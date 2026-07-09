65 Bold Takes That May Change The Way You See Everyday Things (New Posts)
Having an opinion that goes against the grain can be awkward. Even if speaking up comes naturally to you, being met with boos or a room full of side-eyes is hardly a pleasant experience. Unless, of course, that’s exactly what you enjoy.
But for those who need somewhere to get their thoughts out, the Unpopular Opinion subreddit offers a space to do just that. Its members freely share their controversial takes, and we gathered some of the most interesting posts. Scroll down to read them and let us know whether you agree or disagree in the comments.
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So what if I'm extra hard working but avoid meetings like the plague?
We used to survive with shops being shut every weekend...
I only go to my gay friends' weddings. I have a lot of gay friends.
Yeah maybe blocking cell data is a bad idea
For me, it's almost meditative. Even the cleaning parts.