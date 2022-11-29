So, ready to solve funny riddles with numbers involved? Look no further than the list below. We have created a list of riddles with answers, so if you get stuck on some, don’t worry, look at the comments to find the answer you might not have gotten. Upvote the riddles that were able to catch you off guard. If you didn’t get the answer, comment down below what you thought the answer was!

When we juggle math every day, from the prices of groceries to how much time we spend on a given task, numbers are nothing to us. Or at least, it seems so. Math riddles overall are some of the most brain-moving riddles we can solve. They take time and patience, and sometimes it seems that even the most obvious answers are incorrect. If you can solve a simple math riddle, how are riddles involving numbers, where there is more text, different? The answer sleeps in complexity. These riddles seem to be easy, but they are able to mix in some wordplay magic. They are more like logic riddles , with a focus given on the trickery part. And that is where the whole fun part of the riddle comes from.

Time for some riddles! Everybody likes a riddle or two from time to time. They keep our minds sharp and let us explore the many possible answers that arise. Number riddles are some of the most popular riddles you can find on the internet. They are easy to memorize, but hard to crack at first. But once you crack them — there is nothing better. Once you crack one number riddle, high chances are you will try to solve another one. But, while being both simple in their design and hard with their answers, why are riddles with numbers so fun?

#1 How did the soccer fan know before the game that the score would be 0-0?

#2 Marla has four daughters, and each of her daughters has a brother. How many children does Marla have?

#3 A 300 ft. train that is traveling 300 ft. per minute must travel through a 300 ft. long tunnel. How long will it take the train to travel through the tunnel?

#4 If there are 15 crows on a fence and the farmer shoots a third of them, how many crows are left?

#5 I add five to nine, and get two. The answer is correct, but how?

#6 What is the smallest whole number that is equal to seven times the sum of its digits?

#7 There is a man with his horse going to town. The man went to the town on Monday. He stayed there for 3 days and then he came back on Friday. How? His horse was not tired, the man wasn’t sleepy.

#8 What do the numbers 11 and 88 have in common?

#9 How do you divide 10 apples for 11 people?

#10 Leonard works at the aquarium. When he tries to put each turtle in its own tank, he has one turtle too many. But if he puts two turtles per tank, he has one tank too many. How many turtles and how many tanks does Leonard have?

#11 What 3 numbers give the same result when multiplied and added together?

#12 It’s raining at midnight, but the forecast for tomorrow and the next day is clear. Will there be sunny weather in 48 hours?

#13 A word I know, six letters it contains, remove one letter and 12 remains, what is it?

#14 3 matches are sitting on a table. Without adding another, make a "four" out of these 3 matches. You are not allowed to break any of the matches. How can it be done?

#15 Using only addition, how can you add eight 8’s to get the number 1,000?

#16 In reply to an inquiry about the animals on his farm, the farmer says: “I only ever keep sheep, goats, and horses. In fact, at the moment they are all sheep bar three, all goats bar four, and all horses bar five.” How many of each animal does the farmer have?

#17 One brother says of his younger brother: “Two years ago, I was three times as old as my brother was. In three years’ time, I will be twice as old as my brother.” How old is each brother now?

#18 Old Granny Adams left half her money to her granddaughter and half that amount to her grandson. She left a sixth to her brother, and the remainder, $1,000, to the dogs’ home. How much did she leave altogether?

#19 What single digit appears most frequently between and including the numbers 1 and 1,000?

#20 If a hen and a half lay an egg and a half in a day and a half, how many eggs will half a dozen hens lay in half a dozen days?

#21 My twin lives at the reverse of my house number. The difference between our house numbers ends in two. What are the lowest possible numbers of our house numbers?

#22 Suppose you have 3 ostriches on your farm laying 3 eggs in 3 minutes. How many ostriches do you need to produce 700 eggs in 700 minutes?

#23 A farmer decided to give his animals pocket money. He pays $13 to a rooster, $39 to a bee, and $52 to a spider. How much will a cat and a dog get?

#24 William is a historian. He takes two from five and gets four. How does he do that?

#25 I am an odd number. Take away a letter and I become even. What number am I?

#26 What should you add to 55,555 to make it equal 500?

#27 I will be everything if you put me on my side. I will be nothing if you cut me in half. What am I?

#28 What becomes smaller when you turn it upside down?

#29 If two’s company, and three’s a crowd, what are four and five?

#30 Eggs are $0.12 a dozen. How many eggs can you get for a dollar?

#31 If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What number is this?

#32 In an odd little town, was an odd little stream with odd little fish in an odd little team. A stranger approached a local fisherman, and asked him how much his odd little fish weighed. The odd little man replied, “All the fish in this stream weigh exactly 1/2 of a pound plus 1/2 of a fish.” Isn’t that odd? How many pounds does an odd little fish weigh?

#33 If there are four sheep, two dogs and one herds-men, how many feet are there?

#34 One year has 365 days. How many seconds are in a year?

#35 You have a basket with 20 apples. You have 20 hungry children. Every child should get an apple but one apple should remain in the basket. How do you do that?

#36 A grandmother, two mothers, and two daughters went to a baseball game together and bought one ticket each. How many tickets did they buy in total?

#37 John was asked to paint the apartment number on plates of 100 apartments which means he will have to paint numbers 1 through 100. Can you figure out the number of times he will have to paint the number 8?

#38 What is the maximum possible number of times you can subtract number 5 from number 25?

#39 The day before yesterday I was 21, and next year I will be 24. When is my birthday?

#40 A new clothing store has a unique method of pricing items. A vest costs $20, a tie costs $15, a blouse costs $30, and underwear costs $45. How much would pants cost?

#41 A horse was tied to a rope 5 meters long and the horse’s food was 15 meters away from the horse. How did the horse reach the food?

#42 Double it and multiply it by 4. Then divide it by 8 and you’ll have it once more. What number is it?

#43 I am a three-digit number. My second digit is 4 times bigger than the third digit. My first digit is 3 less than my second digit. What number am I?

#44 Double my number, I'm less than a score, half of my number is less than four. Add one to my double when bakers are near. Days of the week are still greater, I fear. What number am I?

#45 What is the smallest number that increases by 12 when it is flipped and turned upside down?

#46 There is an empty basket, three feet in diameter and one foot deep. How many oranges can you put in this empty basket?

#47 This number can be positive or negative, and it starts with I and ends with R. What is this number?

#48 A farmer bought a rooster to sell eggs for $0.1 each. The rooster lays five eggs a day. How much will the farmer earn in a week?

#49 What is the result if you multiply all numbers on a phone’s dial pad?

#50 You have ordered a pizza for a dinner of eight. How many times do you need to cut the pizza to get eight slices?

#51 If there are three apples and you take away two, how many apples do you have?

#52 How many months of the year have 28 days?

#53 You’re sitting down for breakfast and realize you have 4 bagels left. You know you’ll run out in four days so you cut them in half. How many bagels do you have now?

#54 How many sides does a circle have?

#55 When Michael was 6 years old, his little sister, Laura, was half is age. If Michael is 40 years old today, how old is Laura?

#56 I am a three-digit number. My tens digit is six more than my ones digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?

#57 If seven people meet each other, and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?

#58 Tulia has $29.00 dollars. She bought 4 coloring books that cost $3.00 each, and 4 boxes of crayons that cost $2.00 each. She spent the rest of her money on markers. How much money did she spend on markers?

#59 There are 100 pairs of dogs in a zoo. Two pairs of baby dogs are born for every dog. Unfortunately, 23 of the dogs have not survived. How many dogs would be left in total?

#60 A man is twice as old as his little sister. He is also half as old as their dad. Over a period of 50 years, the age of the sister will become half of their dad’s age. What is the age of the man now?

#61 What are the two whole, positive numbers that have a one-digit answer when multiplied and a two-digit answer when added?

#62 A little girl goes to the store and buys one dozen eggs. As she is going home, all but three eggs break. How many eggs are left unbroken?

#63 A boy blows 18 bubbles,

Then pops 6 eats 7,

And then he pops 5 and blows 1.

How many are left?

#64 At the time of shipping, Jacob can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?

#65 What can you put between a 7 and an 8 so that the result is greater than a seven, but less than an eight?