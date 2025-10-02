“Need To See This”: Nicolas Cage Sparks Frenzy As He Stars As Jesus’ Dad In New Horror Film

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicolas Cage is no stranger to unusual roles, but his latest project may be his most controversial yet.

In the trailer for The Carpenter’s Son, the Oscar-winning actor, 61, takes on the role of Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus, in a horror reimagining of the biblical story.

The film is inspired by the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas, and it has sparked heated debate as fans tried to make sense of the unsettling twist on scripture.

Highlights Nicolas Cage stars as Joseph in an upcoming biblical horror movie that already has social media buzzing.

The trailer for The Carpenter’s Son depicted a young Jesus facing terrifying visions and dark encounters.

Fans are split, with some calling it “absolute cinema” and others insisting it should never have been made.

RELATED:

The trailer shows a dark and unsettling take on Jesus’ childhood

Nicolas Cage in character as Jesus' dad in new horror film, sparking frenzy among fans and moviegoers.

Share icon

Image credits: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing

Directed by Lofty Nathan, The Carpenter’s Son transports viewers to Roman-era Egypt, where Joseph and Mary are struggling to protect their young son from supernatural forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicolas Cage could be heard delivering heavy lines in the trailer’s opening moments. “What awaits us when we turn at last to d**th? Let my faith endure. Faith. My only strength to bear against the devil itself,” Cage said.

Nicolas Cage stars as Jesus' dad in the horror film The Carpenter's Son with intense close-up scenes.

Share icon

Image credits: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing

British actor Noah Jupe is cast as young Jesus, though in the movie, his character is simply called “The Boy,” while singer FKA Twigs takes on the role of Mary, according to the Daily Mail.

The film also features a mysterious Stranger, played by Isla Johnston, who confronts The Boy. “I’m the accuser of life. I am the adversary,” the Stranger said in the trailer.

Tweet text about Nicolas Cage portraying a biblical horror character sparking buzz for new horror film.

Share icon

Image credits: theagnft

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the course of the trailer, Joseph’s fear is heightened as he admits that his son “bears a power I cannot understand. A power I cannot contain.”

Magnolia Pictures, which is releasing the movie on November 14, describedThe Carpenter’s Son as a story where violent and unnatural events follow Jesus, leading him to experience disturbing visions of the future.

Silhouette of a figure with outstretched arms at sunset in a desert setting, related to Nicolas Cage horror film role.

Share icon

Image credits: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is inspired by the Infancy Gospel of Thomas, an apocryphal Christian text that allegedly discusses events from Jesus’ life as a child between the ages of 5 and 12, according to Britannica.

The apocryphal text features a number of interesting events that are not found in the Holy Bible, from Jesus transforming clay birds into living creatures when he was five years old, to people incurring Jesus’ wrath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicolas Cage sparks frenzy as he stars as Jesus' dad in new horror film, capturing intense fan reactions online.

Share icon

Image credits: Urhiemefe_

Simply put, the Infancy Gospel of Thomas portrays Jesus as a caring, mischievous, and occasionally cruel figure as he grapples with his divine power.

The Infancy Gospel of Thomas is not canon to the Holy Bible, and some groups have even described the text as heretical.

Movie fans have reacted with confusion, criticism, and fascination to the biblical horror film

Nicolas Cage portraying Jesus' dad in a dark, dramatic scene from a new horror film sparking audience frenzy.

Share icon

Image credits: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as the full-length trailer hit the internet, reactions flooded social media. Many viewers were baffled, with one X user writing, “Can we genuinely not do this.”

Another dismissed it as “garbage,” questioning why Cage would attach himself to such a film. Comments like, “No thanks” and “Nobody asked for this” echoed across social media platforms.

THE CARPENTER’S SON. Fall 2025 A.D. pic.twitter.com/DdYVYyYIQ8 — Magnolia Pictures (@MagnoliaPics) August 27, 2025

Just as many were intrigued, however. “That’s either going to be cinema history… or the wildest fever dream ever put on screen,” one fan said, adding, “Either way, I’m watching.”

Another posted, “Nicolas Cage in a biblical horror movie? That’s a combo I didn’t know I needed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Scene from new horror film featuring Nicolas Cage as Jesus' dad, with dark crosses and characters in dramatic lighting.

Share icon

Image credits: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing

ADVERTISEMENT

Some fans embraced the film’s boldness, writing, “Biblical horror is a genre I didn’t know I needed until now,” while others praised Cage’s horror career resurgence.

“Nicholas Cage as Jesus’ stepdad is not on my 2025 bingo card,” one commenter noted.

Black and white image of a man raising hands with text absolute cinema; Nicolas Cage sparks frenzy in new horror film.

Share icon

Image credits: archontici

The backlash was just as sharp. Skeptics asked why Jesus’ childhood needed to be framed as a horror film, with one user writing, “Still wondering why this has to be horror man,” and another simply posting, “Why.”

Nicolas Cage is currently in his horror movie arc

Nicolas Cage as Jesus' dad walking with others in rocky mountainous terrain in new horror film scene.

Share icon

Image credits: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy around The Carpenter’s Son comes after Cage’s recent horror success. In 2024, he starred in the horror thriller movie Longlegs, where he played a serial killer.

Cage’s performance drew critical praise, helping the movie generate $128 million at the box office from a modest $10 million budget.

Nicolas Cage at an event, dressed in a black suit and white shirt, linked to Jesus' dad role in new horror film.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Alberto Rodriguez

Cage’s current horror arc is not surprising, however, as he has previously spoken very highly of the genre. “I have always maintained that horror, when done well, is genuinely surreal,” he previously told the Associated Press.

“It doesn’t have to rely on physics or reality. It can allow actors to express themselves in other ways besides that which is considered the arbiter of great acting, which is 1970s naturalism.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ADVERTISEMENT

With his latest role, Cage seems to be pushing his boundaries again, though whether he could straddle the line between artistry and provocation properly remains to be seen.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Nicolas Cage’s new biblical horror movie on social media

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus’ stepdad in a new horror film, sparking a frenzy.

Share icon

Image credits: itsjaydenex

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing Nicolas Cage starring in a horror film about Jesus' childhood sparking frenzy and strong reactions online.

Share icon

Image credits: KyrosWeb3

Twitter post by Aaron Dibert expressing excitement with the phrase need to see this about Nicolas Cage horror film role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: dibert_aaron

Screenshot of a Twitter post reacting to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in a new biblical horror film.

Share icon

Image credits: darpanmurly

Nicolas Cage sparks frenzy as he stars as Jesus' dad in new horror film, generating buzz and excitement online.

Share icon

Image credits: amurderstale

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing Hollywood rebooting Jesus in a horror film, referencing Nicolas Cage as Jesus' dad and sparking frenzy.

Share icon

Image credits: Charlie86861

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in a new horror film with a dark, unsettling premise.

Share icon

Image credits: pakistan_proudi

Tweet from Neon Neko discussing reactions to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in a new horror film sparking frenzy online.

Share icon

Image credits: qween_neon_neko

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Mayor Hobbs praising Nicolas Cage as peak man, sparking frenzy over his role as Jesus' dad in new horror film.

Share icon

Image credits: mayor_hobbs

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user discussing Nicolas Cage in a horror film, expressing surprise at the dark story and cast choice.

Share icon

Image credits: PROSPERDEGREAT

Tweet questioning why Jesus and Mary have British accents, related to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in new horror film.

Share icon

Image credits: carin0yquerid0

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in a new horror film, sparking online frenzy.

Share icon

Image credits: Dannypipes711

Screenshot of a Twitter reply saying no, reacting to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in new horror film frenzy.

Share icon

Image credits: FriedScones

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicolas Cage reacting in a tweet about starring as Jesus' dad in a new horror film sparking fan frenzy online

Share icon

Image credits: DaCoffeeChicory

ADVERTISEMENT