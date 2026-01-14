“Can’t Blame Him”: Nick Jonas Walks Out Of Golden Globes 2026 And The Viral Video Reveals Why
The Golden Globes are a major part of the film and TV industries’ awards season. Every January, dozens of actors gather at the glitzy Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles to celebrate their accomplishments and reunite with co-stars.
For some stars, the ceremony also offers an opportunity to meet the people who inspired them to pursue a career in acting.
- Nick Jonas walked out of the 2026 Golden Globes ceremony alone, sparking fan speculation and concern.
- Nick's wife, 'Citadel' actress Priyanka Chopra, presented an award during the ceremony.
- He has openly shared his mental health struggles, which began after a "traumatic" off-key guitar solo incident.
That was the case of 16-year-old Owen Cooper, who was thrilled to win for Adolescence but was equally excited to meet Leonardo DiCaprio and ask him for a photo.
Nick Jonas has addressed the viral video showing him leaving the Golden Globes ceremony
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
However, not everyone enjoys the annual Hollywood awards shows. Social media users were surprised to see Nick Jonas, one of the guests, walking out of the venue alone.
A video captured by Parade Magazine shows the Jonas Brothers member drinking water in his tuxedo while taking a breather from the ceremony on January 11.
The clip quickly caught fans’ attention, prompting speculation about why Nick had left the event, where his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, presented an award.
Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images
“Probably not a crowd he’s comfortable around, can’t blame him,” one user wrote on X.
“Divorce announcement incoming,” claimed another.
“All people need a break sometimes. It’s not that deep,” countered someone else.
Some also suggested that Nick was overwhelmed after seeing two of his former flames from his youth, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, during the show.
Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, presented an award with Lisa during the ceremony
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Others attributed the Jealous singer’s decision to his mental health, writing, “Social anxiety got the best of him.”
Nick appeared to confirm this theory when he replied to the fan, “Yeah…it hit me like a gut punch,” referencing the title of his latest single.
The 33-year-old, who rose to fame as a teenager alongside his older brothers and bandmates Joe and Kevin, has previously opened up about his mental health struggles.
Image credits: priyankachopra
He told Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that he began seeing a therapist after an off-key guitar solo he performed during a duet with Kelsea Ballerini at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards.
“In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was,” he said in 2023.
“But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy.”
The incident, which he described as “really traumatic,” brought out his insecurities and heightened the pressure he felt to “be perfect and to always be on.”
The 33-year-old singer has spoken at length about his mental health struggles and seeking professional help from a therapist
Image credits: velvettsunshine
Nick has also discussed the mental health consequences of his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, which he received at age 13.
“I think that mental and emotional health aspect of it is really important. I certainly speak to my therapist … and luckily, I’ve got a really good support system around me and a great set of doctors,” he told People magazine in 2021.
The musician added, “I am a perfectionist and definitely put a lot of pressure on myself to do the best I can always and that includes, you know, my life with diabetes.”
Image credits: velvettsunshine
The disease, which requires him to wear a glucose monitoring system, has helped him understand that there will always be things that are “out of my control.”
Nick encourages young people living with diabetes to lean on their support system, whether that means friends, family, or a therapist.
The Disney alum has founded a non-profit, Beyond Type 1, to unite the global diabetes community and provide solutions through “platforms, programs, resources and grants,” according to its website.
Nick said he is “hyper critical” of himself, including of his role as a husband and father
Image credits: priyankachopra
As he grew up in the spotlight, Nick found a new support system in his wife, Priyanka, and their 3-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.
His new solo single, Gut Punch, reflects on his family relationships and questions his self-criticism about his role as a husband and father.
“I tend to be hyper critical of myself, not typically about my appearance or getting older, but I was wondering, ‘Am I doing everything to be the best version of myself? Am I a present and thoughtful husband? Am I a good father?’” he told People.
Image credits: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images
social anxiety got the best of him pic.twitter.com/A1foWNqYwK
— el ☁️ (@velvettsunshine) January 12, 2026
“As time goes by, the stress and complications of life will weigh on you. It’s important to remember there was once a version of you who was carefree and loved the world.”
The song, released on January 1, includes lyrics such as “How did I get so good at being mean to myself?” and “I really hate the way I talk to myself.”
The Camp Rock star also wonders why he is so focused on people-pleasing instead of “being nice to the person that I’m seeing in the mirror.”
6
0