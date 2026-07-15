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Dating is a bit like opening a surprise package because you never know what you're going to get until you've spent some time getting to know the person. Sure, chemistry, same interests, and a good sense of humor all matter, but sometimes what they do is enough to spark curiosity, or make someone think twice.

Fair or not, every profession seems to come with its own set of stereotypes, and some have earned reputations that precede them. When someone asked people which occupations they'd avoid dating, the responses came pouring in. From jobs with unpredictable schedules to careers that allegedly come with too much drama, here are some of the most memorable answers.

More info: Reddit

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#1

Smiling man with a beard sitting at a table with a laptop and a drink, representing jobs guys have. Entrepreneurs. They are only concerned with their own business. They become the business 24/7. They don’t want a partner - they want more staff. You are below themselves, the business, and all their employees for importance.

xxpallor , aleksandarlittlewolf Report

11points
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    #2

    A man in a blue sweater talks, discussing jobs guys have that make women swipe left. Doctors especially surgeons

    Pharmacists (they think they’re doctors)

    Pharmaceutical salespeople

    Anyone working for insurance companies

    IT people (will reconsider if cybersecurity)

    Actors (unless they are trust fund babies)

    Gamers and influencers (I’m an old fart)

    Lawyers.

    vegas_lov3 , Drazen Zigic Report

    11points
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    #3

    A man in a suit with a bag, considering jobs guys have that make women swipe left. Lawyers. Bad personalities that get worse over time.

    anon , garetsvisual Report

    10points
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    While many dating preferences may seem personal or based on individual experiences, they are often influenced by broader social perceptions. According to Grazia Daily, people frequently form opinions about others based on their profession because a job is one of the most visible parts of adult identity.

    Careers can become a shortcut people use to estimate someone’s status, competence, personality, or social value, even though those assumptions are not always accurate. Over time, cultural ideas about certain professions, workplace reputations, and common stereotypes can shape first impressions before someone is even given a chance to show who they really are.
    #4

    A bearded bartender cleaning a bar, showing jobs guys have that make women swipe left. Pilots, physicians, police, firefighters are the classic four No Ps. I'll add fishermen to the list.

    I also avoid restaurant and bar professionals as I'm not about that life anymore .

    Easy_Independent_313 , wavebreakmedia_micro Report

    9points
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    #5

    A muscular athlete in a black tank top on a running track, symbolizing jobs that make women swipe left. Cops, Firemen, Pro Athletes, Bikers, Gangsters, Soldiers, Musicians, Rappers, anyone in religious roles, many tradesmen, etc. - anyone who lives in a constant state of "Brotherhood" with a bunch of other dudes often stays emotionally stunted and has a much higher chance of having their normal growth and maturity suppressed by the environment in which they find themselves most of the time. If their job also affords them unusual levels of privilege and social leeway, this effect can be magnified. There's a reason why child actors and child stars have a horrific track record.

    TomatoBible , freepik Report

    9points
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    #6

    A guy in a suit, a job that makes women swipe left, holds a coffee cup in a professional setting. Politician.

    I was surrounded by them for decades. Never ever had a single fling, even though they tried, all of them married, but they tried.

    No way, no way, no way.

    ElectricBrainTempest , freepik Report

    9points
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    These assumptions are often strengthened by career stereotypes, which can turn complex individuals into simple labels. The Inquisitive Mind explains that many occupational stereotypes come from a mixture of real job demands, media portrayals, and personal experiences that get exaggerated over time.

    Certain professions may become associated with specific personality traits, like lawyers seen as argumentative, salespeople as persuasive, or artists as emotionally unpredictable. While these ideas may come from recognizable patterns, they rarely represent everyone working in those fields. Still, these stereotypes can influence how people approach relationships and what they expect from a potential partner.
    #7

    A doctor in a white coat with a stethoscope, representing jobs guys have that make women swipe left. Doctors are jerks. At least if they’re single at this age.

    anon , andrewminsk123 Report

    8points
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    #8

    A confident man in a suit and glasses, illustrating jobs guys have that make women swipe left. Lawyers

    I’m going through a high conflict divorce right now.

    I can’t even begin to imagine how much more of a nightmare this would be if he had been a lawyer. The legal system is confusing and overwhelming as it is, I’d hate to be up against someone that devoted their education and career to learn to navigate and work the legal system.

    Signature-Glass , gzorgz Report

    8points
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    #9

    A pilot and a flight attendant, jobs guys have that make women swipe left, smile in an airport. Airline pilots. That way will be dragons.

    Also, real estate agents. Sleazy bunch.

    Also, ski patrollers. The way they party would put Studio 54 to shame.

    utahnow , wavebreakmedia_micro Report

    8points
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    Beyond stereotypes, a person’s career can also genuinely affect relationship dynamics through lifestyle and compatibility factors. Tawkify notes that occupations can influence relationships by shaping schedules, stress levels, financial priorities, and personal values.

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    A demanding career with long hours or unpredictable shifts may create challenges around quality time and availability, while different approaches to work and ambition can affect long-term compatibility. This does not mean certain jobs automatically lead to successful or unsuccessful relationships, but rather that careers can shape the routines, pressures, and experiences that partners bring into their lives together.
    #10

    A young guy with a job making women swipe left poses in a white shirt with suspenders. Actors. Married one, he hid all his secrets behind his acting persona. Never ever again.

    Sufficient_Big_5600 , freepik Report

    8points
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    #11

    Police officer in uniform standing on a city street with a police car behind, illustrating jobs guys have. Police officers are a hell no for me and I even warn my friends about them too.

    niiuniaa , rawpixel.com Report

    7points
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    #12

    Four men walking down a street, discussing jobs guys have that make women swipe left. All of them because I'm a lesbian. 


    As for genders I'm attracted to, I've never done well with nurses, data scientists, cops, military, and people who work in assistant positions to careers like mine. 


    With nurses it's the hours and the hero complex. Cops and military are this, plus the terrible culture and personalities it attracts. Oddly, I love firefighters and paramedics, gimme all of those, weird shifts and all!


    With data scientists, it's just a personality thing. People always think I'd do well with data scientists because I'm an engineer, but it's almost like a double negative. (Oddly, my best relationship ever was with another engineer, so apparently we can be career twins but not career cousins, to put that in highly dubious wording lol) 


    Assistants to people with careers like mine always low-key resent me, and when they talk about their work b******t I always find myself siding with their bosses, so that's never gone well. I have a few friends in roles like this, and we just agree that we don't talk about work, but in relationships that isn't functional. .

    anon , freepik Report

    7points
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    Financial stability and professional identity can also play a role in how people view potential partners. Research from Women shows that income and career status may influence attraction because they can be associated with security, ambition, and lifestyle expectations.

    However, these preferences are not universal and are shaped by factors such as culture, gender expectations, social background, and personal priorities. A career can represent more than just a paycheck, it can reflect someone's goals, values, and future plans. Ultimately, while a profession may influence first impressions and dating decisions, it is only one piece of a much larger picture when it comes to compatibility and connection.

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    #13

    Two firefighters in protective gear standing in front of a fire truck, representing jobs that make women swipe left. Firefighters, EMTs, and any sports players that could have suffered head injuries (footballers and wrestlers can have brain injuries that present themselves years later).

    mamasab , fxquadro Report

    7points
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    #14

    A dentist and assistant treating a patient, highlighting jobs guys have that make women swipe left. Yes, as others have said, no cops, military, or religious dudes. Also dentists. My ex was a dentist— it’s a high-stress career. But really, it was his arrogance, perfectionism, and complete lack of empathy. Plus, I had to look at a lot of pictures of teeth.

    I thought it was just a fluke but I have since worked with other (male) dentists (I’m a couples therapist) who displayed similar personality traits so it’s a no go for me. Also, no pilots.

    jlh26 , senivpetro Report

    7points
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    #15

    A man at a social gathering holding a glass of wine, illustrating jobs guys have that make women swipe left. Anyone who doesn’t make an attempt to change the world for the positive. So, if they are not on a helping profession, I would want to see that they make an effort outside of work to do good. A lot of business, sales, insurance people seem to only be in this world for themselves. Also, not a profession but when those Calvin stickers were popular, I made all my single friends promise they would never date a guy who had one on their car.

    Endoraline , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    7points
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    Of course, a person's profession is only one small part of who they are, and no job can tell you everything about someone's character. Many of the responses were shaped by personal experiences, while others leaned into familiar stereotypes that have followed certain careers for years. At the end of the day, every occupation has people who break the mold, and people who reinforce it.

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    Still, it's fascinating to see which jobs sparked the strongest reactions and the stories behind those opinions. Whether you found yourself nodding along, rolling your eyes, or completely disagreeing, these responses are bound to get you thinking. Now, we would love to hear from you. What occupation would make you think twice before going on a date with someone?

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Three chefs working in a professional kitchen, demonstrating jobs that make women swipe left. Chefs and restaurateurs.

    Ok-Tell4640 , gpointstudio Report

    6points
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    #17

    A man with a job that makes women swipe left throws money in the air, looking displeased. *Making money* was the one red flag for me.

    I have been happily married for many years now, but looking back ... 😊

    I avoided men whose entire personality was their job. My job is fascinating as well, but it is just means to an end. Then I realized they were obsessed with money, and could not have a hobby without making it lucrative. Maybe at night they dreamt of becoming ATMs some day, who knows.

    The making money fixation is a litmus test.

    Optimistic_PenPalGal , senivpetro Report

    6points
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    #18

    Soldiers in uniform saluting, representing jobs guys have that make women swipe left. Police officers, military, anything religious, real estate agents, podcasters, stand up comedians, and professional athletes. Avoid them all!

    ErinsAngryIntern , vecstock Report

    5points
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    #19

    Police officer looking at the camera amidst a crowd with vibrant blue and pink lights, depicting jobs guys have. I listen to a lot of true crime podcasts. One in particular is only about crime between married couples. It’s called Love Marry K**l. The number of preachers/pastors and police officers in their stories is incredible. I also dated a police officer and he turned out to be such an immature jerk with zero communication skills and a fascination with being a “hero”. A real weirdo.

    west7788 , Olsek Report

    5points
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    #20

    Man in a blue shirt and striped tie, holding a tablet and talking to a woman, in an image about jobs guys have. Chefs, management consulting, professional athletes.

    Gudetama-no1 , wavebreakmedia_micro Report

    5points
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    #21

    A young, smiling man at a social event, portraying jobs guys have that make women swipe left. A very wise divorce lawyer told me to avoid any man who expects to be obeyed in his professional capacity. So no police officers, military, CEOs, judges, religious leaders or even teachers.

    fork_duke_pie , ahmadzada Report

    5points
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    #22

    Three medical professionals in scrubs, representing jobs guys have that make women swipe left. Nurses?!

    MLM is a good one and it’s about the only one I could think of as legit. I can’t imagine ruling someone out over the type of
    Job they have. Unless it’s mlm.

    anon , freepik Report

    5points
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    #23

    A police officer handing out water bottles to children, illustrating jobs that make women swipe left. I'm married to a police officer, together for 21 years. I understand the concerns. My observation is that male officers either choose doormats or women with very strong personalities as partners, and the latter fare better long term (assuming the officer isn't a POS person- most aren't).

    My answer would be anyone in sales/marketing or finance.

    anon , Kadzo1111 Report

    5points
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    #24

    A soldier and a woman with a dog, reflecting on jobs guys have that make women swipe left. Anything that requires high obedience to authority, or any amount of use of force/violence in any circumstance. So military, police etc. I need a gentle, independently thinking man next to me.

    memeleta , Drazen Zigic Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    A group including a priest, illustrating jobs guys have that make women swipe left. Police, clergy, politicians. Anyone in general who gets high on power. They’ll want a servant not a partner.

    Lonely-Clerk-2478 , freepik Report

    4points
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    #26

    Three guys with jobs making women swipe left walk on a golf course with a golf cart at sunset. Golf pro. Cop. Military. Chef. Bartender. For me it's more about the hobbies. Guys into cycling, golfing, hunting? No. I'm a GS employee in the military and I can confirm: the HUGE majority of these guys in deployment(I am with them right now) CHEAT.

    sometimelater0212 , freepik Report

    4points
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    #27

    A police officer on a street, symbolizing jobs guys have that make women swipe left. My sister dated a cop.

    He turned out to be a dirty cop, was a huge cheater, and then threatened her when she needed to gather her belongings then she moved out.

    Never date or marry a cop.

    Pilots are unaccountably arrogant IME.

    Icy_Tiger_3298 , krakenimages.com Report

    3points
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    #28

    Police officer with crossed arms, looking serious with blurred police car lights in the background, showing jobs guys have. Cops and corrections officers. Never again. Their ability to just switch personalities and turn off their emotions is scary.

    hollisann79 , stockshakir Report

    3points
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    #29

    A smiling man in a suit jacket holding a notebook, depicting jobs guys have that make women swipe left. Never would date LEOs or lawyers.

    cerealandcorgies , pressfoto Report

    3points
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    #30

    Two firefighters with helmets and flashlights in front of a fire truck, highlighting jobs that make women swipe left. Cops, firemen, pilots, and medical field like nurses and doctors. All with higher chances of infidelity. Cops and firemen are like good ole’ boys who are dirty.

    Feeling-Big3984 , fxquadro Report

    3points
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    #31

    Police, military, traveling salesmen, anything illegal, traveling musician, struggling artist. Basically anything where you’re always on the road , known to be aggressive or unable to pay your own bills. Oh, and doctors.

    TikaPants Report

    3points
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    #32

    Someone told me years ago “ cops beat, firemen cheat”. I know we can’t paint everyone with the same brush but it’s always in the back of my mind.

    Due_Strike2072 Report

    3points
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    #33

    Unemployment.

    Luckylefttit Report

    2points
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