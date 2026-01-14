“Can’t Blame Him”: Nick Jonas Walks Out Of Golden Globes 2026 And The Viral Video Reveals Why

ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden Globes are a major part of the film and TV industries’ awards season. Every January, dozens of actors gather at the glitzy Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles to celebrate their accomplishments and reunite with co-stars.

For some stars, the ceremony also offers an opportunity to meet the people who inspired them to pursue a career in acting.

Highlights Nick Jonas walked out of the 2026 Golden Globes ceremony alone, sparking fan speculation and concern.

Nick's wife, 'Citadel' actress Priyanka Chopra, presented an award during the ceremony.

He has openly shared his mental health struggles, which began after a "traumatic" off-key guitar solo incident.

That was the case of 16-year-old Owen Cooper, who was thrilled to win for Adolescence but was equally excited to meet Leonardo DiCaprio and ask him for a photo.

Nick Jonas dressed in black tuxedo walking at Golden Globes 2026 with photographers capturing moments on the red carpet.

Nick Jonas has addressed the viral video showing him leaving the Golden Globes ceremony



Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

However, not everyone enjoys the annual Hollywood awards shows. Social media users were surprised to see Nick Jonas, one of the guests, walking out of the venue alone.

A video captured by Parade Magazine shows the Jonas Brothers member drinking water in his tuxedo while taking a breather from the ceremony on January 11.

The clip quickly caught fans’ attention, prompting speculation about why Nick had left the event, where his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, presented an award.

Comment reading He was sweating on the red carpet in response to Nick Jonas walking out of Golden Globes 2026 viral video.

Nick Jonas in a black tuxedo at an event, accompanied by a woman in a navy blue gown and diamond necklace.

Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

“Probably not a crowd he’s comfortable around, can’t blame him,” one user wrote on X.

“Divorce announcement incoming,” claimed another.

“All people need a break sometimes. It’s not that deep,” countered someone else.

Some also suggested that Nick was overwhelmed after seeing two of his former flames from his youth, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, during the show.

Nick Jonas in a classic black tuxedo walking out of Golden Globes 2026 event with a crowd of photographers in the background.

Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, presented an award with Lisa during the ceremony



Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Others attributed the Jealous singer’s decision to his mental health, writing, “Social anxiety got the best of him.”

Nick appeared to confirm this theory when he replied to the fan, “Yeah…it hit me like a gut punch,” referencing the title of his latest single.

The 33-year-old, who rose to fame as a teenager alongside his older brothers and bandmates Joe and Kevin, has previously opened up about his mental health struggles.

Comment from Estella Padilla saying cause all the attention was on his wife in a social media post about Nick Jonas.

Comment about Nick Jonas walking out of Golden Globes 2026, discussing feelings of being overpowered and self-conscious.

Nick Jonas dressed in tuxedo with a woman kissing his cheek, highlighting Golden Globes 2026 viral moment.

Image credits: priyankachopra

Comment bubble with text saying he looks like such a baby next to her in a social media style format.

He told Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that he began seeing a therapist after an off-key guitar solo he performed during a duet with Kelsea Ballerini at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards.

“In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was,” he said in 2023.

“But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy.”

The incident, which he described as “really traumatic,” brought out his insecurities and heightened the pressure he felt to “be perfect and to always be on.”

Nick Jonas in a tuxedo standing outdoors, drinking from a blue bottle during the Golden Globes 2026 event.

The 33-year-old singer has spoken at length about his mental health struggles and seeking professional help from a therapist

Image credits: velvettsunshine

Nick has also discussed the mental health consequences of his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, which he received at age 13.

“I think that mental and emotional health aspect of it is really important. I certainly speak to my therapist … and luckily, I’ve got a really good support system around me and a great set of doctors,” he told People magazine in 2021.

The musician added, “I am a perfectionist and definitely put a lot of pressure on myself to do the best I can always and that includes, you know, my life with diabetes.”

Nick Jonas in a black tuxedo walking out at Golden Globes 2026, captured in a viral video revealing the moment.

Image credits: velvettsunshine

The disease, which requires him to wear a glucose monitoring system, has helped him understand that there will always be things that are “out of my control.”

Nick encourages young people living with diabetes to lean on their support system, whether that means friends, family, or a therapist.

The Disney alum has founded a non-profit, Beyond Type 1, to unite the global diabetes community and provide solutions through “platforms, programs, resources and grants,” according to its website.

Nick Jonas at Golden Globes 2026 event, dressed in a tuxedo, with a woman winking and blowing a kiss.

Nick said he is “hyper critical” of himself, including of his role as a husband and father



Image credits: priyankachopra

Comment from Jeri-Marlene Zinn Crygier expressing opinion on Nick Jonas walking out of Golden Globes, with 20 reactions.

As he grew up in the spotlight, Nick found a new support system in his wife, Priyanka, and their 3-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.

His new solo single, Gut Punch, reflects on his family relationships and questions his self-criticism about his role as a husband and father.

“I tend to be hyper critical of myself, not typically about my appearance or getting older, but I was wondering, ‘Am I doing everything to be the best version of myself? Am I a present and thoughtful husband? Am I a good father?’” he told People.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dressed elegantly at an event, highlighting the Golden Globes 2026 atmosphere.

Image credits: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

social anxiety got the best of him pic.twitter.com/A1foWNqYwK — el ☁️ (@velvettsunshine) January 12, 2026

“As time goes by, the stress and complications of life will weigh on you. It’s important to remember there was once a version of you who was carefree and loved the world.”

The song, released on January 1, includes lyrics such as “How did I get so good at being mean to myself?” and “I really hate the way I talk to myself.”

The Camp Rock star also wonders why he is so focused on people-pleasing instead of “being nice to the person that I’m seeing in the mirror.”

Comment on a social media post discussing why Nick Jonas walked out of Golden Globes 2026, mentioning possible health reasons.

Comment on social media discussing people with shiny faces, possibly due to heat, capturing the viral video moment of Nick Jonas.

Facebook comment reading Panic attack by user Bruce Pro Max with 40 likes and shocked reaction emoji visible.

Comment on social media post mentioning possible reason why Nick Jonas walked out of Golden Globes 2026 viral video.

Comment from Judy McKenzie Rice about the Golden Globes 2026 venue temperature before the show started.

Comment from Cathy Pfingstl Stelmack expressing disbelief about a mismatched married couple, with three likes.

Comment from Linda Marie Scafidi Stoll discussing formal attire and room temperature at an event related to Nick Jonas Golden Globes.

Comment from Rani Parbhoo expressing support for Nick Jonas walking out of the Golden Globes without explanation.

Comment by Sharon Goodin discussing Nick Jonas sweating during Golden Globes 2026 red carpet interview related to health concerns.

Comment mentioning Nick Jonas walking out due to social anxiety, explaining viral video context.

Comment by Brett Begley saying Fear built anxiety No need in a Facebook-like interface.

Comment from Anna Quagliato reacting to a viral video about Nick Jonas walking out of the Golden Globes 2026.

Comment expressing concern about Nick Jonas walking out of Golden Globes 2026, noting he wasn’t feeling well.

