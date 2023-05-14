Mom Refuses To Pay Babysitter An Extra $10 For ‘Crisis Pay’, So He Refuses To Babysit

Babysitting is a tough of line work to be in. On the one hand, it can be an extremely fulfilling job that gives you a lot of experience on how best to deal with kids and parents alike. On the other hand, it can be extremely frustrating. Especially when you don’t get paid what you rightfully deserve.

Redditor u/InfinitelyFig, a teenage babysitter, shared how he was stiffed and refused to help his neighbor out with her kids anymore until she paid him the $10 he was owed. You see, they’d agreed that he’d get the extra ‘crisis pay’ if he ever needed to call an emergency number, which is exactly what happened. The teen turned to the AITA community for some advice. Scroll down for the full story and how the internet reacted to it.

It’s absolutely essential that parents and babysitters are on the same page when it comes to pay

A teenager shared how they refused to babysit his neighbor’s kids anymore because he got stiffed the last time he worked

The sitter and the mom both stuck to their version of things

Neither the teenager nor his neighbor wants to back down. The crux of the issue seems to be the $10 that the woman owes the OP. She was an hour and a half late to return one time that he was babysitting her kids. And it appears that they had an agreement for exactly this sort of situation: if the redditor has to call an emergency number (in this case, the woman’s sister), he gets $10 extra dollars because it’s a crisis situation.

However, the woman argues that she simply got lost and it wasn’t a real emergency, so the entire situation doesn’t qualify for extra crisis pay. And yet… here we are.

From our perspective, it’s unfair to suggest that the teenager earns enough for babysitting as it is. The exact amount of money earned or owed isn’t the issue here. It could be 10 cents or $1,000—what matters is the principle. If there’s an agreement, you have to follow through. There has to be clarity. Otherwise, you can’t have any trust. And why should anyone choose to help you out with nannying the kids if they feel like they’re not being compensated fairly for their time?

There are many factors that determine how much a babysitter gets paid

However, if the agreement is unclear or open to interpretation, situations like this one are the perfect opportunity to change them so everyone’s on the same page. A friendly chat about the rules going forward is the best way to navigate these sorts of emotionally messy situations. Calling the babysitter you rely on ‘entitled’ when you need a break from parenting isn’t going to win you many friends. It’s best to take a step back and think how you’d treat any other babysitter, for instance, if they were a grownup and not from your local area. Everyone deserves courtesy and respect, so long as they respond the same way.

The pay you receive for working as a nanny will depend on a very wide range of variables. For instance, if you’re a seasoned professional with several degrees in child psychology and work with a reputable company, your rates are obviously going to be far higher than if you’re a teenager saving up for a new bike. Where you live and what the demand for babysitters is like in your local area will also affect your pay.

A lot also depends on what you manage to personally negotiate and how involved you’re expected to be while looking after the munchkins: whether it’s just keeping an eye on them and microwaving some food or if you’re asked to cook dinner from scratch, tidy up the home, and make sure the adorable little angels finish their homework.

Pay also depends on what city you’re living in

According to a study conducted by Urbansitter, the average hourly rate for a babysitter in the United States in 2022 was $20.57 for one child and $23.25 for two children. ‘Today’ reports that the most expensive babysitters were to be found in New York City, where their average rate was $23.45 per hour for looking after one kid, and slightly higher—$24.77—for two munchkins.

However, if you happen to live in San Antonio, Texas, babysitters average just $12.70 per hour for one child and $15.66 for two kids. Some parents have found creative ways to reduce their costs. For instance, a couple might decide to team up with their friends so that a single person takes care of both families’ kids.

‘Today’ explains that some other cost-saving measures include couples going out on weekdays because babysitters’ rates are going to be lower than on Friday or Saturday evenings. Meanwhile, sitters are also more likely to accept lower pay the less they have to do at home. For example, if the kids are fed, bathed, and ready for bed by the time they arrive, the parents won’t have to pay as much as when the nanny has to do everything themselves.

The teenage babysitter shared a bit more context in the comments

