Guy Demands His Ex-Wife Take The Kids He Had With His Mistress On Holiday With Her
Normally, when a person gets divorced, they aren’t constantly being contacted by their ex’s new partner. For the most part, people prefer to keep boundaries in place and just move on with their lives. But a select few, out of delusion, desperation, or just plain old entitlement not only keep in touch but start making demands.
A woman wondered if she was wrong for refusing to take her ex-husband’s three kids on a family trip to Italy. The ex’s wife, whom he cheated on OP with, would not take no for an answer and decided to employ every scummy and low strategy in the book to get her to comply.
Generally, most people prefer to avoid their exes and, by extension, their families
But one woman had to repeatedly tell her ex-husband that she would not take his kids on vacation
Most people sided with OP and she answered a few questions
Later, OP shared a somewhat shocking update
What's with all the ads and pop-ups on boredpanda :(
The winning comment for me is: Buy them T-shirts with: My stepsibs went to Italy and all I got is this lousy T-shirt. LOL
What I don't get is that nobody mentions she's used to having two kids, but suddenly travelling with five is a whole different ballgame. You're totally outnumbered; any little or big thing happens it's total chaos.
