Guy Drops Out From Sister’s Bridal Party After Falling For Her Fiancé, She Demands An Explanation

Forbidden romance in real life isn’t as pleasing and sexy as sometimes portrayed in films and novels. It often leads to a problematic situation for everyone involved, and the story you’re about to read is proof of it.

Today’s account comes from a 26-year-old man who fell in love with his sister’s fiancé. With a keen intent on keeping feelings to himself, he declined a special role in the ceremony without saying why.

This infuriated his sister, and he now asks the AITAH subreddit whether he was wrong for his actions.

Falling in love with the wrong person often leads to a complicated situation

A man ended up developing romantic feelings for his sister’s fiancé

To keep everything under wraps, he rejected his sister’s offer for him to be part of the bridal party

The author addressed some of the commenters’ questions

Family secrets can affect the dynamic in the long run

The post’s author and his sister were on bad terms leading up to the wedding. According to experts, the eventual relationship strain only adds to the current burden of the secret keeper.

“Holding a secret about one topic may prevent the secret holder from being emotionally vulnerable in other facets of family life, for fear of letting one’s guard down. They may live in fear of being found out,” licensed family therapist Sarah Epstein wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

As for how it affects the family dynamic, Epstein says it could last for a long time.

“Family secrets that center on rule violations and taboo subjects, however, tend to create strife. Individual secrets lead to isolation and anxiety about the secret emerging.”

Self-honesty is key when keeping a secret from the family

In today’s story, the author has deemed it necessary to withhold information from his sister. If this is something you’re dealing with, experts recommend doing a thorough self-evaluation.

Writer and mental health coach Andrea M. Darcy advises asking yourself how you will affect everyone around you.

“If your secret is something you hide out of a fear of judgment, then consider if the secret is serving you in a positive way without actually hurting others,” Darcy wrote in an article for Harley Therapy.

And if things become too unbearable, Darcy advises seeking help.

“Secrets are better out than in. But if you feel fear, shame, anger, or resentment at the thought of sharing your secret, or you just aren’t sure you can navigate it all alone, it might be time to reach out for support,” she wrote.

The author is on the right track by asking for support from his sister’s fiancé. Professional help can be an option, but ultimately, they must prevent further damage to their already-strained relationship.

The author provided more context in his responses to some comments

Some people thought he was in the wrong

While others sided with him