down and have an honest and open dialogue with each other. “Figure out what makes you happy in regard to household chores. What annoys you and what you just really don’t want to do? A lot of times, you’ll find out that your partner is very willing to do those things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if there aren’t any problems surrounding this topic, she recommends allocating some time and having this discussion anyway. “Make sure everyone is on the same page. You don’t want resentment building,” she adds.

Certain circumstances should be considered

Of course, certain circumstances might be considered. Dr. Miro says, “Everyone needs to pull their weight. If one person has a little more time than their partner, then, yes, of course, they should be helping more.

Honestly, it depends on why they’re taking time off work. Are they taking it for health reasons? Then they probably can’t help around the house. For example, if someone is on a physical disability leave, you can’t expect them to be carrying laundry up and down the stairs. If something needs to be done to keep the household running in a manner that pleases everyone involved, then it should just be done by whoever can do it.”

Surprisingly, the fair division of household labor seems to be more common knowledge for same-gender partners, who, according to research, are more successful at splitting their tasks. It was found that same-sex couples tend to share more duties and assign various chores based on personal preference. Meanwhile, straight couples tend to slip back into traditional gender roles, with women being more responsible for household chores. 

One explanation for this may stem from the fact that same-sex partners have already broken out of the ‘traditional’ family structure, allowing them to be more creative when it comes to domestic chores. Diversity strategy leader Jennifer Allyn believes that the increasing visibility of same-gender couples and their housework choices could show same-sex partners new ways to divide up household responsibilities. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters titled the author as not wrong

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Read & Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Read & Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

19

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

38
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

38

Austeja Zokaite
Austeja Zokaite
Austeja Zokaite
Austeja Zokaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read more »
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. Looking at pets and memes is the best part of my work. I love to travel and want to see the world. Still looking and exploring stuff I like and want to do so thats exciting... and sometimes not

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Badly worded but reasonable. Love that they did not hint at their genders. Prevents people from being biast.

Vote comment up
26
26points
Vote comment down
reply
hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Quite frankly, to me, the gender doesn't matter in this case. It's a couple's living arrangement issues. The end.

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is it with wanting to quit your job and just expecting your SO to support you? "Keeping a house" for two people with no children is hardly a full- or even a significant part-time job. If you hate your job, find another.

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This sounds like a dream. What person in their right minds would turn this opportunity down? I would make that home sparkle everyday.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would HATE to be financially dependent like this.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Badly worded but reasonable. Love that they did not hint at their genders. Prevents people from being biast.

Vote comment up
26
26points
Vote comment down
reply
hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Quite frankly, to me, the gender doesn't matter in this case. It's a couple's living arrangement issues. The end.

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is it with wanting to quit your job and just expecting your SO to support you? "Keeping a house" for two people with no children is hardly a full- or even a significant part-time job. If you hate your job, find another.

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This sounds like a dream. What person in their right minds would turn this opportunity down? I would make that home sparkle everyday.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would HATE to be financially dependent like this.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda