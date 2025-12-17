ADVERTISEMENT

Navigating the treacherous waters of the corporate holiday party is stressful enough without the added pressure of buying a present for someone you only know as "the guy who microwaved fish last Tuesday." We all dread the moment someone unwraps a generic candle that smells like a dusty attic so we found items that actually deserve a spot on a cubicle desk.

Prepare to witness a polite yet ruthless battle unfold in the conference room as your colleagues abandon all professional decorum to steal these upgrades from each other while the HR rep looks on in horror.

#1

Convincing The Boss You Are A Spreadsheet Wizard Is Surprisingly Easy When The Excel Shortcut Sticker Guides Your Fingers To The Right Keys So You Don't Have To Google Basic Commands

Laptop keyboard with colorful shortcut sticker featuring Word and Excel commands, a desk joy item for workday ease

Review: "Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can't remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!" - Candice M Eaker

amazon.com Report

    #2

    Pretending You Are In Bali Instead Of A Windowless Basement Is Much Easier When You Swing Your Loafers In The Under Desk Foot Hammock While Ignoring Urgent Emails

    Review: "I absolutely recommend this! It's easy to install and super convenient." - Kat Cing

    Review: "I absolutely recommend this! It's easy to install and super convenient." - Kat Cing

    amazon.com , Kat Cing Report

    Mini desktop ticket dispenser and digital number display on office desks, enhancing desk joy and workday experience.

    Review: "This was a Great gift for boss that always has a line waiting to talk to them! Working digital now serving sign and small paper tickets in the dispenser!" - M. Miller

    amazon.com Report

    #4

    There Is No Time For Bad Vibes At The Office With This Friendly Flower Vase Keeping Things Cheerful

    Playful flower vase holding yellow daffodils on a window sill, a cheerful desk joy item to brighten your workday.

    Review: "This is a cute and whimsical vase. Seems well constructed." - Campfire Connections

    amazon.com , Susy Lundy Report

    Compact crossbow-shaped pen with blue accents on a gray desk, a unique desk joy item for workday use.

    Review: "Extremely good price and extremely good bow it was made out of metal and very good. I very much recommend it." - Janet Aschenbrener

    amazon.com Report

    #6

    Looking Like A Genius While Sneezing Is The Only Reason To Keep The Rubik's Cube Tissue Box On Your Desk Since It Solves The Problem Of A Runny Nose Without Any Math

    Review: "Looks great. Bigger than I thought it would be." - Elsie

    Review: "Looks great. Bigger than I thought it would be." - Elsie

    amazon.com Report

    #7

    Let Them Rest Their Wrists In Style With These Adorable Soft Baguette And Croissant Wrist Pillows

    Mechanical keyboard with unique pastel keycaps and novelty bread wrist rest enhancing desk joy during workdays.

    Review: "My goodness the bread is so freaking cute! They came NOT shrunken down so there’s no issues to structure like some other bread wrist rests listings I’ve seen. They’re soft yet well structured enough and support the wrist very nicely. My coworkers all love it haha!" - Annie

    amazon.com , Annie Report

    #8

    Clean Up Your Act With This Adorable Ladybug Desktop Vacuum

    Small red ladybug-shaped desk accessory designed to add desk joy and brighten your workday experience.

    Review: "It works pretty well. Ideal for table and counter top. Easy to disassemble and clean the storage case." - Marcella

    amazon.com , david Report

    If you haven't yet found the specific item that will turn your mild-mannered desk neighbor into a ruthless gift thief, don't worry. The psychological warfare of the holiday exchange is just getting started and we have plenty more options that are worth ruining a work friendship over.

    Ceramic frog pen holders filled with colorful pens and markers, perfect desk joy items for workspaces.

    Review: "Looks super cute on my desk at work product arrived intact and matches the rest of my frog decor on my desk." - jason

    amazon.com Report

    #10

    Turning Your Workstation Into A Low-Budget Version Of A Detective's Evidence Board Is Totally Acceptable When You Stick Your Reminders To The Transparent Sticky Note Panel So They Don't Block Your View Of The Actual Work

    Review: "Absolute necessity for the office!!! Especially if you love post it notes." - Emily jelinek

    Review: "Absolute necessity for the office!!! Especially if you love post it notes." - Emily jelinek

    amazon.com Report

    #11

    Donating Half Your Paycheck To The Local Cafe Will Seem Ridiculous Once The Cold Brew Coffee Maker Starts Churning Out High-Voltage Bean Water Right At Your Desk

    Donating Half Your Paycheck To The Local Cafe Will Seem Ridiculous Once The Cold Brew Coffee Maker Starts Churning Out High-Voltage Bean Water Right At Your Desk

    Review: "You will NOT regret purchasing this! I ordered the quart size and it gets me through 3-4 days. It comes with easy to follow instructions, and it’s very simple to use! I just ordered a second one as a house warming gift for a friend!" - Lexi Sponseller

    amazon.com , Lexi Sponseller Report

    Sitting On Giant Toe Beans With The Plush Cat Paw Chair Cushion Is The Closest You Will Get To Being A Pampered House Cat Without Actually Quitting Your Job To Nap In A Sunbeam

    Review: "Perfecto for my daughters dorm room. She loved it!" - June Solis

    amazon.com , Steph C. Report

    #13

    Take Out Your Office Frustrations On The Desktop Punching Bag . It's A Stress Ball On Steroids

    Red desktop punching ball on spring stand next to computer monitor and smart speaker for desk joy.

    Review: "Works well great fit for my workspace. Tested it out the other day." - Charleen Allen

    amazon.com , Samantha Rudolph Report

    Colorful gel pens with cute cat toppers, perfect desk joy items to brighten up your workday and boost productivity

    Review: "These pens are awesome! Not only are they cute, they write so nice without smearing." - Denise

    amazon.com Report

    #15

    Developing A Repetitive Strain Injury From Aggressively Clicking "Delete" On Company-Wide Emails Is Less Likely When The Ergonomic Mouse Pad Cradles Your Overworked Wrist

    Review: "The design is gorgeous and so comfy that I even take it when I travel for business. This has relieved wrist pain from working on the computer every day." - Bianka P Gonzalez G

    Review: "The design is gorgeous and so comfy that I even take it when I travel for business. This has relieved wrist pain from working on the computer every day." - Bianka P Gonzalez G

    amazon.com , Bianka P Gonzalez G Report

    #16

    Auditioning For The Role Of Quasimodo Is Best Left To The Professionals So Keep Your Spine Straight With The Sturdy Laptop Stand Elevating Your Screen

    Auditioning For The Role Of Quasimodo Is Best Left To The Professionals So Keep Your Spine Straight With The Sturdy Laptop Stand Elevating Your Screen

    Review: "Who knew something like this could be so life changing! The color - the fit (Macbook pro 14" M4) use it and the time! Sturdy - it's solid & made very well - very comfortable for typing - my wrists no longer hurt." - Mindful Maverick

    amazon.com , AB Report

    We are legally required to remind you that fighting over these items should probably be kept verbal to avoid a meeting with the safety committee. However, if the previous gadgets didn't convince you to trade your number for a better present, the upcoming finds might just be worth a little polite aggression near the punch bowl.

    Watching Your Coworkers Fight To The End Over The Mug Warmer Is Inevitable Since It Is The Only Thing Standing Between Them And A Sad Cup Of Cold Coffee

    Review: "I LOVE it! And love how it's not a USB connect one either. So far it's been keeping my coffee hot. Great product at a great price!" - KP

    amazon.com , KP Report

    Two cat-themed desk calendars with humorous captions, ideal for adding desk joy and brightening workdays.

    Review: "Purchased these for a Boss’s Day gift to a good friend that loves cats. She loves it and changes the picture every day she works in the office and it gives us a good laugh every time. They are pretty thick and sturdy pages, definitely worth the purchase!" - Katie D.

    amazon.com Report

    #19

    The Sad Truth Is, While Everyone Is On Holiday In Their Campers, They Just Have This Vintage Camper Pencil Holder To Look At

    Desk joy alert with retro camper-themed desk organizer holding scissors and highlighters on a work surface.

    Review: "This was a huge hit at the office holiday party gift exchange. I decided to leave it in the packaging and let the winner put it together. It was a fun little activity and it’s still on their desk!" - Devin

    amazon.com Report

    #20

    They Can Stop Wiggling Around Like A Restless Toddler During Conference Calls Thanks To The Memory Foam Back And Bottom Pillow Making That Concrete Slab Of A Chair Bearable

    They Can Stop Wiggling Around Like A Restless Toddler During Conference Calls Thanks To The Memory Foam Back And Bottom Pillow Making That Concrete Slab Of A Chair Bearable

    Review: "I have several issues with my back, two herniated disks, scoliosis and a twisted hip, it's a mess in there. On top of everything I injured my tailbone last summer. Comfilife coccyx cushion has been a life saver to alleviate sitting pain after the injury and I am pretty happy with the quality of their products & customer service so I jumped on it when I saw they also make a lumbar pillow. Best decision ever." - Mario

    amazon.com , Mario Report

    #21

    Convincing Your Manager You Are Totally On Top Of Things Is Effortless When You Fill The Daily Planner Notepad With Tasks You Finished Three Hours Ago Just For The Satisfaction Of Checking Them Off

    Review: "I like the design. It really helps me in planning my day." - Janet W

    Review: "I like the design. It really helps me in planning my day." - Janet W

    amazon.com , CGie Report

    Round desk mats featuring cute burning dumpster illustrations with the phrase everything is fine, desk joy items for workdays.

    Review: "This mouse pad is so fun and quirky. I love having it at my office desk to give some personality to my space. It’s got great coloring and the design printed really well." - Annaka King

    amazon.com Report

    Hand holding a computer mouse featuring a cute fox illustration, one of the desk joy items to improve workday experience.

    Review: "I am in love with this mouse. It is so cute 🥰 it fits in my hand nicely and scrolls smoothly." - Coco Terry

    amazon.com , Coco Terry Report

    #24

    The Local Fire Marshal Will Sleep Much Better At Night Knowing You Are Using The 6-Port Surge Protector Plug Extender Instead Of Sketchily Daisy-Chaining Three Different Power Strips Together

    The Local Fire Marshal Will Sleep Much Better At Night Knowing You Are Using The 6-Port Surge Protector Plug Extender Instead Of Sketchily Daisy-Chaining Three Different Power Strips Together

    Review: "I purchased this for our office area which, as you can see from the picture, has a lot of devices to plug in. The thing I enjoy the moat is the ease of installation. You plug it in, screw in the middle screw & that’s it. The night light is hand as well because the area isn’t lit very well since it’s under our desk. I would definitely recommend this inexpensive charger." - Ryan

    amazon.com , Ryan Report

