Navigating the treacherous waters of the corporate holiday party is stressful enough without the added pressure of buying a present for someone you only know as "the guy who microwaved fish last Tuesday." We all dread the moment someone unwraps a generic candle that smells like a dusty attic so we found items that actually deserve a spot on a cubicle desk.

Prepare to witness a polite yet ruthless battle unfold in the conference room as your colleagues abandon all professional decorum to steal these upgrades from each other while the HR rep looks on in horror.