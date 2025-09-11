Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”
Man in a suit signing documents at a desk with two other men standing nearby, related to Charlie Kirk theory claims.
Crime, Society

Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
As the search for answers and the conservative advocate Charlie Kirk’s assassin continues, a conspiracy is taking root on the internet, and it involves “a letter” that has since become a political lightning rod.

Kirk had just kicked off his Turning Point tour and was sitting mic-in-hand on the Utah Valley University campus when a sniper’s bullet ripped through the side of his neck, ultimately taking his life.

Highlights
  • Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University just after launching his Turning Point tour.
  • Conspiracies online link his death to a letter allegedly from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, released by House Democrats.
  • The letter contained cryptic lines, a sketch of a woman’s body, and a Trump-like signature that the White House denies belongs to the president.

Less than two months prior, Kirk appeared torn between the will of the White House and that of his followers as he navigated growing coverage around the Epstein files, claiming at one point, at President Donald Trump’s behest, that he was done with the case.

He walked back the statement shortly afterwards and now members of the public think he was silenced by his own side.

    The suspected reason for his alleged silencing is a letter from President Donald Trump to the late Jeffrey Epstein

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore

    “Imma be a conspiracy theorist and say that he was gunned down by his own friends to divert the attention from #that letter,” wrote one netizen in a now-viral post.

    The letter in question is a correspondence made public by House Democrats on September 8.

    The communication was reportedly from Donald Trump to his once-best friend, the late underage female trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and was intended as a birthday wish.

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: The White House Photo/Daniel Torok

    It bore the outline of a woman in the buff and the words, “Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything.”

    The letter in question talks about how “enigmas never age”

    It then mimics an exchange between the two, starting with the sitting president, saying: “Yes, there is but I won’t tell you what it is.”

    To this, Epstein purportedly responds, “Nor will I since I also know what it is.”

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: YaYaMagaQueen

    “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” the following line under the heading “Donald” reads.

    “Yes we do,” Jeffrey is portrayed as saying.

    “Enigmas never age, have  you noticed that came the answer,” came the reply.

    “In fact it was clear to me the last I saw you,” came the now deceased offender’s answer

    The White House claims the signature is not Donald Trump’s

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: jameslynch32x

    “A pal is a wonderful thing,” the line under the sitting president’s name concluded. “And may every day be another wonderful secret.”

    The paper was signed off with a scrawl that resembles the signature Donald J. Trump.

    The White House has since rebutted the note claiming the signature was not that of the Commander in Chief, perBBC.

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: remy_cz

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: zoeycyberkitty

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: charliekirk

    The odium has since reached the point where the possibility of writing analysis analyzing the document has been floated.

    Netizens think Charlie Kirk’s demise was too convenient

    The idea was shot down by the likes of Republican House Oversight committee chair James Comer who claimed it was irrelevant.

    This sentiment, to some netizens, is too convenient.

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: charliekirk

    “When you zoom out, the timing always feels a little too convenient. These ‘distractions’ always seem to arrive right when the heat is on,” wrote a person subscribing to the idea.

    “It honestly feels like every time something messy comes up with these people, something ‘bigger’ and way louder suddenly happens to distract everyone. Like clockwork,” ruminated another.

    The shoot was not as professional as some make it out to be

    “I wouldn’t be surprised… it was a very clean professional shot and they still haven’t caught the shooter,” remarked one netizen.

    Outlets like Al Jazeera report that the shot was made from 200 yards away. Refuting the idea that Kirk’s assassin was a professional is former Navy SEAL sniper and instructor, Brandon Webb.

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: The White House Photo/Daniel Torok

    “Two hundred yards is a very easy shot and a moderate distance for a trained sniper, and a relatively easy shot for someone with basic sh***ing skills,” he wrote on SOFREP.

    “In military training, we routinely push past 1,000 yards,” he continued. At 200 yards, the shot requires skill but is well within reach of a competent marksman.

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: howmanystrongs

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: IikNute

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: Lil_Luna_IRLz

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: chukky10z

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: BiggestN_

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: Scope360Journal

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: erynsbloodline

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: mmdisney200

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: ElectronStealer

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: samasucci

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: blockniahc

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: AceOfOT

    Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

    Image credits: Amplify_SocialX

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Less, please. Don't care.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    megalej34 avatar
    Megan Romero-Herman
    Megan Romero-Herman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I hate to break it to you, but we’re not gonna stop hearing about this for quite a while until something else comes along so the only way you’re going to avoid seeing it is by staying off social media completely you’re not going to be a b***h to people for posting about what’s current

    Load More Replies...
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anything is possible and I wouldn't be surprised if it was due to something similar. Talk about the ultimate discard.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
