Bride Won’t Let Her Sister Bring Newborn To Her Childfree Wedding, Is Furious When She Decides Not To Attend

Recently, a 25-year-old woman turned to the AITA subreddit to find out if she made a mistake by telling her sister she won’t be attending her wedding.

The author’s sister Lisa is getting married soon and it’s a childfree wedding. Meanwhile, the Redditor is currently pregnant and at the time of the wedding, she will have a 5-month-old baby.

The problem is that the author doesn’t feel okay with leaving her newborn to a sitter, so she asked her sister again if she was strict about her not bringing her child. The answer was still positive, and the author had little choice but to make a decision that no one in the family will be happy with.

A pregnant woman decides not to attend her sister’s childfree wedding because she is not allowed to bring her soon-to-be-born baby with her

Image credits: BGStock72 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: EpicStockMedia (not the actual photo)

The wedding industry is evolving, and with it, the expectations of modern wedding attendees. Increasingly, couples are opting for child-free weddings – occasions where only adults are invited.

For many couples, the decision to have a child-free wedding is driven by a desire to have an intimate, grown-up atmosphere. With no children present, couples claim they can enjoy an uninterrupted ceremony, non-hectic evening of conversation and celebration with their guests.

Engaged couples often see their child-free weddings as a way to save quite a bit of money. Without children in attendance, the couple can opt for a smaller, more intimate venue, and forgo the expense of providing childcare.

However, many parents are not just skeptical of child-free weddings, but find them insulting. Guests can interpret an adults-only celebration as a sign that the newlyweds don’t like their children, or that they don’t trust their guests’ parenting skills. This is especially likely if only some kids are allowed at a wedding but not others (such as a flower girl and page boy).

And this is how people reacted to the whole situation