“Am I A Jerk For Only Inviting Some Of My Sister’s Children To My Wedding?”
Recently, a 25-year-old woman who got married in August shared an incident on the AITA subreddit that turned the most beautiful day in her life sour.
“We kept it small and simple and didn’t want too many guests due to budget, so we only invited close family members and friends,” the author Bright_Physics_8375 explained. Among the close family who was invited was her older sister Dawn, who, along with her husband, are “hardcore Christians” and they say their 10 children are “God’s will.”
The author, however, realized that inviting all her nieces and nephews may be a little too steep in terms of a budget. So she did what she thought was right and invited only a couple of them, wondering if maybe it was a mistake.
A bride wonders if she was wrong to only invite three of her sister’s ten children to her “small and simple” wedding
Image credits: Leonardo Miranda (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Charlein Gracia (not the actual photo)
OP seems super judgemental of her sister. Why does it matter that her sister has 10 children for religious reasons. Would it be any different if it were for some other reason? Not inviting part of your family because there’s too many of them sounds like you either need to elope, do a child-free wedding, cut cost somewhere else, or save more money beforehand.
