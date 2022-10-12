In the history of cinema, it is almost impossible to find an actress or actor whose career did not include minor roles or participation in obscure films. Even the great English actor Daniel Day-Lewis, who very carefully chose the films in which he starred so that every third of his films brought him an Oscar nomination, still played several lesser roles in his youth.

What can we say about those Hollywood stars who have long and stubbornly walked to the top, filming along the way in sometimes completely disgusting, low-budget and simply uninteresting films and TV shows? An acting career is like a cardiogram, it has its ups and downs, and sometimes the latter are no less than the former. Even for the worldwide recognized movie stars.

The online database IMDb has collected a selection of little-known roles of star actresses and actors whose names are ringing all over the world today. Bored Panda has already made a list of the most interesting and unusual appearances of stars in lesser roles, so here is the second part of our collection for you!

Feel free to scroll to the very end, promise not to be surprised when you see familiar faces in completely unexpected images, and perhaps this post will be an occasion for you to revisit something from the good old ages of cinema, when our world was still very young, and the greatest movie stars were extremely small.

More info: IMDb