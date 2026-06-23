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There are days that are so tough and draining that all you want to do is grab a cozy blanket, put on some cartoons or a retro video game, grab a bunch of snacks, and remind yourself that life can be good. What we can offer you today is a digital version of that!

‘Oddly Wholesome’ is a positivity-infused online community that is full to the brim with kindness and everyday magic. While we can’t guarantee that life will be easy (it won’t!), we’ve picked out our favorite wholesome images to bring some much-needed sunshine and optimism into your life.