ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, the world was home to roughly 8.06 billion people: 4.09 billion men and 4.05 billion women. And, even though nearly half the planet is female, countless men still remain completely unaware of what it’s like to be a woman.From everyday experiences to bigger struggles, this lack of understanding isn’t just baffling, it’s exhausting, frustrating, and sometimes deeply unfair.

The subreddit “Not How Girls Work” exposes this in stark detail, and we’ve gathered some of the most absurd, misguided, and telling examples of what men have said about women directly from its threads. The posts range from irritating misconceptions to outright harmful attitudes, highlighting how far some people are from truly understanding women’s lives. It’s infuriating, yes, but also a reminder of why awareness, empathy, and honest conversations about gender are more important than ever.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What About Little Girls Who Want A Puppy? I'm Disgusted

Text post discussing women’s preference for babies over real dogs, featured in cringe-worthy takes on women.

Confident_Weather_98 Report

10points
POST
deadrat avatar
BlackCatWithWhiteSocks
BlackCatWithWhiteSocks
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sir, take yourself out please.you are talking bollocks

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Til Women Are Actually Farms

    Tweet discussing ownership and perspective on pregnancy, reflecting cringe-worthy takes on women that may make you question humanity.

    8inchesActivated , x.com Report

    8points
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anything coming out of her v****a, we know it is hers. We don't know it's yours without a dna test. And she's growing it, risking her life and limb for it, your only contribution was a smidge of dna.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    What Consent Is This One Talking About? Anyone Care To Explain Me?

    Text post with cringe-worthy takes on women, discussing marriage and property in a controversial statement about women.

    Ambika66 Report

    8points
    POST

    Misogyny isn’t something you learn in school or college, and yet, here we are in 2025, seeing it surface in all sorts of places. So where does it come from? Often, it’s the small things people absorb every day: offhand remarks, jokes that put women down, or even the way it’s portrayed online. Actions in real life matter too. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For instance, when a father mistreats his wife in front of his son, it’s not just the woman who suffers; that boy is quietly learning that this behavior is acceptable. These lessons, subtle as they may seem, add up over time, shaping attitudes before anyone ever sits down for a formal “lesson” in respect or empathy. IIn many ways, the daily environment becomes the classroom, and sadly, misogyny might appear as an early lesson.
    #4

    Gross, Women Are Not Fruit, And Why Does 13 Count For 'Ripe' 🤢

    Alt text: Chart explaining women using bananas in different stages of ripeness, a cringe-worthy take on women concept.

    TotallyNotGlowie Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Yeah, No

    Woman on her knees kissing a man’s feet, a cringe-worthy take on women in a controversial social media post.

    heartcete , x.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #6

    What Do You Think Ladies? Friend Posted This On Her Facebook

    Five young birds in a nest with four having open beaks, representing a cringe-worthy take on women humor.

    KingOfTheLifeNewbs Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfortunately, in today’s digital world, misogyny is spreading faster than ever online. Social media, forums, and even comment sections can become breeding grounds for harmful ideas about gender. According to a UN Women report, online content frequently fuels backlash against feminism while reinforcing outdated and limiting notions of what men and women “should” do. These messages don’t just stay online, they shape attitudes, influence behavior, and normalize disrespect over time. Repeated exposure to such content can make biased ideas seem acceptable, even to those who wouldn’t consciously endorse them.
    #7

    Found On Another Sub

    Close-up of a realistic female video game character highlighting detailed skin texture in cringe-worthy takes on women.

    shrekshrekdonkey5 Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Whys There An Expiration Date At All

    Alt text: Illustration of a balding man with a beard, paired with cringe-worthy takes on women about aging and expiration at 30.

    its12amsomewhere Report

    6points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wine becomes vinegar and milk becomes cheese... Lol.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    And This My Friends, Is A Huge Part Of The Problem Right There

    Twitter post about teaching boys to respect women’s boundaries and accept rejection without persistence.

    guilhermej14 , x.com Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Building on these findings, studies exploring misogynistic content online have used a variety of terms to describe it, including “gender cyber hatred,” “cyber harassment,” “gender trolling,” “e-bile,” and “gender hate speech.” Each term captures a slightly different aspect of how hostility toward women and girls manifests in digital spaces, from targeted harassment to more subtle forms of online mistreatment.

    Researchers use these distinctions to better understand patterns, impacts, and the ways in which misogyny spreads. By labeling and analyzing these behaviors, it becomes easier to highlight the real-world consequences of what might otherwise seem like “just words on a screen.” Over time, these studies have revealed the pervasive nature of online misogyny and its influence on social attitudes, online culture, and even offline interactions.
    #10

    Do They Really Think These Are The Reasons Why Women Won't Date Them?

    Person sleeping in bed surrounded by many black cats, representing cringe-worthy takes on women reactions over time.

    Konjonashipirate Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Ah Yes, It’s As Simple As Controlling Our Bladders

    Teenage meninist sparks outrage with anti-tampon rant telling women to control their bladders in cringe-worthy take.

    Ok-Explanation-8056 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Preach

    Man wearing black shirt with text about respecting women, standing in dimly lit venue with people and colorful poster in background.

    Robby2013 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    These online attacks are not harmless: they can have real psychological and social effects on the targets. Women and girls subjected to repeated harassment or demeaning comments may experience stress, anxiety, and even fear when engaging online. Beyond the personal impact, these behaviors can silence voices, discourage participation in digital spaces, and reinforce a culture where misogynistic attitudes go unchallenged. When hostility becomes normalized, it not only affects individuals but also shapes the broader online environment, making it more difficult to foster respectful, inclusive conversations.
    #13

    We’re Looking Out For Each Other, That’s Why We’re Calling Out Predatory Behavior

    Tweet discussing cringe-worthy takes on women, highlighting frustrations about age and predatory behavior from older men.

    depressedsinnerxiii , x.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Tampons Are So Affordable Now, I Decided To Have 2 Periods Just For The Fun Of It

    Forbes article headline about lawmakers worrying that women will buy too many tampons after sales tax exemption, with woman shopping in store.

    Confident_Weather_98 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Today We’re Comparing Women To Birds 😐

    Bird with missing feathers and three women with shaved heads representing cringe-worthy takes on women.

    sutsko104 Report

    4points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because no man in the history of the world has ever shaved his head, lol.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Thankfully, people online often call out misogyny for what it is, holding outdated or harmful views accountable. There are some clear signs to watch for, especially when men react negatively to a woman’s achievements. For instance, if she shares a professional milestone and the comments focus more on belittling her than celebrating her, that’s a big red flag.

    Misogynistic attitudes often come through in ways that suggest women “shouldn’t” be successful, ambitious, or recognized. Sometimes it’s subtle: a dismissive joke, a snide remark, or a comment undermining her confidence. Other times, it’s more blatant, questioning her worth or abilities outright. Seeing these patterns helps us recognize the problem instead of normalizing it. The more we notice it, the easier it becomes to call it out.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Hot Take

    Cartoon showing a large college education book leaning on women with hijabs, featuring exaggerated faces and pink hair.

    WiggyStark , x.com Report

    4points
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, we get a little angry when we are educated enough to know the extent to what 50 percent of the population has been put through just because they had the audacity to be born with a v****a.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    They Think That Women Could Only Possibly Game “For Attention”

    Flyer for a local Smash Bros gaming night with a controversial no females rule, highlighting cringe-worthy takes on women.

    Dixon_Kuntz73 Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    No Words …

    Text post about the concept of fatherhood and relationships involving women, highlighting cringe-worthy takes on women.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST

    Another common sign of online misogyny is when men comment on what a woman wears. If someone posts a picture and the responses focus more on her clothing, appearance, or body than on the content of her post, that’s a warning sign. Sometimes it’s subtle, “nice outfit” turned into a backhanded compliment or unnecessary critique.

    Other times, it’s more aggressive, trying to shame or control what she chooses to wear. These comments often reveal an underlying belief that women’s value lies in their looks rather than their ideas or accomplishments. Over time, repeated remarks like this can chip away at confidence and create a toxic environment. It’s not just about one-off comments, it’s about seeing the consistent ways women are judged differently.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Low Estrogen Eyes

    Close-up of a young woman’s face with green eyes and bangs, highlighting a cringe-worthy take on women in comments.

    sailor-x Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    ‘Women Get Diseases From Armpit Hair’💀

    Two people in a kitchen with a woman showing armpit hair, highlighting cringe-worthy takes on women in social media comments.

    aribowe13 Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    What Are We Today? Locks! 🔐

    Screenshot of a cringe-worthy take on women discussing monogamy and purity with a humorous bear GIF included.

    _xXTombStoneXx_ Report

    4points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A pencil sharpener can be used over and over again. A pencil that's used too much becomes a nub...

    0
    0points
    reply

    Another way misogyny shows up online is when women’s opinions are dismissed or invalidated. If a woman shares her thoughts on a topic and the comments immediately question her intelligence, “fact-check” her unnecessarily, or tell her she’s overreacting, that’s a red flag. It’s a subtle way of saying, “Your voice doesn’t matter as much as his.” This can happen in comment sections, forums, or even in group chats, and it often flies under the radar because it’s not overtly hostile, but the effect is the same: silencing and undermining women.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    No Way Guys Have This Mindset 😟

    Social media post with cringe-worthy takes on women, discussing grooming, relationships, and outdated views on attraction.

    myerrors_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Cuz Our DNA Magically Changes…totally How That Works 🙄

    Text post about a final year genetic engineering student hearing a cringe-worthy take on women and genetics.

    UnlikelyHoneydew4748 Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Here We Go Again

    Text overlay on outdoor photo expressing a cringe-worthy take on women and relationship challenges.

    realmcsnackers Report

    3points
    POST

    Another sign to watch for is the way some men try to control women’s online presence. This can include criticizing posts, policing what they share, or demanding explanations for harmless actions. Even jokes or “friendly advice” about what women should or shouldn’t do online can be a form of subtle misogyny. These actions reinforce the idea that women’s autonomy and expression are up for debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Uh Huh

    Social media post discussing cringe-worthy takes on women with a serious man in a suit at a panel event.

    lcpllefebvre Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Yes This Is Totally How Girls Talk

    Two women and two men in a comic discussing loyalty and financial status with cringe-worthy takes on women and relationships.

    OwlsAreWingedCats Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Yep, You Got Us

    Comparison of male and female animals illustrating the concept of beauty and makeup related to cringe-worthy takes on women.

    BoopBoop20 Report

    3points
    POST

    And while there are cyber laws in place to deal with harassment and harmful online behavior, it’s just as important for all of us to spot these patterns and call them out. Doing so helps create a safer, more respectful digital space for everyone. Some of these posts really highlight how clueless certain men can be about women, and even basic facts about how a woman’s body works. Reading through them can make you roll your eyes, cringe, or even laugh at the absurdity. Which ones stood out to you the most? Share these examples with others to raise awareness and remind people why speaking up matters.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Imagine Thinking There Girls Are “Programmed” Not To Fall In Love With You 🙄

    Young woman being interviewed outdoors, discussing her experience living in Australia for three years with cringe-worthy takes on women.

    HiAndGoodbyeWaitNo Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Some Of My Favorite Comments Left By Men On A Video Of A 6th Grade Teacher Talking About Supplying Period Products In Her Classroom

    Screenshot of cringe-worthy comments on women and tampons revealing misconceptions and outdated beliefs online.

    Zoeyviolet Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Wow

    Text excerpt from bad women's anatomy on Reddit discussing stretch marks and assumptions about women, cringe-worthy takes on women.

    Yourlovelypsychopath Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    No One Loses Weight For Their Health

    Online debate about self improvement and relationships with cringe-worthy takes on women provoking strong reactions.

    smileysarah267 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Ew?

    Cringe-worthy takes on women listing submissive behaviors and outdated gender roles to secure a romantic relationship.

    MoreRepresentatives Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    60 Pounds Is The Average Weight Of A 9 Year Old

    Quiz question asking females about their weight with options ranging from 60lb or less to obese on a cringe-worthy women topic.

    reliefsleepy Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Saw This On Twitter

    Screenshots of cringe-worthy takes on women from Twitter discussing fame, attractiveness, and relationships at an engagement party.

    BarneyJuhasz25 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    No, Just No

    Man holding a sign listing traditional and submissive roles for women, highlighting cringe-worthy views on women.

    TheBiCrazyCatLady Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Little Girl… Sits On A Table. Clearly Asking For It

    Teen girl photos linked to a tragic case, sparking cringe-worthy takes on women in disturbing social media comments.

    Balarezok2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Unbelievable😐

    Tweet displaying a controversial cringe-worthy take on women questioning their societal role and workforce value.

    Iam_weird123 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    You Dodged An Entire Missile. He Was A Sicko

    Text post about uncomfortable cringe-worthy takes on women, showing a surprised woman with blurred background lights.

    MistakeWonderful9178 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    A Woman Who's Trained How To Fight Has No Chance To Hold Their Own Against A Guy

    Reddit unpopular opinion post discussing physical strength differences between men and women, highlighting cringe-worthy takes on women.

    Racist_carbonara Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    “Women Can Perform Regardless” Lubrication And Comfort Be Dammed As Long As She Can Perform I Guess It Doesn’t Matter If She Is In Pain

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange discussing controversial opinions about women and marital relationships, highlighting cringe-worthy takes on women.

    AcrylicChicken Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    This Comic Is Such A Strawman That It Traveled With Dorothy To Oz

    Comic strip showing cringe-worthy takes on women’s dating preferences with exaggerated characters and dialogues.

    WestProcess2 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Just When I Thought Incels Can't Get More Scary, They Do

    Tweet with medieval punishment comment and dark illustration of a woman burning in flames, related to cringe-worthy takes on women.

    Ambika66 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Oh Really? I'll Keep That In Mind When I Start Caring About What Other People Think I Should Do With My Body

    Close-up of a nose with a gold hoop piercing and text discussing controversial cringe-worthy takes on women and attractiveness.

    sweetpsych78 Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    I Had To Read This With My Eyeballs. So Now You Do Too

    Social media post showing cringe-worthy takes on women discussing personal hygiene with emojis and comments.

    iampsilly Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Because All Women Are Absolutely Shallow And Look For Your Body

    Young man shirtless on beach wearing sunglasses with text about getting in shape and women walking past, cringe-worthy takes on women.

    Lepteilur Report

    2points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Found This Absolutely Disgusting Comment On A Thread About A Man Who’s Wife Doesn’t Want To Sleep Him Anymore

    Screenshot of a cringe-worthy online comment giving controversial advice regarding women and relationships.

    This abysmal human made one of the worst comments I’ve ever seen on here IMO.

    bananacakefrosting Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Why Are These Men So Obsessed With Pushing The “30=old And Used Up” Narrative??

    Cartoon comparison of women in their 20s and 30s with social media, single life, and settling down themes, cringe-worthy takes on women.

    SweetxCatastrophe Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Ummm Excuse Me Sir, That Not's How Male Infertility Happens!

    Comment discussing estrogen and fertility issues in a cringe-worthy take on women from a social media post.

    Mediocre_Plum_7573 Report

    1point
    POST
    #49

    Females With Money

    Screenshot of tweets featuring cringe-worthy takes on women comparing female billionaires and male billionaires, societal impact debated.

    Fit-Firefighter-329 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Too Many Incels Gatekeeping Gaming

    Comic strip showing a cringe-worthy take on women as gamer girls, highlighting stereotypes and reactions.

    rubylee_28 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Unasteathic Beach Photos

    Dating profile of a man listing cringe-worthy takes on women’s photos and behaviors in a blunt, judgmental style.

    [deleted] Report

    1point
    POST
    #52

    Older Women?? 1999 Is 24yrs

    Man working on machinery with text about older women, showcasing cringe-worthy takes on women that may make you question humanity.

    cookiecutiekat Report

    1point
    POST
    #53

    “It’s Bad We Can’t Commit [crime] Anymore!”

    Black and white iconic photo of a sailor kissing a woman, shared in a tweet about cringe-worthy takes on women.

    MistakeWonderful9178 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    And Don't Even Suggest A Woman Wears Pants

    Illustration showing skirt length variations with labels linking to cringe-worthy takes on women and spirituality.

    MeowieCatty Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    *two Women With Distinct Lives* Trad West: I Took That Personally

    A meme contrasting two women’s appearances with text highlighting cringe-worthy takes on women and societal expectations.

    latitus78 Report

    1point
    POST
    #56

    Piercings Are The New Red Flag?

    Screenshot of cringe-worthy Twitter takes on women discussing tattoos, piercings, and relationship opinions in a public thread.

    gqmbit Report

    1point
    POST
    #57

    What Men Want

    Woman in green outfit walking outdoors, representing cringe-worthy takes on women that question humanity.

    Hobbescrownest Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    I Have No Words

    Screenshot of a cringe-worthy tweet about women comparing ages, later deleted, highlighting cringe-worthy takes on women.

    LeCatto Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!