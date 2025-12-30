ADVERTISEMENT

The calendar flip to January usually triggers a collective panic to suddenly drink gallons of water and run marathons. But let's be real, the "new you" is probably just the "old you" with a slightly better skincare routine.

Instead of setting impossible goals that you will abandon by February, we found the easiest possible first steps. These items require minimal effort but offer maximum payoff, allowing you to dip your toe into self-improvement without diving headfirst into misery.