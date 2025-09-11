Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the search for answers and the conservative advocate Charlie Kirk’s assassin continues, a conspiracy is taking root on the internet, and it involves “a letter” that has since become a political lightning rod.

Kirk had just kicked off his Turning Point tour and was sitting mic-in-hand on the Utah Valley University campus when a sniper’s bullet ripped through the side of his neck, ultimately taking his life.

Highlights Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University just after launching his Turning Point tour.

Conspiracies online link his death to a letter allegedly from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, released by House Democrats.

The letter contained cryptic lines, a sketch of a woman’s body, and a Trump-like signature that the White House denies belongs to the president.

Less than two months prior, Kirk appeared torn between the will of the White House and that of his followers as he navigated growing coverage around the Epstein files, claiming at one point, at President Donald Trump’s behest, that he was done with the case.

He walked back the statement shortly afterwards and now members of the public think he was silenced by his own side.

The suspected reason for his alleged silencing is a letter from President Donald Trump to the late Jeffrey Epstein

Image credits: Gage Skidmore

“Imma be a conspiracy theorist and say that he was gunned down by his own friends to divert the attention from #that letter,” wrote one netizen in a now-viral post.

The letter in question is a correspondence made public by House Democrats on September 8.

The communication was reportedly from Donald Trump to his once-best friend, the late underage female trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and was intended as a birthday wish.

Image credits: The White House Photo/Daniel Torok

It bore the outline of a woman in the buff and the words, “Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything.”

The letter in question talks about how “enigmas never age”

It then mimics an exchange between the two, starting with the sitting president, saying: “Yes, there is but I won’t tell you what it is.”

To this, Epstein purportedly responds, “Nor will I since I also know what it is.”

Image credits: YaYaMagaQueen

“We have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” the following line under the heading “Donald” reads.

“Yes we do,” Jeffrey is portrayed as saying.

“Enigmas never age, have you noticed that came the answer,” came the reply.

“In fact it was clear to me the last I saw you,” came the now deceased offender’s answer

The White House claims the signature is not Donald Trump’s

Image credits: jameslynch32x

“A pal is a wonderful thing,” the line under the sitting president’s name concluded. “And may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The paper was signed off with a scrawl that resembles the signature Donald J. Trump.

The White House has since rebutted the note claiming the signature was not that of the Commander in Chief, perBBC.

Karoline Leavitt: I have already many forensic analysts coming up who said this was not the President’s authentic signature. We have maintained that position all along. The President did not write this letter. He did not sign this letter.🤔 Nobody buys this BS pic.twitter.com/liRL0v7oCj — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 9, 2025

Image credits: remy_cz

Image credits: zoeycyberkitty

Image credits: charliekirk

The odium has since reached the point where the possibility of writing analysis analyzing the document has been floated.

Netizens think Charlie Kirk’s demise was too convenient

The idea was shot down by the likes of Republican House Oversight committee chair James Comer who claimed it was irrelevant.

This sentiment, to some netizens, is too convenient.

Image credits: charliekirk

“When you zoom out, the timing always feels a little too convenient. These ‘distractions’ always seem to arrive right when the heat is on,” wrote a person subscribing to the idea.

“It honestly feels like every time something messy comes up with these people, something ‘bigger’ and way louder suddenly happens to distract everyone. Like clockwork,” ruminated another.

The shoot was not as professional as some make it out to be

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just announced he will be posthumously awarding Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom “Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and inspiration to millions and millions of people.” “We miss him greatly.. I have no doubt… pic.twitter.com/gAuYcisZ4p — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 11, 2025

“I wouldn’t be surprised… it was a very clean professional shot and they still haven’t caught the shooter,” remarked one netizen.

Outlets like Al Jazeera report that the shot was made from 200 yards away. Refuting the idea that Kirk’s assassin was a professional is former Navy SEAL sniper and instructor, Brandon Webb.

Image credits: The White House Photo/Daniel Torok

“Two hundred yards is a very easy shot and a moderate distance for a trained sniper, and a relatively easy shot for someone with basic sh***ing skills,” he wrote on SOFREP.

“In military training, we routinely push past 1,000 yards,” he continued. At 200 yards, the shot requires skill but is well within reach of a competent marksman.

Image credits: howmanystrongs

Image credits: IikNute

Image credits: Lil_Luna_IRLz

Image credits: chukky10z

Image credits: BiggestN_

Image credits: Scope360Journal

Image credits: erynsbloodline

Image credits: mmdisney200

Image credits: ElectronStealer

Image credits: samasucci

Image credits: blockniahc

Image credits: AceOfOT

Image credits: Amplify_SocialX

