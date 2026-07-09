ADVERTISEMENT

Having an opinion that goes against the grain can be awkward. Even if speaking up comes naturally to you, being met with boos or a room full of side-eyes is hardly a pleasant experience. Unless, of course, that’s exactly what you enjoy.

But for those who need somewhere to get their thoughts out, the Unpopular Opinion subreddit offers a space to do just that. Its members freely share their controversial takes, and we gathered some of the most interesting posts. Scroll down to read them and let us know whether you agree or disagree in the comments.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Unpopular opinion about going too hard on Karens, discussing everyday things.

reddit Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A Reddit post presenting a bold take on how extra hardworking employees can negatively affect others.

    reddit Report

    7points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what if I'm extra hard working but avoid meetings like the plague?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    A Reddit post with the bold take that school isn't the problem, students are lazy. See everyday things.

    reddit Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    A bold take on everyday things: entire seasons of shows released at once have ruined TV, impacting anticipation and seasonal enjoyment.

    reddit Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A bold take proposing all places should be closed on holidays, an idea that may change the way you see everyday things.

    reddit Report

    7points
    POST
    ange_marsden avatar
    Ange Marsden
    Ange Marsden
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We used to survive with shops being shut every weekend...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A Reddit post titled Weddings are awful, presenting a bold take on everyday things and experiences.

    reddit Report

    7points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I only go to my gay friends' weddings. I have a lot of gay friends.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    An unpopular Reddit opinion discussing modern living and choosing which exploitation you're okay with, a bold take.

    reddit Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Unpopular opinion about night showers being the only ones that matter, for new posts.

    reddit Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Unpopular opinion about hobbies not being equal, with bold takes on everyday things.

    reddit Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A Reddit post with the bold take that concerts should include digital recordings. See everyday things.

    reddit Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    A Reddit post titled We anthropomorphize our pets way too much, offering a bold take that may change how you see pets.

    reddit Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Screenshot of a Reddit post with a bold take about being alone.

    reddit Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A Reddit post with a bold take that life was more enjoyable pre-internet, detailing how everyday things felt more mysterious.

    reddit Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    A bold take on making money from real estate as unethical, changing the way people see everyday things.

    reddit Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    A Reddit post with the bold take that sleepovers should be normal for adults, better than parties. See everyday things.

    reddit Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Reddit post sharing a bold take that people not using desktops or laptops are weird, changing how you see tech.

    reddit Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A Reddit post sharing a bold take that states 100% remote work is a trap for career growth.

    reddit Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    A Reddit post discussing a bold take that people who feel hot should decide a room's temperature.

    reddit Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    A bold take on reading books and audiobooks, claiming they are not the same activity. May change your perspective.

    reddit Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    A Reddit post on the unpopular opinion that Home Economics needs to be mandatory, changing the way people see education.

    reddit Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    A Reddit post expressing the bold take that an instrument at a party completely ruins it, changing how you see gatherings.

    reddit Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    A Reddit post about bold takes, sharing an unpopular opinion that people should get paid for donating blood.

    reddit Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    A bold take on ketchup as a fine-dining sauce, changing the way people see everyday things.

    reddit Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    A Reddit post with a bold take arguing that concerts are a huge waste of money.

    reddit Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    A Reddit post presenting a bold take on people being too comfortable canceling plans for minor reasons.

    unpopularopinion Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    A Reddit post sharing a bold take that pimple patches look more gross than the pimple itself.

    unpopularopinion Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Unpopular opinion about normalizing soup as a savory everyday drink, covering new posts.

    reddit Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    A Reddit post discussing a bold take that suggests first class passengers should board last in flights.

    reddit Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    A bold take claiming cooking every day is a hassle and waste of time, potentially changing your perspective on daily tasks.

    reddit Report

    3points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For me, it's almost meditative. Even the cleaning parts.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #30

    A bold take on everyday things: being friends with coworkers is normal and makes sense, contrasting with perceived societal expectations.

    reddit Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    A bold take on everyday things: Dominos is better than independently owned pizza shops, highlighting crust and topping quality.

    reddit Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    A bold take suggesting adults shouldn't travel with bags they can't lift, sparking discussion that may change your view.

    reddit Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    A Reddit post about being easy to work with as a hack, a bold take that may change the way you see work.

    reddit Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Screenshot of a Reddit post sharing a bold take on coffee tables.

    reddit Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    A Reddit post discussing how making friends as an adult isn't hard, people just don't try, offering bold takes on everyday things.

    reddit Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    A Reddit post about bold takes, specifically an unpopular opinion that students should not take homework home.

    reddit Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    A bold take on the idea that anybody could fall into a cult, changing the way people see everyday things.

    reddit Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    A Reddit post presenting a bold take about Halloween adults being cringe-worthy.

    reddit Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    A Reddit post discussing a bold take about medium rare burgers and how they are perceived.

    unpopularopinion Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    A Reddit post outlining a bold take that catch and release fishing is animal cruelty, contrasting it with fishing for food.

    unpopularopinion Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    A Reddit post expressing a bold take that The Office should be let go, arguing it wasn't that good.

    misanthropicloner999 Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Unpopular opinion about going out for breakfast, highlighting everyday things and new posts.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    A Reddit post with a bold take advocating for men and women to normalize using umbrellas for sun protection.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    A Reddit post with the bold take that the WNBA should lower the rim. See everyday things.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    A bold take on everyday things: storage units are a symptom of a problem, reflecting consumer culture and encouraging spending.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    A bold take on everyday things: ice cream does not belong on warm baked goods due to the strange hot and cold temperature mix.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    A bold take arguing sports rules are outdated if games routinely end 0-0, which may change your view of modern play.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    A Reddit post discussing why Coke Freestyle Machines are the worst, a bold take on everyday things.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    A Reddit post declares tamales the worst Mexican food, a bold take that may change how you see everyday things.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    A bold take from Reddit suggests The Great Gatsby is a mediocre book, proposing to change how you see literature.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Screenshot of a Reddit post about bold takes on daylight savings and seasons.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing bold takes on meal prepping food.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    A Reddit post presenting a bold take: grocery store self-checkout is slower, offering a different view on everyday things.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    A Reddit post expressing a bold take that selling girl scout cookies has lost its way, impacting how people see everyday things.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    A Reddit post about bold takes, discussing the unpopular opinion that public defender service should be like jury duty.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    A Reddit post about bold takes, featuring an unpopular opinion that only sports scored with hard data should be in the Olympics.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    A Reddit post about bold takes, presenting an unpopular opinion on scheduling appointments far ahead in the schedule.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    An opinion suggesting Halloween should be a federal day off, a bold take changing the way people see everyday things.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    An opinion on providing meals to wedding vendors, a bold take changing the way people see everyday things.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    A Reddit post sharing a bold take that the average person is actually quite good looking.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    A Reddit post advocating for a bold take: road work should be 24/7 to finish quickly and minimize traffic.

    unpopularopinion Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    A Reddit post with the bold take that Lindsey Vonn's ego took an Olympic slot. See everyday things.

    reddit Report

    1point
    POST
    #63

    Screenshot of a Reddit post offering bold takes on NYT crossword puzzles.

    reddit Report

    1point
    POST
    #64

    A Reddit post arguing that laundry is the easiest chore, providing a bold take that may change how you see everyday things.

    reddit Report

    1point
    POST
    #65

    A Reddit post about a bold take that the feeling of nausea is worse than throwing up.

    unpopularopinion Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow