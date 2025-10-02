Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Need To See This": Nicolas Cage Sparks Frenzy As He Stars As Jesus' Dad In New Horror Film
Nicolas Cage with long hair and beard, looking upward dramatically in new horror film as Jesus' dad.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

"Need To See This": Nicolas Cage Sparks Frenzy As He Stars As Jesus' Dad In New Horror Film

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Nicolas Cage is no stranger to unusual roles, but his latest project may be his most controversial yet. 

In the trailer for The Carpenter’s Son, the Oscar-winning actor, 61, takes on the role of Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus, in a horror reimagining of the biblical story

The film is inspired by the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas, and it has sparked heated debate as fans tried to make sense of the unsettling twist on scripture.

Highlights
  • Nicolas Cage stars as Joseph in an upcoming biblical horror movie that already has social media buzzing.
  • The trailer for The Carpenter’s Son depicted a young Jesus facing terrifying visions and dark encounters.
  • Fans are split, with some calling it “absolute cinema” and others insisting it should never have been made.
    The trailer shows a dark and unsettling take on Jesus’ childhood

    Nicolas Cage in character as Jesus' dad in new horror film, sparking frenzy among fans and moviegoers.

    Nicolas Cage in character as Jesus' dad in new horror film, sparking frenzy among fans and moviegoers.

    Image credits: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing

    Directed by Lofty Nathan, The Carpenter’s Son transports viewers to Roman-era Egypt, where Joseph and Mary are struggling to protect their young son from supernatural forces. 

    Nicolas Cage could be heard delivering heavy lines in the trailer’s opening moments. “What awaits us when we turn at last to d**th? Let my faith endure. Faith. My only strength to bear against the devil itself,” Cage said.

    Nicolas Cage stars as Jesus' dad in the horror film The Carpenter's Son with intense close-up scenes.

    Nicolas Cage stars as Jesus' dad in the horror film The Carpenter's Son with intense close-up scenes.

    Image credits: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing

    British actor Noah Jupe is cast as young Jesus, though in the movie, his character is simply called “The Boy,” while singer FKA Twigs takes on the role of Mary, according to the Daily Mail

    The film also features a mysterious Stranger, played by Isla Johnston, who confronts The Boy. “I’m the accuser of life. I am the adversary,” the Stranger said in the trailer.

    Tweet text about Nicolas Cage portraying a biblical horror character sparking buzz for new horror film.

    Tweet text about Nicolas Cage portraying a biblical horror character sparking buzz for new horror film.

    Image credits: theagnft

    Over the course of the trailer, Joseph’s fear is heightened as he admits that his son “bears a power I cannot understand. A power I cannot contain.”

    Magnolia Pictures, which is releasing the movie on November 14, describedThe Carpenter’s Son as a story where violent and unnatural events follow Jesus, leading him to experience disturbing visions of the future.

    Silhouette of a figure with outstretched arms at sunset in a desert setting, related to Nicolas Cage horror film role.

    Silhouette of a figure with outstretched arms at sunset in a desert setting, related to Nicolas Cage horror film role.

    Image credits: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing

    The film is inspired by the Infancy Gospel of Thomas, an apocryphal Christian text that allegedly discusses events from Jesus’ life as a child between the ages of 5 and 12, according to Britannica

    The apocryphal text features a number of interesting events that are not found in the Holy Bible, from Jesus transforming clay birds into living creatures when he was five years old, to people incurring Jesus’ wrath. 

    Nicolas Cage sparks frenzy as he stars as Jesus' dad in new horror film, capturing intense fan reactions online.

    Nicolas Cage sparks frenzy as he stars as Jesus' dad in new horror film, capturing intense fan reactions online.

    Image credits: Urhiemefe_

    Simply put, the Infancy Gospel of Thomas portrays Jesus as a caring, mischievous, and occasionally cruel figure as he grapples with his divine power.

    The Infancy Gospel of Thomas is not canon to the Holy Bible, and some groups have even described the text as heretical. 

    Movie fans have reacted with confusion, criticism, and fascination to the biblical horror film

    Nicolas Cage portraying Jesus' dad in a dark, dramatic scene from a new horror film sparking audience frenzy.

    Nicolas Cage portraying Jesus' dad in a dark, dramatic scene from a new horror film sparking audience frenzy.

    Image credits: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing

    As soon as the full-length trailer hit the internet, reactions flooded social media. Many viewers were baffled, with one X user writing, “Can we genuinely not do this.” 

    Another dismissed it as “garbage,” questioning why Cage would attach himself to such a film. Comments like, “No thanks” and “Nobody asked for this” echoed across social media platforms.

    Just as many were intrigued, however. “That’s either going to be cinema history… or the wildest fever dream ever put on screen,” one fan said, adding, “Either way, I’m watching.” 

    Another posted, “Nicolas Cage in a biblical horror movie? That’s a combo I didn’t know I needed.”

    Scene from new horror film featuring Nicolas Cage as Jesus' dad, with dark crosses and characters in dramatic lighting.

    Scene from new horror film featuring Nicolas Cage as Jesus' dad, with dark crosses and characters in dramatic lighting.

    Image credits: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing

    Some fans embraced the film’s boldness, writing, “Biblical horror is a genre I didn’t know I needed until now,” while others praised Cage’s horror career resurgence. 

    “Nicholas Cage as Jesus’ stepdad is not on my 2025 bingo card,” one commenter noted.

    Black and white image of a man raising hands with text absolute cinema; Nicolas Cage sparks frenzy in new horror film.

    Black and white image of a man raising hands with text absolute cinema; Nicolas Cage sparks frenzy in new horror film.

    Image credits: archontici

    The backlash was just as sharp. Skeptics asked why Jesus’ childhood needed to be framed as a horror film, with one user writing, “Still wondering why this has to be horror man,” and another simply posting, “Why.”

    Nicolas Cage is currently in his horror movie arc

    Nicolas Cage as Jesus' dad walking with others in rocky mountainous terrain in new horror film scene.

    Nicolas Cage as Jesus' dad walking with others in rocky mountainous terrain in new horror film scene.

    Image credits: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing

    The controversy around The Carpenter’s Son comes after Cage’s recent horror success. In 2024, he starred in the horror thriller movie Longlegs, where he played a serial killer. 

    Cage’s performance drew critical praise, helping the movie generate $128 million at the box office from a modest $10 million budget. 

    Nicolas Cage at an event, dressed in a black suit and white shirt, linked to Jesus' dad role in new horror film.

    Nicolas Cage at an event, dressed in a black suit and white shirt, linked to Jesus' dad role in new horror film.

    Image credits: Getty/Alberto Rodriguez

    Cage’s current horror arc is not surprising, however, as he has previously spoken very highly of the genre. “I have always maintained that horror, when done well, is genuinely surreal,” he previously told the Associated Press

    “It doesn’t have to rely on physics or reality. It can allow actors to express themselves in other ways besides that which is considered the arbiter of great acting, which is 1970s naturalism.”

    With his latest role, Cage seems to be pushing his boundaries again, though whether he could straddle the line between artistry and provocation properly remains to be seen.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Nicolas Cage’s new biblical horror movie on social media

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus’ stepdad in a new horror film, sparking a frenzy.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus’ stepdad in a new horror film, sparking a frenzy.

    Image credits: itsjaydenex

    Tweet discussing Nicolas Cage starring in a horror film about Jesus' childhood sparking frenzy and strong reactions online.

    Tweet discussing Nicolas Cage starring in a horror film about Jesus' childhood sparking frenzy and strong reactions online.

    Image credits: KyrosWeb3

    Twitter post by Aaron Dibert expressing excitement with the phrase need to see this about Nicolas Cage horror film role.

    Twitter post by Aaron Dibert expressing excitement with the phrase need to see this about Nicolas Cage horror film role.

    Image credits: dibert_aaron

    Screenshot of a Twitter post reacting to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in a new biblical horror film.

    Screenshot of a Twitter post reacting to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in a new biblical horror film.

    Image credits: darpanmurly

    Nicolas Cage sparks frenzy as he stars as Jesus' dad in new horror film, generating buzz and excitement online.

    Nicolas Cage sparks frenzy as he stars as Jesus' dad in new horror film, generating buzz and excitement online.

    Image credits: amurderstale

    Tweet discussing Hollywood rebooting Jesus in a horror film, referencing Nicolas Cage as Jesus' dad and sparking frenzy.

    Tweet discussing Hollywood rebooting Jesus in a horror film, referencing Nicolas Cage as Jesus' dad and sparking frenzy.

    Image credits: Charlie86861

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in a new horror film with a dark, unsettling premise.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in a new horror film with a dark, unsettling premise.

    Image credits: pakistan_proudi

    Tweet from Neon Neko discussing reactions to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in a new horror film sparking frenzy online.

    Tweet from Neon Neko discussing reactions to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in a new horror film sparking frenzy online.

    Image credits: qween_neon_neko

    Tweet by Mayor Hobbs praising Nicolas Cage as peak man, sparking frenzy over his role as Jesus' dad in new horror film.

    Tweet by Mayor Hobbs praising Nicolas Cage as peak man, sparking frenzy over his role as Jesus' dad in new horror film.

    Image credits: mayor_hobbs

    Tweet from user discussing Nicolas Cage in a horror film, expressing surprise at the dark story and cast choice.

    Tweet from user discussing Nicolas Cage in a horror film, expressing surprise at the dark story and cast choice.

    Image credits: PROSPERDEGREAT

    Tweet questioning why Jesus and Mary have British accents, related to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in new horror film.

    Tweet questioning why Jesus and Mary have British accents, related to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in new horror film.

    Image credits: carin0yquerid0

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in a new horror film, sparking online frenzy.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in a new horror film, sparking online frenzy.

    Image credits: Dannypipes711

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply saying no, reacting to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in new horror film frenzy.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply saying no, reacting to Nicolas Cage starring as Jesus' dad in new horror film frenzy.

    Image credits: FriedScones

    Nicolas Cage reacting in a tweet about starring as Jesus' dad in a new horror film sparking fan frenzy online

    Nicolas Cage reacting in a tweet about starring as Jesus' dad in a new horror film sparking fan frenzy online

    Image credits: DaCoffeeChicory

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited)

    Earthly mother's husband, possibly, but there is a rumour that the actual father was a Roman soldier called Pantos, Panthera or Pantera (hence the suggestion of a virgin birth, since she wasn't "known" to Joseph). One has to admire the BP editors for letting someone with that surname write the article :)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Well, even in the traditional telling of Jesus' birth and childhood, the parents went through what must have been terrifying and mystifying things. Unexplained pregnancy, terrible (as in scary) angels appearing, strangers showing up after the birth, a son who must have seemed possessed at times ...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
