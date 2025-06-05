Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Nicolas Cage Puts On Fat Suit On Set Of A New Biopic About The Legendary Football Coach John Madden
Nicolas Cage wearing a fat suit on set of a biopic about legendary football coach John Madden.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Nicolas Cage Puts On Fat Suit On Set Of A New Biopic About The Legendary Football Coach John Madden

John Madden used to say “Self-praise is for losers,” so we will praise Nicolas Cage for his latest acting transformation ourselves. During his career, Cage has played many roles in both recognized cinematic masterpieces and… let’s be honest, outright trash, but he always gave it his all, getting into his role.

Currently, Cage, 61, is taking part in the filming of the sports drama “Madden,” alongside another master of transformation, Christian Bale. However, this time, Bale didn’t have to resort to any radical changes in appearance to get into the role. Unlike Cage for sure…

    Nicolas Cage, now 61, is going to portray the iconic football coach and commentator John Madden in the upcoming biopic

    Nicolas Cage in a fat suit on set of a new biopic about legendary football coach John Madden wearing a tracksuit outdoors.

    Image credits: LYNX / Vida Press

    Photos from the set showing Cage in a sports suit and makeup were recently leaked

    John Madden is a man who is associated with football, probably even more than Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, or Don Shula combined. At the very least, if you have been playing football on a console or mobile device for many years, the game is nearly 100% called Madden NFL. Legendary coach and voice of the game for decades, John Madden left us in 2021, and it was just a matter of time before a biopic about him would appear.

    Nicolas Cage wearing fat suit on set, dressed in retro sportswear portraying football coach John Madden outdoors.

    Image credits: LYNX / Vida Press

    The upcoming movie is directed by David O. Russell, whose most famous film is also directly related to football (I mean, of course, “Silver Linings Playbook”). Cage will play Madden himself, Bale will play another charismatic legend—Raiders owner Al Davis—and John Mulaney will play Trip Hawkins, the founder of Electronic Arts.

    Actor Nicolas Cage wearing a fat suit on set, portraying legendary football coach John Madden in a new biopic film.

    Image credits: Focus on Sport / Getty Images

    Apparently, the movie will also tell us the story of the creation of the iconic Madden NFL video game

    Judging by this, we will not only see the story of how Madden and Davis won the Super Bowl for the Raiders, but also about the legendary coach’s commentating career, as well as how the iconic series of mobile games was created. In the end, this is yet another reason to draw attention to the Raiders franchise in the upcoming NFL season…

    Nicolas Cage wearing a fat suit on set portraying John Madden in a new biopic about the legendary football coach.

    Image credits: Alberto Rodriguez / Getty Images

    Filming began in April 2025 in Atlanta, and just a couple of weeks later, a scandal erupted when several actors and the crew members allegedly walked off the set because Russell used inappropriate words and tried to insert the same words into the script dialogues. However, filming goes on, and reporters recently showed a photo of Cage in his stage persona.

    Nicolas Cage wearing a fat suit on set of a biopic about legendary football coach John Madden in a dimly lit scene.

    Image credits: Pig / AI Film

    However, the actor’s figure in a fat suit doesn’t clearly correspond with the way Madden actually looked in his fifties

    In addition to his unique voice, John Madden had a very impressive and specific appearance, so even a master of transformations such as Cage had a hard time. Based on Cage’s appearance in makeup, and if we draw conclusions from what we know of the plot, the main events of the film unfold in the late eighties, when Madden sold his voice, persona, and name for a new game by the recently founded EA.

    Nicolas Cage on set wearing a fat suit for the biopic about legendary football coach John Madden.

    Image credits: Face/Off / Touchstone Pictures

    In any case, the pictures presented here are just that—photos from the set, not stills from the film—so it’s quite easy to assume that everything will look completely different on screen. Be that as it may, it’s also worth remembering that in the late eighties, Madden was in his early fifties, and he was almost a decade younger than Cage is now.

    Nicolas Cage in a fat suit on set portraying legendary football coach John Madden for a new biopic film.

    Image credits: Longlegs / Traffic.

    Cage looks quite authentic in these photos, although more claims may arise about his figure. After all, Madden was a former offensive tackle, so even at his elderly age he was not so much plump as powerful and burly. Cage looks rather… well, doughy. However, on the movie poster, where he and Bale pose with championship rings, the picture looks more like reality.

    Actors on a football field set wearing rings, with one in a fat suit portraying legendary football coach John Madden.

    Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes / Facebook

    Cage’s on-screen partner will be Christian Bale, who plays Oakland/LA Raiders’ owner Al Davis

    People in the comments on the photo leaks were actually of two minds over what they saw. Someone agreed that Madden’s figure was not depicted in the best way—after all, it’s essentially Nicholas Cage in a fat suit and nothing more. Someone even said that another actor would’ve been better in the lead role—for example, John Goodman.

    Others, however, were happy with the lead role pick, and expressed confidence that Cage is going to play this role to perfection. Well, in a while we’ll all go to the cinema and see who was right. In any case, when you play a man of John Madden’s stature, it’s not just the visual appearance that’s important, but also the charisma—and Nicolas Cage has plenty of that. Isn’t it, our dear readers?

    People in the comments had mixed feelings over these photos, but none actually doubted Cage’s professionalism and acting skills

    Comment highlighting Nicolas Cage wearing a fat suit on set for a biopic about football coach John Madden.

    Comment on Nicolas Cage wearing a fat suit on set of a new biopic about legendary football coach John Madden.

    Comment by Derek Pintabone suggesting John Goodman should play Madden in a discussion about Nicolas Cage biopic.

    Comment about Nicolas Cage in a fat suit on set of a biopic about legendary football coach John Madden.

    Comment on Facebook post about Nicolas Cage putting on fat suit for new John Madden biopic, expressing disbelief in casting choice.

    Comment praising Nicolas Cage for his role in a new biopic about legendary football coach John Madden.

    Comment from Lisa Walsh-Wells criticizing actor choice for portraying football coach John Madden, with reactions.

    Comment from Aaron Meadownes joking about Madden and fat suits in a discussion about the John Madden biopic.

    Comment highlighting Nicolas Cage wearing a fat suit portraying football coach John Madden in a biopic.

    Comment about Nicolas Cage in a fat suit on set of a biopic about legendary football coach John Madden.

    Comment stating Nicolas Cage wears a fat suit and makeup to portray football coach John Madden in a new biopic.

    Comment about Nicolas Cage in a fat suit on set of a new biopic about legendary football coach John Madden.

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    bodie_moucha avatar
    Bodie Moucha
    Bodie Moucha
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    I knew John Madden, his wife Virginia was my PE teacher in the 7th and 8th grade at Pleasanton elementary School in California. they lived on foothill road with their two sons and then they had a home built and moved there off of vineyard avenue.. He was a good man he was brusque and you never wanted to get on his bad side. But, boy did he love football.

