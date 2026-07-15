Fair or not, every profession seems to come with its own set of stereotypes, and some have earned reputations that precede them. When someone asked people which occupations they'd avoid dating, the responses came pouring in. From jobs with unpredictable schedules to careers that allegedly come with too much drama, here are some of the most memorable answers.

Dating is a bit like opening a surprise package because you never know what you're going to get until you've spent some time getting to know the person. Sure, chemistry, same interests, and a good sense of humor all matter, but sometimes what they do is enough to spark curiosity , or make someone think twice.

#1 Entrepreneurs. They are only concerned with their own business. They become the business 24/7. They don’t want a partner - they want more staff. You are below themselves, the business, and all their employees for importance.

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#2 Doctors especially surgeons



Pharmacists (they think they’re doctors)



Pharmaceutical salespeople



Anyone working for insurance companies



IT people (will reconsider if cybersecurity)



Actors (unless they are trust fund babies)



Gamers and influencers (I’m an old fart)



Lawyers.

#3 Lawyers. Bad personalities that get worse over time.

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While many dating preferences may seem personal or based on individual experiences, they are often influenced by broader social perceptions. According to Grazia Daily, people frequently form opinions about others based on their profession because a job is one of the most visible parts of adult identity. Careers can become a shortcut people use to estimate someone’s status, competence, personality, or social value, even though those assumptions are not always accurate. Over time, cultural ideas about certain professions, workplace reputations, and common stereotypes can shape first impressions before someone is even given a chance to show who they really are.

#4 Pilots, physicians, police, firefighters are the classic four No Ps. I'll add fishermen to the list.



I also avoid restaurant and bar professionals as I'm not about that life anymore .

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#5 Cops, Firemen, Pro Athletes, Bikers, Gangsters, Soldiers, Musicians, Rappers, anyone in religious roles, many tradesmen, etc. - anyone who lives in a constant state of "Brotherhood" with a bunch of other dudes often stays emotionally stunted and has a much higher chance of having their normal growth and maturity suppressed by the environment in which they find themselves most of the time. If their job also affords them unusual levels of privilege and social leeway, this effect can be magnified. There's a reason why child actors and child stars have a horrific track record.

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#6 Politician.



I was surrounded by them for decades. Never ever had a single fling, even though they tried, all of them married, but they tried.



No way, no way, no way.

These assumptions are often strengthened by career stereotypes, which can turn complex individuals into simple labels. The Inquisitive Mind explains that many occupational stereotypes come from a mixture of real job demands, media portrayals, and personal experiences that get exaggerated over time. Certain professions may become associated with specific personality traits, like lawyers seen as argumentative, salespeople as persuasive, or artists as emotionally unpredictable. While these ideas may come from recognizable patterns, they rarely represent everyone working in those fields. Still, these stereotypes can influence how people approach relationships and what they expect from a potential partner.

#7 Doctors are jerks. At least if they’re single at this age.

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#8 Lawyers



I’m going through a high conflict divorce right now.



I can’t even begin to imagine how much more of a nightmare this would be if he had been a lawyer. The legal system is confusing and overwhelming as it is, I’d hate to be up against someone that devoted their education and career to learn to navigate and work the legal system.

#9 Airline pilots. That way will be dragons.



Also, real estate agents. Sleazy bunch.



Also, ski patrollers. The way they party would put Studio 54 to shame.

Beyond stereotypes, a person’s career can also genuinely affect relationship dynamics through lifestyle and compatibility factors. Tawkify notes that occupations can influence relationships by shaping schedules, stress levels, financial priorities, and personal values. ADVERTISEMENT A demanding career with long hours or unpredictable shifts may create challenges around quality time and availability, while different approaches to work and ambition can affect long-term compatibility. This does not mean certain jobs automatically lead to successful or unsuccessful relationships, but rather that careers can shape the routines, pressures, and experiences that partners bring into their lives together.

#10 Actors. Married one, he hid all his secrets behind his acting persona. Never ever again.

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#11 Police officers are a hell no for me and I even warn my friends about them too.

#12 All of them because I'm a lesbian.





As for genders I'm attracted to, I've never done well with nurses, data scientists, cops, military, and people who work in assistant positions to careers like mine.





With nurses it's the hours and the hero complex. Cops and military are this, plus the terrible culture and personalities it attracts. Oddly, I love firefighters and paramedics, gimme all of those, weird shifts and all!





With data scientists, it's just a personality thing. People always think I'd do well with data scientists because I'm an engineer, but it's almost like a double negative. (Oddly, my best relationship ever was with another engineer, so apparently we can be career twins but not career cousins, to put that in highly dubious wording lol)





Assistants to people with careers like mine always low-key resent me, and when they talk about their work b******t I always find myself siding with their bosses, so that's never gone well. I have a few friends in roles like this, and we just agree that we don't talk about work, but in relationships that isn't functional. .

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Financial stability and professional identity can also play a role in how people view potential partners. Research from Women shows that income and career status may influence attraction because they can be associated with security, ambition, and lifestyle expectations. However, these preferences are not universal and are shaped by factors such as culture, gender expectations, social background, and personal priorities. A career can represent more than just a paycheck, it can reflect someone's goals, values, and future plans. Ultimately, while a profession may influence first impressions and dating decisions, it is only one piece of a much larger picture when it comes to compatibility and connection. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Firefighters, EMTs, and any sports players that could have suffered head injuries (footballers and wrestlers can have brain injuries that present themselves years later).

#14 Yes, as others have said, no cops, military, or religious dudes. Also dentists. My ex was a dentist— it’s a high-stress career. But really, it was his arrogance, perfectionism, and complete lack of empathy. Plus, I had to look at a lot of pictures of teeth.



I thought it was just a fluke but I have since worked with other (male) dentists (I’m a couples therapist) who displayed similar personality traits so it’s a no go for me. Also, no pilots.

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#15 Anyone who doesn’t make an attempt to change the world for the positive. So, if they are not on a helping profession, I would want to see that they make an effort outside of work to do good. A lot of business, sales, insurance people seem to only be in this world for themselves. Also, not a profession but when those Calvin stickers were popular, I made all my single friends promise they would never date a guy who had one on their car.

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Of course, a person's profession is only one small part of who they are, and no job can tell you everything about someone's character. Many of the responses were shaped by personal experiences, while others leaned into familiar stereotypes that have followed certain careers for years. At the end of the day, every occupation has people who break the mold, and people who reinforce it. ADVERTISEMENT Still, it's fascinating to see which jobs sparked the strongest reactions and the stories behind those opinions. Whether you found yourself nodding along, rolling your eyes, or completely disagreeing, these responses are bound to get you thinking. Now, we would love to hear from you. What occupation would make you think twice before going on a date with someone?

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#16 Chefs and restaurateurs.

#17 *Making money* was the one red flag for me.



I have been happily married for many years now, but looking back ... 😊



I avoided men whose entire personality was their job. My job is fascinating as well, but it is just means to an end. Then I realized they were obsessed with money, and could not have a hobby without making it lucrative. Maybe at night they dreamt of becoming ATMs some day, who knows.



The making money fixation is a litmus test.

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#18 Police officers, military, anything religious, real estate agents, podcasters, stand up comedians, and professional athletes. Avoid them all!

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#19 I listen to a lot of true crime podcasts. One in particular is only about crime between married couples. It’s called Love Marry K**l. The number of preachers/pastors and police officers in their stories is incredible. I also dated a police officer and he turned out to be such an immature jerk with zero communication skills and a fascination with being a “hero”. A real weirdo.

#20 Chefs, management consulting, professional athletes.

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#21 A very wise divorce lawyer told me to avoid any man who expects to be obeyed in his professional capacity. So no police officers, military, CEOs, judges, religious leaders or even teachers.

#22 Nurses?!



MLM is a good one and it’s about the only one I could think of as legit. I can’t imagine ruling someone out over the type of

Job they have. Unless it’s mlm.

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#23 I'm married to a police officer, together for 21 years. I understand the concerns. My observation is that male officers either choose doormats or women with very strong personalities as partners, and the latter fare better long term (assuming the officer isn't a POS person- most aren't).



My answer would be anyone in sales/marketing or finance.

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#24 Anything that requires high obedience to authority, or any amount of use of force/violence in any circumstance. So military, police etc. I need a gentle, independently thinking man next to me.

#25 Police, clergy, politicians. Anyone in general who gets high on power. They’ll want a servant not a partner.

#26 Golf pro. Cop. Military. Chef. Bartender. For me it's more about the hobbies. Guys into cycling, golfing, hunting? No. I'm a GS employee in the military and I can confirm: the HUGE majority of these guys in deployment(I am with them right now) CHEAT.

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#27 My sister dated a cop.



He turned out to be a dirty cop, was a huge cheater, and then threatened her when she needed to gather her belongings then she moved out.



Never date or marry a cop.



Pilots are unaccountably arrogant IME.

#28 Cops and corrections officers. Never again. Their ability to just switch personalities and turn off their emotions is scary.

#29 Never would date LEOs or lawyers.

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#30 Cops, firemen, pilots, and medical field like nurses and doctors. All with higher chances of infidelity. Cops and firemen are like good ole’ boys who are dirty.

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#31 Police, military, traveling salesmen, anything illegal, traveling musician, struggling artist. Basically anything where you’re always on the road , known to be aggressive or unable to pay your own bills. Oh, and doctors.

#32 Someone told me years ago “ cops beat, firemen cheat”. I know we can’t paint everyone with the same brush but it’s always in the back of my mind.

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