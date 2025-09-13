Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Office Depot Fires ‘Insensitive’ Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster
Vigil poster of Charlie Kirk displayed on a wooden stand with lit candles, related to Office Depot staff firing incident.
Society

Office Depot Fires ‘Insensitive’ Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A Michigan printing company landed itself in hot water when one of its managers refused to print a poster for a Charlie Kirk vigil, deeming it “political propaganda.”

The would-be client, a member of a Kalamazoo-based Republican Party faction (known as KGOP), then went to the Office Depot outlet to confront staffers while filming.

Highlights
  • A Kalamazoo GOP member filmed Office Depot staff refusing to print a vigil poster for Charlie Kirk, calling it “propaganda.”
  • The video, shared by Matthew DePerno, went viral, garnering over a million views and sparking outrage online.

The footage made it onto the internet and went viral, resulting in the branchfiring one of its employees.

RELATED:

    The Republican went to the shop to confront the team that refused to print the poster

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: Charlie Kirk

    Footage of the exchange on Matthew S. DePerno’s X handle depicts a man saying: 

    “We came in for an order earlier to print a poster for a vigil tonight.”

    A woman at a desk, supposedly named Beryl, looked up and said, “Yeah so we don’t print propaganda.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s not propaganda,” the man shot back.

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: mdeperno

    “It’s propaganda, I’m sorry. We don’t print…” Beryl said before trailing off.

    The man then took the order to FedEx who apologised and printed the poster for free

    The man tried to explain that it was for “a prayer vigil” for someone who had “passed away.”

    “What makes it propaganda?” interjected an unseen woman, presumably holding the camera.

    “Because he was a political figure,” Beryl quipped.

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: mdeperno

    Beryl obviously thought she was acting out her superior’s orders, and when another staffer chipped in and advised the protesting duo that the outlet’s general manager would be in on Monday and they could take the issue up with him, Beryl enthusiastically agreed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    DePerno noted in the caption that they took the order to FedEx, who apologized and printed the post for free.

    The post drew 1,600 comments

    The video has since garnered over a million views and 1,600 comments, one of which noted:

    “I seriously doubt this decision represents the policy of Office Depot or anyone in general management. 

    “Don’t cancel them before the corporate office gets a turn.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And “corporate” did get its turn.

    Office Depot announced that it had fired a staffer shortly afterwards

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: mdeperno

    Shortly after the disgruntled conservative posted on X, Office Depot took to its own account, writing that it was “deeply concerned by the incident.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The behavior displayed by our associate is completely unacceptable and insensitive, violates our company policies, and does not reflect the values we uphold at Office Depot.

    It went on to say that it had reached out to the viral netizen and then fired Beryl.

    “The associate involved is no longer with the organization,” the company wrote.

    Office Depot’s reply drew calls for the sacking of all three staffers captured in the footage

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: mdeperno

    Office Depot’s statement garnered nine times (9.7 million) more views than DePerno’s. 

    Along with celebrating the firing of one employee, netizens zoomed in on the co-workers present and spotted another employee in the background.

    This woman appeared amused by the complaining customer. Netizens have called her out, along with the male who took the order initially, demanding that they, too, be fired.

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: officedepot

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The quick response is appreciated. However, it was all three employees there. Please watch the video and look at how each of them responded. All three employees need to be let go,” wrote one person, summing up the prevailing sentiment.

    “This was the right thing to do. People with such hateful attitudes should not be working with the public,” echoed another.

    The debacle comes at a time when political tension is steeped

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah

    The furore comes days after Kirk suffered a fatal bullet wound to the neck. The news has drawn a response from the White House and even Democratic heavyweights like California governor Gavin Newsom.

    “We should all feel a deep sense of grief and outrage at the terrible violence that took place in Utah today. Charlie Kirk’s [slaying] is sick and reprehensible, and our thoughts are with his family, children, and loved ones,” he wrote on September 10.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: Charlie Kirk

    Former President Joe Biden also weighed in saying: 

    “There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones.”

     It must be noted that his statement was not well-received.

    Netizens say they are going to sell their Office Depot shares.

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: Michael_Braley

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: Objectivei32678

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: KittyMousey76

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: ehansn00

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: Chloe_nGOT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: Corgi_actual

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: SparkyTXLM

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: Shockvalues

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: sunflowerw_2

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: Lisag1960

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: GregoryWal35919

    Office Depot Fires 'Insensitive' Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

    Image credits: Here4theMusk678

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Society Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT