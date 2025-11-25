The subreddit “Not How Girls Work” exposes this in stark detail, and we’ve gathered some of the most absurd, misguided, and telling examples of what men have said about women directly from its threads. The posts range from irritating misconceptions to outright harmful attitudes, highlighting how far some people are from truly understanding women’s lives. It’s infuriating, yes, but also a reminder of why awareness, empathy, and honest conversations about gender are more important than ever.

In 2024, the world was home to roughly 8.06 billion people : 4.09 billion men and 4.05 billion women. And, even though nearly half the planet is female, countless men still remain completely unaware of what it’s like to be a woman.From everyday experiences to bigger struggles, this lack of understanding isn’t just baffling, it’s exhausting , frustrating, and sometimes deeply unfair.

#1 What About Little Girls Who Want A Puppy? I'm Disgusted

RELATED:

#2 Til Women Are Actually Farms

#3 What Consent Is This One Talking About? Anyone Care To Explain Me?

Misogyny isn’t something you learn in school or college, and yet, here we are in 2025, seeing it surface in all sorts of places. So where does it come from? Often, it’s the small things people absorb every day: offhand remarks, jokes that put women down, or even the way it’s portrayed online. Actions in real life matter too. ADVERTISEMENT For instance, when a father mistreats his wife in front of his son, it’s not just the woman who suffers; that boy is quietly learning that this behavior is acceptable. These lessons, subtle as they may seem, add up over time, shaping attitudes before anyone ever sits down for a formal “lesson” in respect or empathy. IIn many ways, the daily environment becomes the classroom, and sadly, misogyny might appear as an early lesson.

#4 Gross, Women Are Not Fruit, And Why Does 13 Count For 'Ripe' 🤢

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Yeah, No

#6 What Do You Think Ladies? Friend Posted This On Her Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, in today’s digital world, misogyny is spreading faster than ever online. Social media, forums, and even comment sections can become breeding grounds for harmful ideas about gender. According to a UN Women report, online content frequently fuels backlash against feminism while reinforcing outdated and limiting notions of what men and women “should” do. These messages don’t just stay online, they shape attitudes, influence behavior, and normalize disrespect over time. Repeated exposure to such content can make biased ideas seem acceptable, even to those who wouldn’t consciously endorse them.

#7 Found On Another Sub

#8 Whys There An Expiration Date At All

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 And This My Friends, Is A Huge Part Of The Problem Right There

ADVERTISEMENT

Building on these findings, studies exploring misogynistic content online have used a variety of terms to describe it, including “gender cyber hatred,” “cyber harassment,” “gender trolling,” “e-bile,” and “gender hate speech.” Each term captures a slightly different aspect of how hostility toward women and girls manifests in digital spaces, from targeted harassment to more subtle forms of online mistreatment. Researchers use these distinctions to better understand patterns, impacts, and the ways in which misogyny spreads. By labeling and analyzing these behaviors, it becomes easier to highlight the real-world consequences of what might otherwise seem like “just words on a screen.” Over time, these studies have revealed the pervasive nature of online misogyny and its influence on social attitudes, online culture, and even offline interactions.

#10 Do They Really Think These Are The Reasons Why Women Won't Date Them?

#11 Ah Yes, It’s As Simple As Controlling Our Bladders

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Preach

ADVERTISEMENT

These online attacks are not harmless: they can have real psychological and social effects on the targets. Women and girls subjected to repeated harassment or demeaning comments may experience stress, anxiety, and even fear when engaging online. Beyond the personal impact, these behaviors can silence voices, discourage participation in digital spaces, and reinforce a culture where misogynistic attitudes go unchallenged. When hostility becomes normalized, it not only affects individuals but also shapes the broader online environment, making it more difficult to foster respectful, inclusive conversations.

#13 We’re Looking Out For Each Other, That’s Why We’re Calling Out Predatory Behavior

#14 Tampons Are So Affordable Now, I Decided To Have 2 Periods Just For The Fun Of It

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Today We’re Comparing Women To Birds 😐

Thankfully, people online often call out misogyny for what it is, holding outdated or harmful views accountable. There are some clear signs to watch for, especially when men react negatively to a woman’s achievements. For instance, if she shares a professional milestone and the comments focus more on belittling her than celebrating her, that’s a big red flag. Misogynistic attitudes often come through in ways that suggest women “shouldn’t” be successful, ambitious, or recognized. Sometimes it’s subtle: a dismissive joke, a snide remark, or a comment undermining her confidence. Other times, it’s more blatant, questioning her worth or abilities outright. Seeing these patterns helps us recognize the problem instead of normalizing it. The more we notice it, the easier it becomes to call it out. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Hot Take

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 They Think That Women Could Only Possibly Game “For Attention”

#18 No Words …

Another common sign of online misogyny is when men comment on what a woman wears. If someone posts a picture and the responses focus more on her clothing, appearance, or body than on the content of her post, that’s a warning sign. Sometimes it’s subtle, “nice outfit” turned into a backhanded compliment or unnecessary critique. Other times, it’s more aggressive, trying to shame or control what she chooses to wear. These comments often reveal an underlying belief that women’s value lies in their looks rather than their ideas or accomplishments. Over time, repeated remarks like this can chip away at confidence and create a toxic environment. It’s not just about one-off comments, it’s about seeing the consistent ways women are judged differently. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Low Estrogen Eyes

#20 ‘Women Get Diseases From Armpit Hair’💀

#21 What Are We Today? Locks! 🔐

Another way misogyny shows up online is when women’s opinions are dismissed or invalidated. If a woman shares her thoughts on a topic and the comments immediately question her intelligence, “fact-check” her unnecessarily, or tell her she’s overreacting, that’s a red flag. It’s a subtle way of saying, “Your voice doesn’t matter as much as his.” This can happen in comment sections, forums, or even in group chats, and it often flies under the radar because it’s not overtly hostile, but the effect is the same: silencing and undermining women. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#22 No Way Guys Have This Mindset 😟

#23 Cuz Our DNA Magically Changes…totally How That Works 🙄

#24 Here We Go Again

Another sign to watch for is the way some men try to control women’s online presence. This can include criticizing posts, policing what they share, or demanding explanations for harmless actions. Even jokes or “friendly advice” about what women should or shouldn’t do online can be a form of subtle misogyny. These actions reinforce the idea that women’s autonomy and expression are up for debate. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Uh Huh

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Yes This Is Totally How Girls Talk

#27 Yep, You Got Us

And while there are cyber laws in place to deal with harassment and harmful online behavior, it’s just as important for all of us to spot these patterns and call them out. Doing so helps create a safer, more respectful digital space for everyone. Some of these posts really highlight how clueless certain men can be about women, and even basic facts about how a woman’s body works. Reading through them can make you roll your eyes, cringe, or even laugh at the absurdity. Which ones stood out to you the most? Share these examples with others to raise awareness and remind people why speaking up matters. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Imagine Thinking There Girls Are “Programmed” Not To Fall In Love With You 🙄

#29 Some Of My Favorite Comments Left By Men On A Video Of A 6th Grade Teacher Talking About Supplying Period Products In Her Classroom

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Wow

#31 No One Loses Weight For Their Health

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 60 Pounds Is The Average Weight Of A 9 Year Old

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Saw This On Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 No, Just No

#36 Little Girl… Sits On A Table. Clearly Asking For It

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 You Dodged An Entire Missile. He Was A Sicko

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 A Woman Who's Trained How To Fight Has No Chance To Hold Their Own Against A Guy

#40 “Women Can Perform Regardless” Lubrication And Comfort Be Dammed As Long As She Can Perform I Guess It Doesn’t Matter If She Is In Pain

#41 This Comic Is Such A Strawman That It Traveled With Dorothy To Oz

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Just When I Thought Incels Can't Get More Scary, They Do

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Oh Really? I'll Keep That In Mind When I Start Caring About What Other People Think I Should Do With My Body

#44 I Had To Read This With My Eyeballs. So Now You Do Too

#45 Because All Women Are Absolutely Shallow And Look For Your Body

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Found This Absolutely Disgusting Comment On A Thread About A Man Who’s Wife Doesn’t Want To Sleep Him Anymore This abysmal human made one of the worst comments I’ve ever seen on here IMO.



ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Why Are These Men So Obsessed With Pushing The “30=old And Used Up” Narrative??

#48 Ummm Excuse Me Sir, That Not's How Male Infertility Happens!

#49 Females With Money

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Too Many Incels Gatekeeping Gaming

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Unasteathic Beach Photos

#52 Older Women?? 1999 Is 24yrs

#53 “It’s Bad We Can’t Commit [crime] Anymore!”

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 And Don't Even Suggest A Woman Wears Pants

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 *two Women With Distinct Lives* Trad West: I Took That Personally

#56 Piercings Are The New Red Flag?

#57 What Men Want

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 I Have No Words