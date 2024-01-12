Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

As A GP, I Urge You To Embrace Vulnerability For 2024: My Reflection On Emotional Risks And Regrets
User submission
Occasions

As A GP, I Urge You To Embrace Vulnerability For 2024: My Reflection On Emotional Risks And Regrets

Iris Gorfinkel, MD
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m a GP in Canada, and I’ve seen the pandemic worsen mental health and fuel drug and alcohol use. This is on top of the “usual” anguish of grief, depression, anxiety, and loneliness.

So I wrote this letter to everyone who’s facing these challenges.

The holiday lights twinkle, the music plays, the anticipation of holidays, and then… the loneliness. 1 in 4 adults worldwide report feeling fairly or very lonely.  It’s worse among those between 15-30 years of age. That’s according to a recent Meta-Gallup survey of more than 140 countries.

It comes at a life-cost equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Loneliness- along with grief, regret and lost love- are a familiar presence in most households. But they can be intense enough to transform a holiday into a struggle to get over. It’s a no-win because the thought of change can trigger a new type of pain- the pain of taking emotional risks.

Sharing feelings that have been hidden- sometimes for years- might work in a fantasy, but the reality of expressing those feelings can feel terrifying.

Pain specialists point out that we’re addicted to the pain we know. It may be painful, but it’s familiar; it’s safe. Admitting the need to love and be loved can feel like a departure from that safety.

People on their deathbeds shared their top 5 regrets with palliative care expert Bronnie Ware in what became- no surprise- an international best-seller.

They had 5 regrets in common, a wish list if they could turn back time: 

The number 1 regret? Not having lived a life true to themselves, instead of one other people had expected of them

As A GP, I Urge You To Embrace Vulnerability For 2024: My Reflection On Emotional Risks And Regrets

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: B_Me

Number 2? Working too hard

As A GP, I Urge You To Embrace Vulnerability For 2024: My Reflection On Emotional Risks And Regrets

Image credits: annawald

Number 3? Lacking the courage to express their feelings

As A GP, I Urge You To Embrace Vulnerability For 2024: My Reflection On Emotional Risks And Regrets

Image credits: 1388843

Number 4? Not staying in touch with friends

As A GP, I Urge You To Embrace Vulnerability For 2024: My Reflection On Emotional Risks And Regrets

Image credits: tranmautritam

And the 5th and final regret was not allowing themselves to be happier

As A GP, I Urge You To Embrace Vulnerability For 2024: My Reflection On Emotional Risks And Regrets

Image credits: NoName_13

Words of ‘if-onlies’… In death, they understand the vital importance of life’s most important asset: Time.

Asserting boundaries is hard, but there’s a life cost to not doing it. They’re talking to us about having had a more conscious awareness of how and where time- that most precious asset- is invested.

As painful as living in the past may be, it’s familiar… and that feels safe. But that safety of not having taken emotional risks comes at the potential cost of not having lived life to its fullest.

No wonder the book became a best-seller.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wake-up call to those of us who are the living dead, going through life taking time for granted, not taking emotional chances and only rarely reaching out to loved ones because it would feel too awkward.

The book is a confessional in which the dying admit to how tough it is to take action in the face of regret. Stepping out of one’s comfort zone is an act of bravery because it dares to tolerate the awkwardness and accepts the emotional risks that come with being vulnerable.

…So here’s this year’s holiday wish for each and every listener. May you have the courage to accept emotional risk

As A GP, I Urge You To Embrace Vulnerability For 2024: My Reflection On Emotional Risks And Regrets

Image credits: CARP

Embrace vulnerability and therefore opportunity. Let your inner truths make peace with your physical voice… and should you leave that familiar pain in search of something better, I wish you bravery.

Vulnerability is the birthplace of courage, innovation, creation and change. Numb the dark, and you numb the light… How things unfold isn’t the point. What is, is that you will have tried.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

21

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

Iris Gorfinkel, MD
Iris Gorfinkel, MD
Iris Gorfinkel, MD
Iris Gorfinkel, MD
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda