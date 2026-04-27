Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

New Law Providing Canadian Citizenship For As Little As $55 Divides The Internet
Diverse people with raised hands, some holding Canadian flags, taking an oath for Canadian citizenship.
World

New Law Providing Canadian Citizenship For As Little As $55 Divides The Internet

Add us on Google
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Add us on Google
1

29

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of Americans are applying for Canadian citizenship under the legal term “Lost Canadians” following a sweeping law passed in December.

Lost Canadians” refers to people who “lost or never obtained citizenship because of certain outdated rules in earlier citizenship laws,” according to the Canadian government.

Under the previous legislation, Canadian citizenship could only be passed down from a parent to a child.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A “Lost Canadians” law has prompted thousands of Americans to apply for Canadian citizenship.
    • The law has relaxed the criteria for Canadian citizenship, which was previously only passed from parent to child.
    • Americans cite professional opportunities, political reasons, and “insurance” as motivations for applying for Canadian citizenship.

    A law in Canada has opened the door to citizenship to “Lost Canadians”
    Canadian flag waving under a partly cloudy sky, symbolizing Canadian citizenship discussions.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    However, Bill C-3, which was passed into law on December 15, extends access to citizenship to anyone who has a Canadian ancestor, including a grandparent, great-grandparent, or even more distant ancestor.

    Naturally, those seeking dual citizenship must provide proof of lineage, including birth, d*ath, or marriage certificates from an ancestor. The proof of citizenship application fee is reportedly $75 CAD (about $55 USD).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Those born on or after December 15, 2025, need to show that their Canadian ancestor lived in Canada for 1,095 days.

    Diverse group of people holding small Canadian flags, raising their right hands for Canadian citizenship.

    Image credits: Getty/NurPhoto

    The chain of Canadian citizenship must be unbroken. If any ancestor lost citizenship along the way—for instance, through marriage to a non-Canadian as established under previous legislation—the entire claim can be disqualified.

    Terry Preshaw, an immigration lawyer in Washington, told KING 5 News that her phone has been ringing non-stop since the new law came into effect. Preshaw said she went from having four clients seeking Canadian citizenship last year to more than 50 so far in 2026.

    Similarly, Nicholas Berning, an immigration attorney at Boundary Bay Law, said his practice is “pretty much flooded” with clients seeking help submitting proof of citizenship applications.

    A surge in applications follows Bill C-3, allowing people with distant Canadian ancestors to seek citizenship
    A US passport open on a world map, with visa stamps visible. Represents Canadian citizenship discussion.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While many see the “Lost Canadian” term as an opportunity to reconnect with their roots, others view it as a source of labor opportunities or backup plan in case they face issues with law enforcement.

    “When I first heard about the bill, I couldn’t believe it,” Maureen Sullivan, who lives in Florida, told The Associated Press. “It was like this little gift that fell in my lap.”

    Sullivan explained that she became interested in obtaining Canadian citizenship after her nephew, who resides in Minnesota, encountered federal officers near his high school during the recent immigration crackdown in the state.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We wanted to feel like we were doing something to take care of our security in the future, if needed,” she shared.

    US and Canadian flags flying under a clear blue sky, illustrating discussions around Canadian citizenship.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Meanwhile, Nick Wallick, a film school graduate in Seattle, said Canadian citizenship could give someone like him, who has French-Canadian heritage, easier access to Vancouver’s booming film industry without the need for a work visa.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t know much about my history on both sides,” Wallick said. “So this helps me learn more about who I am. And maybe this would be a benefit to me as well.”

    Zack Loud, who is based in Minnesota and whose grandmother is Canadian, said he and his wife had been discussing the possibility of relocating outside the US for work, and the new law “pushed Canada way up on our list.”

    The law offers job opportunities and a “backup plan” for thousands in the United States
    A family with a baby looks at documents with a consultant, considering Canadian citizenship.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Others, like Michelle Cunha of Massachusetts, explained that their motivation to apply for dual citizenship was purely political.

    “I put in my best effort for 30 years. I have done everything that I possibly can to make the United States what it promises the world to be, a place of freedom, a place of equality,” the political activist said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “But clearly we’re not there and we’re not going to get there anytime soon.”

    Cunha said she hired an attorney to help establish proof of citizenship, a service that reportedly cost her about $6,500.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Smiling woman presenting documents to an official, with a line of people behind her. Represents Canadian citizenship.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    According to Preshaw, many of her clients view the legal document as “insurance,” explaining, “Why do we buy insurance? Not because we want to use it — but just in case something catastrophic happens.”

    The website for the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada office, which processes applications, states that processing times for a certificate are around 10 months.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    More than 50,000 people are awaiting an answer.

    Not everyone in Canada is enthusiastic, with some locals questioning  “Canadians of convenience”Person with Canadian flag over shoulders, looking at Moraine Lake. Represents Canadian citizenship.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Regardless of what a legal document states, many Canadians may not welcome their southern neighbors who are becoming “Canadians of convenience” with open arms, suggested Fen Hampson, Professor of International Affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa.

    “I think where people start looking askance is someone who’s never been to Canada, who has very thin ties. People don’t like that,” Hampson told the AP.

    A family, including two young girls, checking in with a smiling agent at an airport counter, reflecting on Canadian citizenship.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Conservatives, with the backing of the Bloc Québécois, had sought amendments to the bill that would impose stricter rules for citizenship, including language requirements and security checks for adults, the BBC reported. 

    However, those amendments failed to pass in the House.

    “I play hockey and have a French Canadian ancestor. I should qualify, right?” one commenter wrote
    A social media post stating Canada has free healthcare and good whiskey, engaging discussion on Canadian citizenship.

    A social media post reads Can a Canadian please adopt me. I'm very lovable!!, reflecting internet reactions to Canadian Citizenship news.

    A social media comment suggesting making Washington a Canadian state, related to Canadian citizenship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media post reads: The last dual Canadian citizenship opportunity on my list, with two likes and a laughing emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment about Canadian citizenship and the weather, reflecting discussion around new laws.

    A social media comment contrasting $55 for Canadian citizenship with $5,000,000 for US citizenship, generating online discussion.

    A social media post with a profile picture of a man. The text bubble reads, I like maple syrup so that makes me Canadian by default I guess. This relates to Canadian Citizenship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A user comment asking about qualifying for Canadian citizenship due to hockey and French-Canadian ancestry.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment reads: Wait until they track you down and send you a tax bill, with a laughing emoji. Related to Canadian Citizenship debate.

    A message bubble asks how to find Canadian ancestors, relating to Canadian Citizenship.

    A user comment supports new Canadian citizenship laws. The comment discusses immigration laws and identification requirements for citizenship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment suggesting liberals move to Canada and conservatives to the US, relating to Canadian Citizenship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media post with the text "Dual citizenship should not be legal", sparking debate on Canadian citizenship.

    A blue message bubble with text: They found a loophole to invade Canada? Lol. This relates to Canadian Citizenship.

    A text bubble stating No thanks and I'm Canadian living in the US, with a profile picture, relating to Canadian citizenship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media post with a profile picture and a text bubble asking: Canada looking for new taxpayers? relating to Canadian Citizenship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A text message from a dog avatar says, Yep, as soon as it's annexed as the 51st state. laughing emojis follow, related to Canadian citizenship.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    29

    1

    29

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    tedlariviere avatar
    Ted Lariviere
    Ted Lariviere
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To encourage a brain drain from competing nations open up citizenship.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tedlariviere avatar
    Ted Lariviere
    Ted Lariviere
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To encourage a brain drain from competing nations open up citizenship.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT