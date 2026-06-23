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There are days that are so tough and draining that all you want to do is grab a cozy blanket, put on some cartoons or a retro video game, grab a bunch of snacks, and remind yourself that life can be good. What we can offer you today is a digital version of that!

‘Oddly Wholesome’ is a positivity-infused online community that is full to the brim with kindness and everyday magic. While we can’t guarantee that life will be easy (it won’t!), we’ve picked out our favorite wholesome images to bring some much-needed sunshine and optimism into your life.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Like To Make Little Drawings Of People That I See

A hand holding a sketchbook open to a page with many small, unusual drawings of people, with a city background.

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    #2

    I Mean

    A weird and unusual red door hung upside down, a wholesome way for dogs to see outside.

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    #3

    NASA Spotted The Sun Smiling

    A glowing image of the sun with dark spots that resemble a happy face, an unusual and wholesome astronomical phenomenon.

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    If you think you’re being too negative or focusing too much on stressful news lately, it’s not exactly your fault. Human beings are hardwired for negativity because this is what helped their ancestors survive in a dangerous, threatening world.

    We call this negativity bias, and when you become aware of it, you realize that, yes, the world is full of pain, sorrow, and inequality, but that is not the full picture. You have to consciously remember to focus on happy moments so that you push back against this bias and reduce negative thinking.

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    #4

    Happy Pride Month!!

    A screenshot of a wholesome text conversation about an unusual coming out story.

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    #5

    Drunk Words Are Sober Thoughts, And My Heart Is Full"

    A Reddit post about a wholesome drunk text from a girlfriend, showcasing unusual things.

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    #6

    Good Parenting

    A screenshot of a wholesome text message conversation between a dad and daughter about unusual things.

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    Somewhat paradoxically, negativity bias can be incredibly motivating.

    This is because people are typically motivated to do something not because they stand to gain something, but because they want to avoid losing something.

    “This can play a role in your motivation to pursue a goal,” Verywell Mind explains.

    #7

    I Get It

    A mugshot of a Florida woman who kidnapped a scientist to make her dog immortal, a wholesome, weird and unusual thing.

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    #8

    Very Oddly Wholesome

    A meme with a trolley and wholesome comments ensuring safe travel and a happy ending.

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    #9

    Never Give Up... On A Dumpster Behind A Grocery Store

    A dumpster with the wholesome message NEVER GIVE UP, next to a loading dock, showcasing unusual positivity.

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    “Rather than focusing on what you will gain if you keep working toward something, you're more likely to dwell on what you might have to give up in order to achieve that goal.”

    One major downside of negativity bias is that, because of how people are wired, they tend to see negative news as being more truthful, even if this is not the case.

    In a nutshell, negative information tends to get more attention and is perceived as more valid.

    #10

    I Love Dogs

    A wholesome news report about a pitbull showing its teddy to another dog, highlighting unusual things.

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    #11

    From R/Blursedimages

    A weird and unusual comic showing Donald Duck claiming to be the only human for miles, a wholesome chuckle.

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    #12

    This Sign Above The Blades At A Craftstore

    An unusual but wholesome sight of a sticky note saying 'you are loved' on a store shelf among sharp blades.

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    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This makes me sad

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    Meanwhile, The Decision Lab emphasizes that you feel the consequences of negative events and memories much more, even if they’re (objectively) as emotional as the positive things you’ve experienced.

    “Simply put, these [negative] events stick out to us.”

    #13

    Believe

    A newspaper clipping with Mookie Wilson talking about believing in dinosaurs, a wholesome, weird and unusual thing.

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    #14

    There Is A Fish Store That Tells You Who Caught It On What Boat

    A wholesome seafood package sticker from Captain Mike Retherford and The Excalibur, with nutritional info visible.

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    #15

    Pet Crab Eating Onion Ring

    A pet crab eating an onion ring, with a wholesome comment about eating together, an unusual and heartwarming sight.

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    For some people, everyday positivity isn’t enough to restore their optimism. Instead, they turn to nostalgia and daydreaming about their youth to boost their mood.

    Nostalgia has plenty of upsides… as well as one big downside. So you have to rely on it sparingly.

    On the positive end of the scale, research has shown that nostalgia can make you happier, boost your self-esteem, and help you reconnect with your authentic self.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The Heartwarming Story Behind 'Cheese'

    A wholesome and unusual text conversation revealing a grandpa's nickname, Cheese, and its cute origin.

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    #17

    When I Was Little, I Told My Nan I Was Going To Be A Lawyer When I’m Older So I Could Help People

    A Waterman pen and wholesome handwritten notes about law school achievements and goals.

    So she went and got me this proper writing pen, and told me this is a special pen and I could use it once I started law school. 10 years later, I started law school with my pen. Hope I made her proud

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    #18

    Friendly Catgirl Hacker :3

    A wholesome and unusual image showing a printer warning with a picture of the Pope.

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    What’s more, nostalgia can help you weather incredibly difficult moments in your life. Moreover, nostalgia can actually make you more future-oriented because you feel inspired and full of ideas on how to move forward.

    However, like with all things, too much of a good thing can end up harming you. Nostalgia is no different. If all you ever do is think about how awesome your childhood was (and we’re sure that it was), you’re missing out on great relationships, opportunities, adventures, and activities in the present.

    #19

    "The Sweetest Colorblind Fail Ever"

    A wholesome and funny text exchange about a colorblind boyfriend getting his colors wrong.

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    #20

    "Pure Comfort In A Single Sentence"

    A tweet about a wholesome Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru experience, one of many unusual things.

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    #21

    Sunset

    A weird and unusual photo of a lobster enjoying a snowy sunset on a bench, a wholesome moment.

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    A good rule of thumb to follow is that if reminiscing and daydreaming about the past begin interfering with your daily life, you need to take a step back and reevaluate things. You can always reach out to a therapist for guidance and support.

    Yes, life was (or at least seemed) simpler and better ‘back in the day,’ but every era has its challenges and opportunities. The healthiest things we can do are to learn to weather the former and take advantage of the latter, no matter when we were born and how old we are now.

    In other words, you need to remind yourself that there are lots of kind, caring, wonderful people and moments in the present, too. And this list of pics can be one such reminder.

    #22

    U/Glitch27’s Oddly Wholesome Post On R/Unpopularopinion

    A Reddit post about a mentally handicapped brother, a wholesome and unusual story.

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    #23

    Me Irl

    A screenshot of a Reddit conversation about wholesome, weird and unusual things and the hava nice day joke.

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    #24

    A Father Made A Post On R/Teenagers Wishing To Learn Popular Slang Among Teenagers. Needless To Say, It's Going Quite Well

    A screenshot showing wholesome Reddit comments about weird and unusual things and mans capping.

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    The ‘Oddly Wholesome’ online group was created in late 2016 and has been making people smile for nearly a decade now.

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    Currently, the community gets 9.4k visitors every week. We can only hope that they continue this heartwarming mission for many years to come.

    #25

    *borat Voice* My Wiiife

    Funny discussion about the phrase the wife, highlighting wholesome and humorous takes on relationships.

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    #26

    Bernie Smiling At A Little Birdie

    Bernie Sanders smiling at a bird on his podium, an unusual and wholesome political rally moment.

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    #27

    How Stingrays Look Underneath

    Two stingrays appearing to smile, looking like wholesome, unusual things in an aquarium.

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    We’d love to hear your thoughts and stories in the comments, once you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest and upvoted your favorite images.

    Which of these pics genuinely brightened your mood?

    What are a few things that you like to do to make yourself feel better when you’re feeling particularly blue?
    #28

    Heart-Shaped Potato

    A heart-shaped potato, a wholesome and unusual thing found in nature.

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    #29

    Wholesome /B/

    A screenshot showing wholesome comments on an image of a young person on a 4chan post, part of weird and unusual things.

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    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    only roast you gonna get is roast beef would you like gravy and yorkshire pudding

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    #30

    This Catchphrase On The Receipt Of A Local Restaurant

    A restaurant receipt with a wholesome message saying Antonio's is da best :D and Hahahahaha, part of weird and unusual things.

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    #31

    Barista Gave Me A Mini Sausage And Coffee An Hour Apart—Just Kind Or Something Else?

    A wholesome Starbucks cup and a sausage roll, a combination of unusual things.

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    #32

    This Soda That I Spilled

    A weird and unusual image of a wholesome smiley face made from water drops on a speckled countertop.

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    #33

    A Twitter Love Story

    Wholesome social media comments exchanging encouraging words about exercise and self-improvement.

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    #34

    Just Saw This On Askreddit

    A Reddit discussion about unusual things, showing a user's fear of being forgotten and a wholesome reply.

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    #35

    Thought I Might Post This Here

    A meme showing a glowing green figure on a slide and a cartoon cat with night vision goggles, a weird and wholesome take on sleep paralysis.

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    #36

    It's The Least We Can Do

    A wooden park bench with the wholesome words Life sux, atleast be nice and a doodle, an unusual thing.

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    #37

    A Leopard Gecko Shedding It's Skin And It Looks Like He Is Getting Eaten

    A person holding a small gecko that is in the middle of shedding its skin, a weird and wholesome moment.

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    #38

    Posted On The Viper Owners Group On Fb

    A Facebook post from Nick Dietrich about loving Dodge Vipers, a wholesome and unusual interest.

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    #39

    My Crayon Came With A Heart Carved In :o

    A close-up of a green and yellow crayon with a heart-shaped tip, a weird and wholesome detail.

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    #40

    Ebaumsworld Normalcy Nostalgia

    A tweet about giving a toddler an iPad with Ebaumsworld, a weird and wholesome parenting choice.

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    #41

    "I Don't Want You To Stop Loving Her. I Just Want You To Love Me, Too

    A Reddit post about finding new love after loss, a wholesome and unusual thing.

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    #42

    A Regular Member Of Our Home Game Has A Terminal Illness And Can’t Come Play Anymore. So We Set It Up For Him To Play Over Skype

    An overhead view of a poker table with cards, chips, and a laptop, showing wholesome things.

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