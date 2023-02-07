Employee Maliciously Complies With Boss’ Ban Of Personal Phones Knowing Their Only System Access Is There

When people become managers, they want to establish their authority and can become really controlling. Even later, from time to time, they will remind the staff who is boss by requiring them to do things that don’t make sense.

This person has a boss who acts like that and was told that he couldn’t use his personal phone for work, wanting to annoy him, but without thinking that it meant he wouldn’t be able to do his job. However, the employee didn’t try to argue, which wouldn’t have worked anyway.

An employee was forbidden to use their personal phone at work

Image credits: Scott Rubin (not the actual photo)

So they deleted all the work-related apps and asked for desktop versions of them, knowing that the company was not prepared

Image credits: MrWacko

That led to a day of scrolling on the internet and having the last laugh when their boss tried to micromanage them

MrWacko, who is the Original Poster (OP) of the story, works in IT Cybersecurity. His work nature requires him to use a phone to be able to access the necessary systems and software, only the company doesn’t provide work phones, so employees have to use their personal ones.

For some reason, OP’s boss doesn’t like him very much and thought it was time to remind him of work protocols. The boss pointed out that use of personal devices is not allowed and mentioned phones as one of them.

When a person works with cybersecurity, it’s quite understandable that there would be a rule of using only company equipment for your work. The problem is that there isn’t any company equipment to substitute the personal phone with.

But because the employee was simply annoyed with his boss and that he was the only one targeted, he decided to comply, uninstall everything from his personal phone and ask for the desktop versions of the apps so he could continue working.

That caused confusion and the boss had to rush the approvals for necessary software as he wasn’t expecting it, while the OP was calmly browsing the internet as there was nothing else to do because he didn’t have any access to the systems needed for work.

Redditors decided it was another case of an arrogant boss not asking the people who actually work and have knowledge of how things work getting what they deserved. It could be that bosses are afraid to admit that they don’t really know something because it would diminish their authority, but it happens all the time.

Image credits: Brian (not the actual photo)

Actually, it is called the Peter Principle. Investopedia explains that it is “an observation that the tendency in most organizational hierarchies, such as that of a corporation, is for every employee to rise in the hierarchy through promotion until they reach a level of respective incompetence.”

More simply put, people competent in their position get promoted because they are good at their job, obey the rules and always show up. They need to be rewarded by giving them a promotion. But at some point, they won’t have the competence for the higher position they’ve been assigned to.

There are obvious negative consequences that follow and Investopedia points out less effective leadership as the biggest one. The Business Standard points out that the managers themselves realize that they are not competent enough for their roles and are frustrated they can’t go even higher, so they become lazy and incompetent.

Those feelings lead them to “devise complex strategies that their subordinates find difficult to comply with. The manager may double down on the need for formalities, demand unrealistic perfection, meddle with and criticize the work of their subordinates, shut down new ideas from their subordinates and develop peculiar habits like insisting on keeping a clean desk (paperwork may remind them of the inadequacy) or do the exact opposite by stacking files and papers on their desks (to give the illusion of heavy workload).”

This is exactly what many people who have bosses similar to the OP’s complain about and what managers don’t realize actually prevents workers from doing their job and feeling motivated to start their work in the mornings.

Do you think the OP taught his boss a lesson to be more cooperative in the future? Do you think it is possible to know if a person will be a good manager before promoting them? Do you think there are people who are just not fit to be managers no matter how much training they have? Let us know what you think about the story and the Peter effect in the comments.

People in the comments believed that the boss was served the reality check he deserved

Image credits: Alper Çuğun (not the actual photo)