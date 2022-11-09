Jobless Wife Livid Her Husband Refuses To Increase Her Pocket Money After Her Parents Halved Their Funding

Yes, I am well aware of how economics and money works. But, dang it, remembering how much pocket money I used to get as a kid—wondering how it was ever enough for anything—is surreal, to say the least.

But the concept of pocket money can transcend the limitations of age and status, and can still be a thing in the later years of life. You’d probably call it financial aid or the like, but the idea’s the same.

Well, a husband recently approached Reddit to determine who’s right and who’s wrong in a disagreement he had with his wife and some of her friends over this very same concept—pocket money.

You never really grow out of ‘pocket money’—even grown-ups can get it, but it’s also equally true that money can cause problems, and this story is no exception

So, 27-year-old u/G_S_Rogers, a husband and a dad, recently turned to the r/AITA community with an issue he has.

Specifically, he has a 23-year-old wife who’s currently studying and is raising a 2-year-old. In light of this, and so that things wouldn’t get hectic in general, she is unemployed. Her parents are helping out by chipping some money into the family pot to the amount of a minimum wage.

If you’re curious, the couple lives in Europe, but has not specified a country, so assuming the average minimum wage in the European Union, it would probably be around €1,000 to €1,200 (currently, $1025 to $1230).

A husband recently asked the internet for some perspective on his issue with his wife demanding he increases her pocket money after her parents reduced their contributions

Here’s the problem: the wife’s grades dropped a bit, which meant that the parents decided to lower her “stipend” as well by 50%. So, in turn, the wife turned to hubby and started asking him to compensate the difference. And, well, this is where conflict starts to arise.

In his post, OP explained that he is a medical resident with sub-par pay, but has some real estate to supplement his financial situation. 20% of his income goes into savings (a part of the budget that he will not compromise). Then, depending on the situation, 40% to 60% go into general household expenses, including food, utilities, nanny expenses and wife’s school expenses. And certain global circumstances have racked up the expenses, making it always on the higher end these days.

Given that the wife’s income got cut by 33%, and the husband is already spending 40% to 60% on necessities, including the Mrs., this extra strain seems unlikely to him

This parent-OP-wife arrangement seemed to work for 4 years before the wife’s grades dropped and the parents decided to adjust finances accordingly. If anything, the parents’ minimum wage, plus the husband’s half a minimum wage, amounts to quite a decent sum. But what was minimum wage plus half a minimum wage has now dropped to minimum wage.

In response to this, she is now a week into calling him a jerk for not budging and adapting to this sudden change in income

In light of this, the wife started constantly asking the husband to compensate her for it, but he kept refusing. No surprise, his income did not magically increase. He is very confident that his wife will bounce back with her grades, so this is a temporary setback. Despite this, the wife kept on pushing and even suggested raising rent on the properties he owns. That was a hard no as he’s not about to make life difficult for his tenants, especially during these dark times.

She still thought it was not fair—after all, in her eyes, the husband should provide and care for her, right? But if you’re talking about fairness, doesn’t he also deserve to have some extra cash for things he wants? Well, the wife has been calling him a jerk for the past week because of this, and that really made him wonder what is right in this situation. And what better way to figure that out if not ask a bunch of people online about it?

But folks did not see two ways about it, and declared the husband not at fault

Well, the bunch of people online ruled that he is not at fault. At first, when folks read the post title (“AITA for not giving my wife who doesn’t work more pocket money?”) they thought the husband could be at fault, but once the fact about the nanny dropped, it’s an automatic NTA.

Many viewed the wife’s predicament in context and thought she should count herself lucky the parents and the husband are both helping her out while she doesn’t have to work. In places like the US, not having to work would be considered a luxury in this situation.

Now, some could have also seen an NAH (no a-holes here) situation if the wife would have dropped the demands, but keeping it up for a week is just plain disrespectful to a spouse.

Whatever the case, the post got attention equal to 8,800 upvotes and a handful of Reddit awards. Some online pop-culture news outlets also picked it up for further online debate. You can check it all out in context here.

