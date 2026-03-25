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What Went Wrong At LaGuardia? Experts Break Down Key Points Of Air Canada Crash Investigation
Damaged Air Canada Express aircraft after LaGuardia crash with aviation experts examining the scene at night.
Society, World

What Went Wrong At LaGuardia? Experts Break Down Key Points Of Air Canada Crash Investigation

Interview With Expert
binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The rush to assign blame quickly began in the aftermath of the devastating Air Canada crash on the runway of LaGuardia Airport.

Much of the attention turned towards the airport’s air traffic control (ATC) after early reports said a plane and a ground vehicle were both cleared onto the same runway at the same time.

But experts said pointing fingers at the air traffic controller would be overlooking the bigger picture.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Investigation continues into the Air Canada crash on the runway of LaGuardia Airport.
    • Much of the attention turned towards the airport’s air traffic control (ATC).
    • Experts said it would be wrong to assign blame to one person without examining the systemic conditions.

    The rush to assign blame quickly began after the devastating Air Canada crash on the runway of LaGuardia Airport

    Damaged Air Canada Express plane at night after LaGuardia crash, aviation experts analyzing conflicting theories and causes.

    Image credits: ABC News

    The crash unfolded just before midnight on Sunday when the Air Canada flight landing in LaGuardia crashed into a fire truck, which was responding to a separate issue related to a United Airlines flight.

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    A controller from the ATC tower was heard frantically asking the truck to stop, moments before the aircraft collided with the vehicle and claimed the lives of the pilots. Several others were injured.

    Wreckage of emergency vehicle at crash site as aviation experts analyze Air Canada LaGuardia incident with conflicting theories.

    Image credits: CP24

    LaGuardia handles roughly 1,000 takeoffs and landings each day, which means controllers are often managing a constant stream of aircraft in one of the busiest airspaces in the country.

    Decisions about planes taking off and landing are made by air traffic controllers, and they also decide when ground vehicles can safely enter the runways.

    “Departures are typically two minutes apart. Only one aircraft can be on the runway at a time, except under certain circumstances,” Margaret Wallace, who spent over 10 years working ATC in the US Air Force, told Bored Panda.

    “The initial information currently available appears that it may be a controller error, but only the NTSB can determine that once all the information is gathered and analyzed,” said Margaret Wallace.

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    Only the NTSB can determine whether it was a “controller error,” Margaret Wallace said

    Aviation expert posing with dark hair, wearing a white top, discussing Air Canada LaGuardia crash theories.

    Image credits: Florida Tech

    It is normally the tower controller’s responsibility to clear aircraft and vehicles onto the runway surface.

    The process typically involves two controllers: a local controller, responsible for all runway operations and airborne aircraft, and a second controller, responsible for aircraft and vehicles on the ground except for the runway.

    “They are responsible for coordinating with each other for vehicle movement on the runway,” explained Wallace, the assistant professor of aviation management at Florida Tech’s College of Aeronautics.

    Aerial view of LaGuardia Airport runway and taxiways with parked Air Canada aircraft amid aviation expert discussions.

    Image credits: Mohit Kumar/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    Comment by Scott Spohn discussing air traffic controller handling emergency during Air Canada LaGuardia crash, reflecting aviation expert views.

    “A vehicle cannot be cleared onto the runway with an inbound arrival unless the proper timing and distance has been determined to be safe, which is the controller’s responsibility to determine and make that decision,” she added.

    The NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) chair Jennifer Homendy said during a Tuesday press conference that they have conflicting information about whether the local controller was also serving as the ground controller on the night of the crash.

    Nevertheless, it was normal for one controller to be working both positions during periods of slow traffic, Wallace said.

    The tendency to blame ATC for the crash is “understandable, but it oversimplifies the issue by blaming the victim at the frontline and ‘sharp end’ for the entire system failure,” Najmedin Meshkati, a University of Southern California professor and expert on aviation safety, told Bored Panda. It also “misreads how aviation accidents occur.”

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    Meshkati emphasized that aviation safety cannot be reduced to a single point of failure. Instead, it depends on what he referred to as the “HOT” framework: human, organizational, and technological subsystems that are deeply interdependent.

    “When something goes wrong, total system integrity has broken down, not merely one link in the chain,” he said.

    “The tendency to blame the air traffic controller is understandable, but it oversimplifies the issue,” Najmedin Meshkati said

    Aviation expert with mustache and blue shirt speaking out after Air Canada LaGuardia crash in an outdoor setting.

    Image credits: USC Today/Diane Ainsworth

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    Hence, when both the aircraft and a ground vehicle were cleared onto the same runway, Meshkati said the “question is not simply who gave the wrong clearance, but why the system allowed that to happen.”

    “Was the controller managing an excessive workload? Were ground radar systems adequate? Were staffing levels sufficient to prevent fatigue-induced errors? What was the status of supervision and organizational management of the system? Where was the regulator?” he continued.

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    “These are the questions that must drive the investigation.”

    Aviation experts examine debris from Air Canada LaGuardia crash with scattered wreckage and emergency vehicle overturned.

    Image credits: ABC News

    Comment from aviation expert Dan Voegeli discussing air traffic controller clearance and runway safety after Air Canada LaGuardia crash.

    During Tuesday’s press briefing, the NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy raised several concerns that investigators were looking into.

    She flagged a critical issue with the fire truck and noted that the vehicle was not equipped with a transponder, which is a piece of technology that would have helped air traffic controllers identify and track vehicles on the ground.

    The NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy pointed out several concerns, including an issue with the fire truck involved

    Air traffic control tower at sunset with an airplane approaching runway, related to Aviation Experts and Air Canada crash analysis.

    Image credits: Johannes Heel/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    Comment by Richard Fink expressing criticism about air traffic control after Air Canada LaGuardia crash sparks expert discussions.

    LaGuardia is one of the airports in the country with an advanced surface surveillance system. Its ATC tower has an ASDE-X display that shows controllers the location of every plane and vehicle.

    But for the ASDE-X to work properly, “you have to know where ground vehicles and aircraft are,” Homendy said. In this case, that wasn’t possible since the “ground vehicle did not have a transponder.”

    Consequently, on Sunday night, the ASDE-X did not activate an alert “due to the close proximity of vehicles merging and unmerging near the runway, resulting in the inability to create a track of high confidence.”

    While replaying the moments of the crash, the ASDE-X did not show anything going “in front of the plane on the runway” during the collision, she added.

    Aerial view of an airport runway and taxiway showing airplane and ground vehicle involved in Air Canada LaGuardia crash analysis.

    Image credits: Good Morning America

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    Comment by Tom Nichols questioning why the fire truck did not stop during the Air Canada LaGuardia crash response.

    Homendy also pointed out possible issues with the ATC’s midnight shift. The NTSB has “raised concerns about [it] with respect to fatigue” “many times” in the past, she said.

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    “Again, I do not know. We have no indication that was a factor here, but it is a shift that we have been focused on in past investigations,” she continued.

    Human factors causing runway incursions were not “synonymous with ‘controller or pilot error,’” Meshkati explained

    Severely damaged Air Canada aircraft wreckage at LaGuardia airport after crash under aviation expert review.

    Image credits: Good Morning America

    Comment from Gregory Long on aviation experts discussing the Air Canada LaGuardia crash and its causes.

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    Meshkati pointed out that a lot of runway incursions (a serious aviation safety event where something that shouldn’t be on an active runway ends up there) are attributed to “human factors.”

    FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) data showed that there were 80 runway incursions by vehicles or pedestrians during the quarter ending on December 31.

    The number spiked from 54 in the ​same period a year earlier.

    Emergency responders at the site of an Air Canada aircraft crash at LaGuardia, aviation experts analyzing the incident.

    Image credits: Good Morning America

    Meshkati said human factors had contributed to 671 out of 768 runway incursions, recorded from 2012 to 2017 in an analysis of NASA’s Aviation Safety Reporting System.

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    Human factors dwarfed “all other causes combined,” he noted.

    The aviation safety expert, however, asserted that human factors were not “synonymous with ‘controller or pilot error.’”

    “It systematically considers controller workload, cumulative fatigue from consecutive long shifts and forced overtime, deficient ground radar systems, communication failures, inadequate situational awareness, staffing shortfalls, and departure pressure on crews all systemic conditions, not individual lapses,” he explained.

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    Meshkati believes assigning the crash’s responsibility to one individual without examining the systemic conditions “is a recipe for repeating the tragedy”

    As the investigation into the Air Canada continues, the responsibility of the catastrophic landing would be distributed between the controller, the organization, the technology, as well as the regulatory framework that “supports or undermines safe performance,” Meshkati said.

    “Assigning it to one individual, without examining those systemic conditions, is not only unfair,” he added, “it is a recipe for repeating the tragedy at the next airport.”

    Netizens had plenty to say following the Air Canada crash that claimed the lives of the pilot and co-pilot

    Comment from retired airline pilot John Mann emphasizing safety checks before crossing runways in Aviation Experts discussion.

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    Comment discussing experience training as an air traffic controller, related to Aviation Experts Speak Out Air Canada crash.

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    Comment by Jevon Murphy discussing controller pressure amid Aviation Experts Speak Out after Air Canada LaGuardia crash.

    Comment from aviation expert David Stein discussing responsibility in Air Canada LaGuardia crash and conflicting theories.

    Comment by Marissa Saley expressing sorrow and support after Air Canada LaGuardia crash as aviation experts discuss causes.

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    Comment by Bernadette Walters about Frontier pilot witnessing Air Canada LaGuardia crash and praising controller’s efforts.

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    Social media comment expressing support and highlighting pressure on air traffic controllers after Air Canada LaGuardia crash.

    Comment from April Kirkland on Aviation Experts speaking out after Air Canada LaGuardia crash, discussing runway safety responsibility.

    Comment from an aviation expert discussing Air Canada LaGuardia crash runway clearance and procedural breakdowns.

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    Aviation experts sharing insights and theories following the Air Canada LaGuardia crash incident.

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    Comment discussing air traffic controllers' challenges amid Aviation Experts Speak Out after Air Canada LaGuardia crash.

    Comment discussing air traffic control audio and runway visibility in the Air Canada LaGuardia crash investigation.

    Comment on social media discussing aircraft right of way and safety after Air Canada LaGuardia crash sparks expert debate.

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    Comment by Sonja Glenn discussing the difficulty of stopping a plane compared to a truck in aviation experts debate.

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    User commenting on Air Canada LaGuardia crash aftermath, highlighting aviation experts' discussions and conflicting theories.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    anonymouse_4 avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Prof. Nancy Leveson has extensive experience in all forms of ‘accidents’ in safety critical industries, such as nuclear, aviation and aerospace. She says “Human error is a sign of system failure”. People don’t even understand types of human error. There are always multiple causes - sideways to various actors at the time and vertically through organisations, funding, regulation, standards, technology, engineering (design, production, installation, maintenance), procedures, data, training, policy, regulatory oversight and more that might be years old. Anyone who thinks that they can unpick that in a few months is an idiot. Never believe anything you hear about a crash for at least a week.

    4
    4points
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    tom459 avatar
    DeShotz
    DeShotz
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until the NTSB report is released, articles like this one are giving platform to pointless speculation by random internet commenters that do not have the facts. I would say stick to actual experts only, but even they don't have the full picture.

    2
    2points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To the 6% that said it's the controller error... yes, I agree. *BUT* my reading is that he was juggling all of this single-handedly. Is that correct? If so, it's a systemic failure with a convenient scapegoat and laying blame at one overworked overstressed person won't do diddly squat about the real problem. Plus, ask yourself this, why didn't the engine stop? From the audio it sounds as if he was looking right at them while yelling stop. Maybe they were "oh c**p get us out of here" that badly misjudged it? Either way, I think that while the controller is to blame for putting the two things in the same place at the same time, working out *why* will take a lot longer (and even then, can't help but think it'll just be a lot of "nothing to do with me" hand wringing).

    0
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    anonymouse_4 avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Prof. Nancy Leveson has extensive experience in all forms of ‘accidents’ in safety critical industries, such as nuclear, aviation and aerospace. She says “Human error is a sign of system failure”. People don’t even understand types of human error. There are always multiple causes - sideways to various actors at the time and vertically through organisations, funding, regulation, standards, technology, engineering (design, production, installation, maintenance), procedures, data, training, policy, regulatory oversight and more that might be years old. Anyone who thinks that they can unpick that in a few months is an idiot. Never believe anything you hear about a crash for at least a week.

    4
    4points
    reply
    tom459 avatar
    DeShotz
    DeShotz
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until the NTSB report is released, articles like this one are giving platform to pointless speculation by random internet commenters that do not have the facts. I would say stick to actual experts only, but even they don't have the full picture.

    2
    2points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To the 6% that said it's the controller error... yes, I agree. *BUT* my reading is that he was juggling all of this single-handedly. Is that correct? If so, it's a systemic failure with a convenient scapegoat and laying blame at one overworked overstressed person won't do diddly squat about the real problem. Plus, ask yourself this, why didn't the engine stop? From the audio it sounds as if he was looking right at them while yelling stop. Maybe they were "oh c**p get us out of here" that badly misjudged it? Either way, I think that while the controller is to blame for putting the two things in the same place at the same time, working out *why* will take a lot longer (and even then, can't help but think it'll just be a lot of "nothing to do with me" hand wringing).

    0
    0points
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