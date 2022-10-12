In the history of cinema, it is almost impossible to find an actress or actor whose career did not include minor roles or participation in obscure films. Even the great English actor Daniel Day-Lewis, who very carefully chose the films in which he starred so that every third of his films brought him an Oscar nomination, still played several lesser roles in his youth.

What can we say about those Hollywood stars who have long and stubbornly walked to the top, filming along the way in sometimes completely disgusting, low-budget and simply uninteresting films and TV shows? An acting career is like a cardiogram, it has its ups and downs, and sometimes the latter are no less than the former. Even for the worldwide recognized movie stars.

The online database IMDb has collected a selection of little-known roles of star actresses and actors whose names are ringing all over the world today. Bored Panda has already made a list of the most interesting and unusual appearances of stars in lesser roles, so here is the second part of our collection for you!

Feel free to scroll to the very end, promise not to be surprised when you see familiar faces in completely unexpected images, and perhaps this post will be an occasion for you to revisit something from the good old ages of cinema, when our world was still very young, and the greatest movie stars were extremely small.

More info: IMDb

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Steve Guttenberg And Krysten Ritter In Veronica Mars (2004)

Steve Guttenberg And Krysten Ritter In Veronica Mars (2004)

Warner Bros. Television Distribution Hulu Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Steve Guttenburg WAS known in 2004.

-1
-1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Jerry O'Connell And Ryan Reynolds In Buying The Cow (2002)

Jerry O'Connell And Ryan Reynolds In Buying The Cow (2002)

Destination Films Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
Amy Watkins
Amy Watkins
Community Member
9 minutes ago

But .... but ... Jerry O'Connell has been "famous" since the 80s. Ever hear of this little movie called Stand By Me (1986)???

0
0points
reply
#3

Jake Gyllenhaal In City Slickers (1991)

Jake Gyllenhaal In City Slickers (1991)

Columbia Pictures Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#4

Jeremy Renner In National Lampoon's Senior Trip (1995)

Jeremy Renner In National Lampoon's Senior Trip (1995)

New Line Cinema Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#5

Meryl Streep In The Deer Hunter (1978)

Meryl Streep In The Deer Hunter (1978)

Universal Studios Report

5points
Buy Now
POST

In fact, various actors' paths to fame turn out to be completely different in length - and almost never does star status come after the very first role. Even John Travolta had nine small roles before his breakthrough in Saturday Night Fever, and Leonardo DiCaprio, before appearing as Johnny Depp's younger brother in What's Eating Gilbert Grape, which brought him an Oscar nomination at the age of seventeen, starred in TV shows and lesser-known films for as many as five years.
#6

Willem Dafoe In Streets Of Fire (1984)

Willem Dafoe In Streets Of Fire (1984)

Universal Studios Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#7

David Hasselhoff And Caroline Munro In Starcrash (1978)

David Hasselhoff And Caroline Munro In Starcrash (1978)

New World Pictures Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I think I saw this when I was a child

0
0points
reply
#8

Dakota Fanning In Friends (1994)

Dakota Fanning In Friends (1994)

Warner Bros. Television Distribution Report

4points
POST
Amy Watkins
Amy Watkins
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Dakota Fanning was well known before she was in Friends. She had starring roles in several movies before this appearance.

0
0points
reply
#9

Nicolas Cage, Jim Carrey, Harry Basil, And Glenn Withrow In Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Nicolas Cage, Jim Carrey, Harry Basil, And Glenn Withrow In Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

TriStar Pictures Report

4points
POST
#10

Kevin Bacon In National Lampoon's Animal House (1978)

Kevin Bacon In National Lampoon's Animal House (1978)

Universal Studios Report

4points
Buy Now
POST

There are a lot of reasons why screen stars take such a long road to fame, and they are all different. Morgan Freeman, for example, became an actor relatively late, at the age of almost forty, and only in his early fifties did he become a legitimate star, having received his first Oscar nomination.

But Nicolas Cage, whose family status seemed to promise a quick rise to fame, deliberately changed his last name to distance himself from his famous uncle, movie director Francis Ford Coppola. But now Cage, if he wants, can rightfully sing after Frank Sinatra "I did it my way!"
#11

Neve Campbell In Party Of Five (1994)

Neve Campbell In Party Of Five (1994)

Sony Pictures Television Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#12

Sarah Jessica Parker And Amy Linker In Square Pegs (1982)

Sarah Jessica Parker And Amy Linker In Square Pegs (1982)

CBS Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
Amy Watkins
Amy Watkins
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Loved this show when I was a kid!!! "Square pegs, square pegs. Square square pegs!"

0
0points
reply
#13

Carol Kane In When A Stranger Calls (1979)

Carol Kane In When A Stranger Calls (1979)

Columbia Pictures Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#14

Mickey Rourke In Rumble Fish (1983)

Mickey Rourke In Rumble Fish (1983)

Universal Studios Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
Amy Watkins
Amy Watkins
Community Member
8 minutes ago

SE Hinton rules!!!

0
0points
reply
#15

Angelina Jolie In Cyborg 2: Glass Shadow (1993)

Angelina Jolie In Cyborg 2: Glass Shadow (1993)

Trimark Pictures Report

3points
Buy Now
POST

On the other hand, if a person becomes a movie star as a child, this may subsequently not be reflected in the best way for a career. Suffice it to recall, for example, Macaulay Culkin, Mickey Rooney or Shirley Temple, who in adulthood could not even come close to the glory they had in their childhood.

True, Temple subsequently made an impressive political career, but now we are talking about cinema! Perhaps only Christian Bale, who became rather famous in his childhood, managed to make tremendous progress and become a real screen superstar. This is probably the exception that only proves the rule...
#16

Matthew Mcconaughey And Rory Cochrane In Dazed And Confused (1993)

Matthew Mcconaughey And Rory Cochrane In Dazed And Confused (1993)

Gramercy Pictures Report

3points
POST
#17

Reese Witherspoon In The Man In The Moon (1991)

Reese Witherspoon In The Man In The Moon (1991)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
Amy Watkins
Amy Watkins
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Fantastic movie!!!

0
0points
reply
#18

Jared Leto In My So-Called Life (1994)

Jared Leto In My So-Called Life (1994)

The Bedford Falls Company Report

3points
POST
#19

Christian Bale In Empire Of The Sun (1987)

Christian Bale In Empire Of The Sun (1987)

Warner Bros. Report

3points
POST
#20

Jessica Chastain In Jolene (2008)

Jessica Chastain In Jolene (2008)

Entertainment One Report

2points
Buy Now
POST

In general, according to the authors of The Actors Place, just becoming an actor will take at least two years, and only then, depending on how talented you are and how lucky you are, you will have from several to dozens of little-known roles. And maybe, after many years, you will also fall into our new similar selection!
#21

Ron Howard In The Andy Griffith Show (1960)

Ron Howard In The Andy Griffith Show (1960)

CBS Television Distribution Report

2points
POST
#22

Cary Elwes And Robin Wright In The Princess Bride (1987)

Cary Elwes And Robin Wright In The Princess Bride (1987)

20th Century Fox Report

2points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Amazing film.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

Leslie Nielsen In Forbidden Planet (1956)

Leslie Nielsen In Forbidden Planet (1956)

Warner Bros. Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Yep. He was what used to be called a "legitimate" actor - i.e. non-variety - before Airplane.

0
0points
reply
#24

Mel Gibson In Mad Max (1979)

Mel Gibson In Mad Max (1979)

Roadshow Films Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
50 minutes ago

The title of this thread is "45 Acting Roles That You May Not Know Now-Famous Actors Had Because They Weren’t Known Then" Mad Max launched Mel Gibson's career, and not counting the more recent remake/reboot, Mel Gibson is synonymous with the Mad Max role.

1
1point
reply
#25

Matthew Modine In Private School (1983)

Matthew Modine In Private School (1983)

Universal Studios Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#26

Rob Brown, Antwon Tanner, And Channing Tatum In Coach Carter (2005)

Rob Brown, Antwon Tanner, And Channing Tatum In Coach Carter (2005)

Paramount Pictures Report

2points
POST
#27

Nancy Allen And John Lithgow In Blow Out (1981)

Nancy Allen And John Lithgow In Blow Out (1981)

Filmways Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

Ben Affleck And Pam Potillo In Abc Afterschool Specials (1986)

Ben Affleck And Pam Potillo In Abc Afterschool Specials (1986)

American Broadcasting Company (ABC) Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#29

Daryl Hannah In Blade Runner (1982)

Daryl Hannah In Blade Runner (1982)

Warner Bros. Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#30

Natalie Portman And Jean Reno In Léon: The Professional (1994)

Natalie Portman And Jean Reno In Léon: The Professional (1994)

Columbia Pictures Report

2points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Really good movie. Also, don't forget Gary Oldman was in it also.

1
1point
reply
#31

Jeffrey Wright In Basquiat (1996)

Jeffrey Wright In Basquiat (1996)

Miramax Films Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#32

Edward Norton In Primal Fear (1996)

Edward Norton In Primal Fear (1996)

Paramount Pictures Report

2points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
33 minutes ago

What a career start by Norton. This was great.

0
0points
reply
#33

Ewan Mcgregor In Shallow Grave (1994)

Ewan Mcgregor In Shallow Grave (1994)

Rank Organisation Report

2points
POST
#34

Anthony Hopkins In Magic (1978)

Anthony Hopkins In Magic (1978)

20th Century Studios Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#35

Monica Bellucci In Dracula (1992)

Monica Bellucci In Dracula (1992)

Columbia Pictures Report

2points
POST
#36

Michelle Williams In Species (1995)

Michelle Williams In Species (1995)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#37

Jodie Foster In Taxi Driver (1976)

Jodie Foster In Taxi Driver (1976)

Columbia Pictures Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

Hilary Swank In Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)

Hilary Swank In Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)

20th Century Studios Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#39

Evan Rachel Wood In S1m0ne (2002)

Evan Rachel Wood In S1m0ne (2002)

New Line Cinema Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#40

Hugh Grant In Maurice (1987)

Hugh Grant In Maurice (1987)

Cinecom Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#41

Emma Stone And Jonah Hill In Superbad (2007)

Emma Stone And Jonah Hill In Superbad (2007)

Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group Report

2points
POST
#42

Charlize Theron In 2 Days In The Valley (1996)

Charlize Theron In 2 Days In The Valley (1996)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#43

Adam Sandler In Airheads (1994)

Adam Sandler In Airheads (1994)

20th Century Studios Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#44

Nicolas Cage In Valley Girl (1983)

Nicolas Cage In Valley Girl (1983)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
#45

Tyler Hoechlin In Road To Perdition (2002)

Tyler Hoechlin In Road To Perdition (2002)

DreamWorks Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!