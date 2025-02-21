Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Nicolas Cage Sued By Ex After Son’s Alleged Violent Attack Left Her With Severe Injuries
Celebrities, News

Nicolas Cage Sued By Ex After Son's Alleged Violent Attack Left Her With Severe Injuries

Nicolas Cage is facing legal action by none other than his ex-partner, Christina Fulton, after their adult son, Weston Coppola Cage, allegedly assaulted her in an incident that left her with “life-threatening injuries.”

The lawsuit claims that the actor ignored “clear signs” of his son’s mental instability and enabled his destructive habits, ultimately resulting in the violent incident that took place on April 28, 2024.

Highlights
  • Nicolas Cage's ex sued him after son Weston's violently attacked her.
  • Fulton claims Cage ignored signs of Weston's mental instability, and enabled his lifestyle.
  • Weston's alleged attack left Fulton with severe injuries and PTSD.
  • Cage's lawyer calls Fulton's lawsuit 'absurd and frivolous.'

Described as a mental health crisis by Fulton at the time, it reportedly escalated into a physical altercation between mother and son, resulting in Weston’s arrest on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

“Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals,” the document read.

RELATED:

    Nicolas Cage is being sued by his ex-partner for “facilitating” their son’s lifestyle, allegedly resulting in him violently assaulting her

    I can't identify individuals in images, but here's an example of alt text: A man and woman walking hand-in-hand, dressed in dark evening attire at a nighttime event.

    Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

    The suit goes on to state that the 61-year-old actor had “failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others.

    Details of the violent incident were also included, describing the disturbing moment in which Weston pursued his mother through the elevator, lobby, and parking lot of his downtown Los Angeles condo building.

    Blonde woman in a car, wearing a patterned top, associated with Nicolas Cage legal issue.

    Image credits: officialchristinafulton

    Fulton ended up with multiple injuries, which included a concussion, a severe eye injury, and dental trauma, all of which required extensive medical treatment and injuries. The event also reportedly left the mother with PTSD, which also required therapy.

    Nicolas Cage in a silver suit during a TV interview, seated and speaking animatedly.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

    The lawsuit claims that Cage facilitated his son’s behavior in several aspects. For instance, Fulton claims that the actor regularly drank alcohol with Weston, despite being aware of his history of substance abuse.

    Cage allegedly also bailed his son out of jail on “multiple occasions” and continued paying for his condo, which was located next to his own, refusing to discipline him or aid him in his recovery.

    Fulton said that their son’s attack derailed her career, costing her millions of dollars in opportunities

    Man in a suit standing indoors beside a TV, related to Nicolas Cage and family news.

    Image credits: IMDb

    “Nicolas knew or should have known that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff, based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability,” the document read.

    Further complicating matters is the fact that Fulton claims the assault derailed her career as both a model and actor.

    Two men in suits at a blue-themed event, posing for a photo.

    Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

    The mother claims to have been in the middle of filming a Netflix series when the attack occurred and, due to her recovery, she has been unable to work or attend promotional events, causing significant damage to her reputation and business ventures.

    Cage’s attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, on the other hand, dismissed Fulton’s claims, calling her lawsuit “absurd and frivolous.”

    Cage’s lawyer dismissed Fulton’s claims, stating that his client was not responsible for his adult son’s actions

    Man and woman posing at a film event, related to Nicolas Cage lawsuit news.

    Image credits: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

    “Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man. Mr. Cage does not control Weston’s behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston’s alleged assault of his mother,” Goldstein told People Magazine.

    The lawyer characterized Fulton’s actions as being “nothing short of a money grab,” and a “call of attention.”

    “Ms. Fulton’s decision to file a lawsuit against her own son is not surprising given her past history of litigation against family members,” he added.

    In legal terms, Cage is being sued for “negligent supervision and negligent undertaking,” while their son, Weston, is being sued for “assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.”

    Fulton hasn’t clarified whether, and how much, she’s seeking in monetary reparations apart from the costs related to her filing.

    “The boy is grown.” Netizens agreed with Cage’s lawyer, feeling the lawsuit should only be directed at Weston

    Social media comment reacting to news about Nicolas Cage, discussing family accountability.

    Comment discussing Nicolas Cage's legal situation and responsibility in a social media post.

    Comment questioning Nicolas Cage's involvement, discussing maturity and relevance.

    Facebook comment discussing lawsuit involving Nicolas Cage and his ex.

    Comment discussing Nicolas Cage and son's alleged violent incident, questioning financial motives.

    Facebook comment on a post about Nicolas Cage's ex suing after son’s alleged attack.

    Facebook comment about legal actions after an alleged violent incident involving Nicolas Cage's son.

    Comment questioning Nicolas Cage's responsibility in ex's lawsuit regarding son's alleged attack.

    Comment on responsibility in actions, related to alleged incident involving Nicolas Cage's son.

    Comment discussing accountability in Nicolas Cage legal matter.

    Facebook comment discussing suing, accompanied by a profile picture.

    Comment on Nicolas Cage related incident, expressing opinion on parenting and mental health responsibility.

    Comment on lawsuit involving Cage's ex and son, mentioning motivations and roles.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She clearly did nothing to help her son either.

