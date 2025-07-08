Redditors have been discussing things that most men consider perfectly normal, while many women might find them strange, so we’ve gathered some of their most accurate replies below. From never asking any questions about their friends’ personal lives to being extremely honest with everyone they meet, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these typical male traits. And be sure to upvote the habits that you can’t imagine many women picking up!

Nobody likes to be put in a box. And nowadays, we understand that most gender norms are outdated. However, there are still some behaviors that tend to be more common amongst either men or women .

#1 Friendships based on activities instead of personal connection.



82brighteyes:



This is so me. I have a drinking friend, a gaming friend, a sports friend and a music friend. None shall ever meet!



Anon:



Yes, finally a perfect explanation of male friendships.

#2 Peeing while standing up.



FlowRiderBob:



When I was in kindergarten I got into an argument with a girl on the playground about who was better, boys or girls. I told her that boys could pee standing up and girls couldn’t. She then proceeded to demonstrate that she could indeed pee standing up.

It’s the only memory I have of kindergarten.

#3 Only sharing a problem if you are looking for an explicit solution.



It seems more general that men seldom talk about their issues just to vent, which does seem to be how some miscommunication happens.



GengarOX:



I know my wife doesn’t want solutions but I can’t listen to the same issues again and again while she doesn’t do anything to resolve them. She hates when I offer solutions yet loves when they work.



I_am_thewalrusnow:



Show this to your wife.

#4 When we meet friends that we haven't had a chance to hang out with in a while, we don't talk about the big stuff because hanging out with the boys is supposed to be a break from the big stuff.



Edit: dang, y'all, this must be more relatable than I thought.



Abaddon866:



This is so true. We just sit around and bulls**t and crack jokes. Then when we’re heading out it’s, “hey btw Megan has cancer”.

#5 Going days/weeks/months/years without getting a compliment/hug from anyone.



Secret_Bees:



I had a random girl come up to me at a gas station and say "excuse me, but you are just so handsome"



I'm so unused to getting compliments that I just laughed nervously and said "thanks" before getting in my car and driving away.

#6 Living a minimalist lifestyle. I see these memes about "guys think it's OK to live like this" showing bare walls and the barest of furnishings and realized that's MY place. Women like to decorate and fill the empty spaces with junk like live/laugh/love signs on every wall whereas I think a futon and a computer desk and 75 inch big screen TV is a fully furnished living room.



Anon:



That’s literally me. I bought an apartment 6 years ago and for the first 2 I just had a bed, a couch and a tv. Kitchen and bathrooms came furnished.

My mother, sisters, girlfriends were all like: How can you live like this? You live like a caged animal wth is wrong with you? I finally relented and hired a decorator to do all the stuff. It’s nicer now, I admit, but it’s not a huge deal. I was happy before too. I cared more about having 2 parking spaces in the underground garage than anything else lol.

#7 Showing up at a party where another guy is wearing the same shirt not only does NOT inspire fury & resentment but may be the start of a new friendship.

#8 Leaving the house at the precise moment to arrive perfectly on time.



bradd_pit:



My wife is the perfect example of the opposite of this. When she says she's ready to leave that really means she's ready to start the process of leaving and she has 8 or 10 things to do before she walks out the door.

#9 That we can get together with no specific plans, snacks or anything. And be content just chilling until an idea pops.



PentaxPaladin:



Nope, not me. If we don't have plans I don't wanna hang out.



Anon:



Sometimes hanging out IS the plan.

Hours later, someone might suggest a new, better one, like, "Hey, you guys wanna get Korean BBQ?"

#10 Speaking from personal experience as a man (36 years and counting) who struggles with emotional intelligence I'm going to say: needing to have things spelled out explicitly, especially when it comes to how another person is feeling.



That instinct that women seem to have, yeah not so much for men.



squaredistrict2213:



This causes so many issues too, because women will typically assume the guy understands something when he has no idea and it just makes the situation worse

#11 Someone crossing the road to avoid you at night.



grayotic:



One night I was on my way home home and a woman turned a corner and started walking in my direction. A guy on the other side of the street saw that and did a little run to position himself between me and the woman as we were passing each other.

Ever since then I felt a bit weird about walking alone at night because people might perceive me as threatening.

#12 To me, I would say our ability to fight and then be good seconds later.



perkiezombie (Female):



This is something I really admire about men. Like you’ll have a punch up with someone and then be absolutely fine with them after. I’ve had disagreements with women that led to literally years of us hating each other and all the sniping and bullshit that comes with it.

#13 Trusting a random man you met 5 minutes ago with our lives.



GanacheUpbeat:



Once, I was at a party and I just woke up in some random guy's basement. I walked upstairs and I was like, "Hey man, you wanna go get breakfast?" So then we did, and then I saw him again at another party that night. We proceeded to get absolutely hammered and drive his car at over 130 mph. I realize there were some poor choices made in hindsight, but I feel this story proves the point.

#14 Being denied joint custody.



Anon:



Part of why at least some men don’t fight is because we are warned by our ex that we will be accused of something.



My ex wife flat out stated that she would accuse me of ab*sing her if I fought. I did anyways and then she made it known through her lawyer they would accuse me of child abuse if I kept at it.



So now my son is with his mother who is sick and neglectful and when she has energy hits him.



It is k**ling me. But if I do anything her family’s money enters the picture. And I don’t have hundreds of millions of dollars to litigate with. I have nothing. Nothing.

#15 Solving 99% of your problems without ever talking to a friend about it.



DroopyPenguin95:



Men can dissapear for a long time, and when we get back and our friends ask "What happened, are you good?" we just answer "Yeah, I had some troubles but I'm fine now" and just not talk about it.

#16 Insulting your friends in front of them but praising them behind.



Rocky2135:



“I would never say this to his face, but he’s a wonderful person and a gifted artist.”

#17 Sitting in silence.



What am I thinking about you ask?



Nothing.



Acethetic_AF:



I think it’s less thinking of nothing and more thinking of nothing important. Like, I’ll have random songs on loop usually. It’s not nothing but it’s also not my own thoughts. More of a radio.



tj3_23:



Yeah. It's not that it's actually nothing, but it's substantially easier to just say nothing than to try to explain that I just spent 20 minutes wondering why fan blades are tilted in the direction they are, and that I didn't actually come up with an answer.

#18 Being treated like a criminal even though you've done nothing but exist.

#19 Having friends who you can spend an entire day helping work on a project and when you get home your wife will ask questions about what’s going on in the friends life and you have no idea but he’s still your friend and you both thought it was a good day.



Sorry for the run-on sentence.



UrAverageDegenerate:



A year or 2 after my high school friends and I graduated, after we'd all entered college, a bunch of us were invited to one of our friends house for a sleepover during break. Had the best night ever, played video games, talked s**t about each other, reminisced about high school, talked about our crushes. We all went our separate ways the next day, back to college and stuff. Then I realised, I had no f**king clue what the hell any of them were studying or where they even went. All I knew, was that I had a great f**king time at my friends house.

Male friendships are f**king WILD. I love it.

#20 Accepting unequal relationship status. I have a best friend that doesn't consider me his best friend and were perfectly happy idiots. A girl found out about it and was baffled by our mutual understanding. She insisted he wasn't my best friend just because he didn't say he was and she couldnt understand how I was so unphased about it. They were talking at the time and he split things off with her for that reason and she yet again couldn't understand lmao.

#21 When you're walking and there's a woman walking in front of you so you intentionally slow down or speed up so it doesn't seem like you're following her.



MarchBurnerAccount:



Double this when on a run. I'm out on a trail with no one around, and I'm a pretty slow runner. Like 13-15 minute miles slow.

I absolutely hate being aware that the female runner ahead of me is checking over the shoulder to assess her safety because I'm there. So i will basically run fast for long enough to get well ahead of her and then fight the urge to walk because I just burned myself out with the running.

It's better than being uncomfortable for the reasons she is, but it still sucks.

#22 Feeling completely invisible to the world.



googdude:



I think that's where "Karens" and "Chuds" come from. It's usually people that were probably attractive when they were younger but when they get older they realize no one bows to their demands anymore without them getting aggressive.

#23 Blasting poo stains off the toilet bowl with a highly accurate urine stream.



BobbyAF:



Doesn't even have to be my urine.



loafers_glory:



Well I was gonna say, doesn't have to be my poop. Sometimes you just take one for the team and wash away the last guy's skid marks. Sure it stirs up a bit of smell, but it means everyone after you doesn't have to look at it.

#24 Doing nothing and just shooting the s**t with a couple drinks, and then coming out of it without knowing anything new about each others personal lives.

#25 My fiancé always says when men have issues with each other, they talk about it briefly and if they say they are cool, they are actually cool.



Whereas women, we have a spiderweb of connecting thoughts and intermingling feelings and make connections that make complete sense but are for the most part, entirely irrelevant and they need to talk about every aspect to feel better or you’re not actually cool.

#26 When I'm really quiet and not talking and you ask me if I'm ok and I say "I'm fine" I actually mean it and I'm just chilling.

#27 Spending way more time on the toilet than you need to because sometimes its the only time when you got a free minute.

#28 Meeting a guy at a party you shake his hand exchange small talk for 30 seconds. Your signifcant other has one million opinions on his girlfriend/wife and him. You just say. Seems like a nice guy.



CaptainMacMillan:



In general, I hate when people come up to me like that.

"What did you think of them?"

Oh boy here we go

"Yeah, they seemed nice."

"Ugh yeah, BUUUUT...."

Why bother letting me form my own opinion of them if you're just going to manipulate me to see them as you do?

I'll form my own opinions of people and take the hearsay of others with an entire deer-lick of salt.

#29 Having fun with the most simple things. Ever seen a party where women just sit and talk, and the group of men just s******g themselves from laughing over something small?

#30 Hanging out w a group and vibing w all of them despite not knowing each other’s names.

#31 Forgetting stuff that has nothing to do with you, I've had friends tell me stuff (e.g. sexual orientation, relationships, personal stories, etc.) and years later it'll come out as a shock to everyone and I'll just say "yeah they told me X amount of years ago and they ask why I kept it secret.. I just didn't care to spread it around.

#32 Having no clue if the opposite s*x is interested or not when meeting someone and they are friendly. Or if they seem to actually want to be around you and being completely oblivious about their intentions.

#33 Understanding the struggles a fellow man is going through and offering assistance in the spots he needs with minimal words being spoken but maximum efficiency.

#34 Taking their shirts off in public.



_aesirian_ (Female):



In the heatwave we had last summer, I would have loved to walk around in my bra except a) someone would call the police with concern for my welfare and b) I would burn my normally unexposed skin to a crisp.



Also anyone getting any odd ideas, this is purely a practical solution, my bras are solid, structural affairs, no lace or frills to be found.

#35 Paying for dates. Swiftly resolving interpersonal conflict with limited or no drama. Being alone for long periods of time. Being sexually deprived for long periods of time. Being able to be friends with someone after you've got into a fist fight with them.

#36 Deep manly man voice when we first wake up.

#37 Calling friends ‘buddy’ or ‘buddies’. I’ve never heard a woman say it but men always do.

#38 I can show up at a doctors office or any other appointment with my kids, without any of their cards or documentation, and they'll bend over backwards to help me if I say "I don't really know what I'm doing, my wife sent me here." They're just so happy to see a dad "helping out" with kid stuff.

#39 Those little obligatory things you do for absolutely no reason to confirm to yourself it works like the clicking of the tongs at the BBQ or those 3 times you walk back and forth at the parking lot because even though you set the alarm 2 times you still aren't sure you did it "right" 😅.

#40 Going into the grocery store with a list, sticking to the list and being done within 5 minutes.

#41 That I can still be friendly with someone I don’t particularly like. Not every moment requires me to “tell them the f**k off” or their idea that you Should fight somebody because you have a problem with them. There’s a time and place for the appropriate reactions.

#42 That we’re just brutally honest. Not just with people but with ourselves.



If we’re fat, we admit it.



If we regret something, we’ll admit it.



If we wear something to show off our bodies & get attention, we’ll admit it and not say “I wear it because it makes me feel good”.

#43 Practical pockets.

#44 Wearing underwear no matter how many holes are in it. The only time I toss underwear is when the twins start falling through the holes.

#45 Grunting as a form of communication.

#46 Not decorating.

#47 99% of the time, we know exactly what we want to eat.

#48 Not needing a bag of any kind when leaving the house. Because everything important is already in your pockets.



Guys usually have a very short list of things they need to take with them, whereas women seem to take half the house, or have bags big enough to carry it! Lol.

#49 How incredibly strong a man can be when he is angry. I could go into detail about one instance but it's a long story.

#50 That some of us don't care about traveling at all and could be totally at peace taking care of ourselves in a cabin in the woods for the rest of our life without "experiencing the world".

#51 - Switching our brains off for some much needed thinking about nothing

- Direct communication with no double meanings, coded language or unreasonable expectation of telepathy

- Diligent car care

- Punctuality on dates, apparently.

#52 Leaving the toilet seat up….

#53 How when we're working with other guys we know exactly what the problem is and we just grunt, nod, and make hand gestures, because we don't always need verbal communication.