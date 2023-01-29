Bride Won’t Let Her Sister Bring Newborn To Her Childfree Wedding, Is Furious When She Decides Not To Attend
Recently, a 25-year-old woman turned to the AITA subreddit to find out if she made a mistake by telling her sister she won’t be attending her wedding.
The author’s sister Lisa is getting married soon and it’s a childfree wedding. Meanwhile, the Redditor is currently pregnant and at the time of the wedding, she will have a 5-month-old baby.
The problem is that the author doesn’t feel okay with leaving her newborn to a sitter, so she asked her sister again if she was strict about her not bringing her child. The answer was still positive, and the author had little choice but to make a decision that no one in the family will be happy with.
A pregnant woman decides not to attend her sister’s childfree wedding because she is not allowed to bring her soon-to-be-born baby with her
Image credits: BGStock72 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: EpicStockMedia (not the actual photo)
The wedding industry is evolving, and with it, the expectations of modern wedding attendees. Increasingly, couples are opting for child-free weddings – occasions where only adults are invited.
For many couples, the decision to have a child-free wedding is driven by a desire to have an intimate, grown-up atmosphere. With no children present, couples claim they can enjoy an uninterrupted ceremony, non-hectic evening of conversation and celebration with their guests.
Engaged couples often see their child-free weddings as a way to save quite a bit of money. Without children in attendance, the couple can opt for a smaller, more intimate venue, and forgo the expense of providing childcare.
However, many parents are not just skeptical of child-free weddings, but find them insulting. Guests can interpret an adults-only celebration as a sign that the newlyweds don’t like their children, or that they don’t trust their guests’ parenting skills. This is especially likely if only some kids are allowed at a wedding but not others (such as a flower girl and page boy).
I am so over the Bridezillas. Not because of the child free wedding - I get it, but don't get pissed when ppl with kids decline your invite! Especially this poor woman who has lost the father of her child. Good grief, people. Nobody gives a shi t about your wedding but you. Statistically it won't even be your last wedding or even your first. Get over yourself, bride. NTA
My God what is wrong with her sister? Her unborn child's Father passed before she found out she was pregnant? And she's denying any compromise OP is trying to come up with too! I 100% respect child free weddings but at 5 months old, the baby won't be much of an issue. If anything that's one of the happiest stages of a newborns first year of life! And everyone will want to hold it and help out, imo. Maybe the Bride is worried that the baby will take the focus away from her? Either if OP reads Bored Panda she's NTA at all. But her Bridezilla sister is!
I feel for this mom. It wasn't that long ago her husband passed away and then the emotional toll she must have endured finding out she's pregnant with his baby after the fact. Of course she's not going to want to part with her baby so soon for any given time. Pretty selfish of the sister to not consider her offer to stay home. Weddings are weird. It's like the Bride and Groom plan them like the people who they invited have never met them before, what with how hard they try to impress the people who know them on daily basis. Js. It's weird. And the children of the people invited are often part of the family. I get kids can be a pain but to each their own, I guess. The mom-to-be is definitely NTA. The sister is being an unreasonable, unrelenting AH.
I am so over the Bridezillas. Not because of the child free wedding - I get it, but don't get pissed when ppl with kids decline your invite! Especially this poor woman who has lost the father of her child. Good grief, people. Nobody gives a shi t about your wedding but you. Statistically it won't even be your last wedding or even your first. Get over yourself, bride. NTA
My God what is wrong with her sister? Her unborn child's Father passed before she found out she was pregnant? And she's denying any compromise OP is trying to come up with too! I 100% respect child free weddings but at 5 months old, the baby won't be much of an issue. If anything that's one of the happiest stages of a newborns first year of life! And everyone will want to hold it and help out, imo. Maybe the Bride is worried that the baby will take the focus away from her? Either if OP reads Bored Panda she's NTA at all. But her Bridezilla sister is!
I feel for this mom. It wasn't that long ago her husband passed away and then the emotional toll she must have endured finding out she's pregnant with his baby after the fact. Of course she's not going to want to part with her baby so soon for any given time. Pretty selfish of the sister to not consider her offer to stay home. Weddings are weird. It's like the Bride and Groom plan them like the people who they invited have never met them before, what with how hard they try to impress the people who know them on daily basis. Js. It's weird. And the children of the people invited are often part of the family. I get kids can be a pain but to each their own, I guess. The mom-to-be is definitely NTA. The sister is being an unreasonable, unrelenting AH.