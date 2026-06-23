42 Weird And Unusual Things That Are Wholesome In Their Own Way
There are days that are so tough and draining that all you want to do is grab a cozy blanket, put on some cartoons or a retro video game, grab a bunch of snacks, and remind yourself that life can be good. What we can offer you today is a digital version of that!
‘Oddly Wholesome’ is a positivity-infused online community that is full to the brim with kindness and everyday magic. While we can’t guarantee that life will be easy (it won’t!), we’ve picked out our favorite wholesome images to bring some much-needed sunshine and optimism into your life.
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I Like To Make Little Drawings Of People That I See
I Mean
NASA Spotted The Sun Smiling
If you think you’re being too negative or focusing too much on stressful news lately, it’s not exactly your fault. Human beings are hardwired for negativity because this is what helped their ancestors survive in a dangerous, threatening world.
We call this negativity bias, and when you become aware of it, you realize that, yes, the world is full of pain, sorrow, and inequality, but that is not the full picture. You have to consciously remember to focus on happy moments so that you push back against this bias and reduce negative thinking.
Happy Pride Month!!
Drunk Words Are Sober Thoughts, And My Heart Is Full"
Good Parenting
Somewhat paradoxically, negativity bias can be incredibly motivating.
This is because people are typically motivated to do something not because they stand to gain something, but because they want to avoid losing something.
“This can play a role in your motivation to pursue a goal,” Verywell Mind explains.
I Get It
Very Oddly Wholesome
Never Give Up... On A Dumpster Behind A Grocery Store
“Rather than focusing on what you will gain if you keep working toward something, you're more likely to dwell on what you might have to give up in order to achieve that goal.”
One major downside of negativity bias is that, because of how people are wired, they tend to see negative news as being more truthful, even if this is not the case.
In a nutshell, negative information tends to get more attention and is perceived as more valid.
I Love Dogs
From R/Blursedimages
This Sign Above The Blades At A Craftstore
Meanwhile, The Decision Lab emphasizes that you feel the consequences of negative events and memories much more, even if they’re (objectively) as emotional as the positive things you’ve experienced.
“Simply put, these [negative] events stick out to us.”
Believe
There Is A Fish Store That Tells You Who Caught It On What Boat
Pet Crab Eating Onion Ring
For some people, everyday positivity isn’t enough to restore their optimism. Instead, they turn to nostalgia and daydreaming about their youth to boost their mood.
Nostalgia has plenty of upsides… as well as one big downside. So you have to rely on it sparingly.
On the positive end of the scale, research has shown that nostalgia can make you happier, boost your self-esteem, and help you reconnect with your authentic self.
The Heartwarming Story Behind 'Cheese'
When I Was Little, I Told My Nan I Was Going To Be A Lawyer When I’m Older So I Could Help People
So she went and got me this proper writing pen, and told me this is a special pen and I could use it once I started law school. 10 years later, I started law school with my pen. Hope I made her proud
Friendly Catgirl Hacker :3
What’s more, nostalgia can help you weather incredibly difficult moments in your life. Moreover, nostalgia can actually make you more future-oriented because you feel inspired and full of ideas on how to move forward.
However, like with all things, too much of a good thing can end up harming you. Nostalgia is no different. If all you ever do is think about how awesome your childhood was (and we’re sure that it was), you’re missing out on great relationships, opportunities, adventures, and activities in the present.
"The Sweetest Colorblind Fail Ever"
"Pure Comfort In A Single Sentence"
Sunset
A good rule of thumb to follow is that if reminiscing and daydreaming about the past begin interfering with your daily life, you need to take a step back and reevaluate things. You can always reach out to a therapist for guidance and support.
Yes, life was (or at least seemed) simpler and better ‘back in the day,’ but every era has its challenges and opportunities. The healthiest things we can do are to learn to weather the former and take advantage of the latter, no matter when we were born and how old we are now.
In other words, you need to remind yourself that there are lots of kind, caring, wonderful people and moments in the present, too. And this list of pics can be one such reminder.
U/Glitch27’s Oddly Wholesome Post On R/Unpopularopinion
Me Irl
A Father Made A Post On R/Teenagers Wishing To Learn Popular Slang Among Teenagers. Needless To Say, It's Going Quite Well
The ‘Oddly Wholesome’ online group was created in late 2016 and has been making people smile for nearly a decade now.
Currently, the community gets 9.4k visitors every week. We can only hope that they continue this heartwarming mission for many years to come.
*borat Voice* My Wiiife
Bernie Smiling At A Little Birdie
How Stingrays Look Underneath
We’d love to hear your thoughts and stories in the comments, once you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest and upvoted your favorite images.
Which of these pics genuinely brightened your mood?
What are a few things that you like to do to make yourself feel better when you’re feeling particularly blue?
Heart-Shaped Potato
Wholesome /B/
only roast you gonna get is roast beef would you like gravy and yorkshire pudding