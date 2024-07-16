Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Drops Out From Sister's Bridal Party After Falling For Her Fiancé, She Demands An Explanation
Family, Relationships

Family, Relationships

Forbidden romance in real life isn’t as pleasing and sexy as sometimes portrayed in films and novels. It often leads to a problematic situation for everyone involved, and the story you’re about to read is proof of it. 

Today’s account comes from a 26-year-old man who fell in love with his sister’s fiancé. With a keen intent on keeping feelings to himself, he declined a special role in the ceremony without saying why. 

This infuriated his sister, and he now asks the AITAH subreddit whether he was wrong for his actions.

Falling in love with the wrong person often leads to a complicated situation

Image credits:Kampus Production (Not the actual photo)

A man ended up developing romantic feelings for his sister’s fiancé

Image credits: 1footage (Not the actual photo)

To keep everything under wraps, he rejected his sister’s offer for him to be part of the bridal party 

The author addressed some of the commenters’ questions

Image credits: helpme__2

Family secrets can affect the dynamic in the long run

The post’s author and his sister were on bad terms leading up to the wedding. According to experts, the eventual relationship strain only adds to the current burden of the secret keeper. 

“Holding a secret about one topic may prevent the secret holder from being emotionally vulnerable in other facets of family life, for fear of letting one’s guard down. They may live in fear of being found out,” licensed family therapist Sarah Epstein wrote in an article for Psychology Today

As for how it affects the family dynamic, Epstein says it could last for a long time. 

“Family secrets that center on rule violations and taboo subjects, however, tend to create strife. Individual secrets lead to isolation and anxiety about the secret emerging.”

Self-honesty is key when keeping a secret from the family

In today’s story, the author has deemed it necessary to withhold information from his sister. If this is something you’re dealing with, experts recommend doing a thorough self-evaluation. 

Writer and mental health coach Andrea M. Darcy advises asking yourself how you will affect everyone around you. 

“If your secret is something you hide out of a fear of judgment, then consider if the secret is serving you in a positive way without actually hurting others,” Darcy wrote in an article for Harley Therapy

And if things become too unbearable, Darcy advises seeking help. 

“Secrets are better out than in. But if you feel fear, shame, anger, or resentment at the thought of sharing your secret, or you just aren’t sure you can navigate it all alone, it might be time to reach out for support,” she wrote. 

The author is on the right track by asking for support from his sister’s fiancé. Professional help can be an option, but ultimately, they must prevent further damage to their already-strained relationship. 

The author provided more context in his responses to some comments

Some people thought he was in the wrong

While others sided with him

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

sahilislam avatar
Gatorraid
Gatorraid
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yea no matter how you look at it, OP is gonna be TA. Not telling his sister is gonna make things worse. He should come clean, however difficult, and hope she understands and doesn't blow a gasket.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
sharkeydsc avatar
Aline
Aline
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP will know his limits but bridal party commitment is what, dinner the day before and then be in the ceremony? Bachelor(ette) parties are easily missed, and the couple is going to be too busy on the wedding day to have much interaction, especially if he lets the groom know he'd rather keep it minimal. As painful as it is, best option is for OP to suck it up and get through a bad 24 hours as an investment in better family relationships for years to come. For those saying he should tell his sister, I don't agree. Nothing inappropriate happened. She knows fiancé is bi, but is choosing her to make a life with, that hasn't changed. Being attracted to someone and not acting on it is normal when you're in a relationship.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
vclavevanmraek avatar
Invisible Potato
Invisible Potato
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA, his feeling get him into difficult situation, and he choses to opt out and remove himself from the equation. He developed feelings for his sister Bi husband-to-be and his Brother in law-to-be obv have some feelings too. He didint act on those feelings, he didint keep it secret, he didint hurt anyone, only himself. Give him a break, its hard enough to be gay, its even harder when everyone is sayig YTA becase he had feeloings for someone...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
