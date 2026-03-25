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Bombshell New Theory Emerges In LaGuardia Crash, Could Clear Air Traffic Controller
Woman speaking at a hearing, discussing LaGuardia crash, air traffic controller, and emerging new theory on the incident.
Society, World

Bombshell New Theory Emerges In LaGuardia Crash, Could Clear Air Traffic Controller

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The blame game around the horrific Air Canada crash took a turn as new issues were raised.

Investigators are still examining the moment Air Canada’s Flight 8646 slammed into a fire truck on the runway of LaGuardia Airport on Sunday night in New York.

An issue with the fire truck has since been raised, along with concerns about the air traffic controllers’ midnight shift.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • New issues were raised as the investigation continues into the devastating Air Canada crash.
    • Concerns about the air traffic controllers’ midnight shift, as well as issues with the fire truck have since been raised.
    • An issue with the fire truck has since been raised, along with concerns about the air traffic controllers’ midnight shift
    • “I would caution pointing fingers at controllers and saying distraction was involved,” NTSB chairJennifer Homendy said.

    The blame game around the horrific Air Canada crash took a turn as new issues were raised

    Damaged Air Canada Express plane wreckage at LaGuardia airport after crash amid new crash theory and air traffic controller investigation.

    Image credits: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

    Authorities revealed that there were two air traffic controllers in LaGuardia’s tower when the plane crashed into the truck just before midnight.

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    The firetruck was on the runway, responding to an issue with a completely different plane at the time.

    A controller was heard frantically asking the truck to stop, moments before the aircraft collided with the vehicle.

    Two emergency responders holding flares at night near LaGuardia crash site as investigation unfolds.

    Image credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Two pilots, Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther, lost their lives in the crash. Numerous others were left injured.

    Based on initial reports and the viral audio clip from air traffic control (ATC), many were quick to dissect the role of the unidentified controller in the tragedy.

    Many were quick to blame ATC for the tragedy, but the NTSB chair raised other issues

    Damaged Air Canada Express plane at LaGuardia airport with emergency vehicles responding to the crash incident.

    Image credits: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

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    Tweet discussing visibility issues with lights and mist related to LaGuardia crash and air traffic controller investigation.

    Image credits: DundeeEsme

    Some pointed fingers at ATC, including a retired air traffic controller, Harvey Sconick, who claimed  the “controller who crossed those vehicles while the airplane was landing just went brain-de*d for a minute.”

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    National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chair Jennifer Homendy said it was important to focus on the systemic issues and not individual failings.

    Woman with blonde hair speaking into a microphone during a formal meeting, discussing LaGuardia crash and air traffic controller.

    Image credits: Heather Diehl/Getty Images

    “I would caution pointing fingers at controllers and saying distraction was involved. This is a heavy workload environment,” Homendy said during a Tuesday press conference.

    While many blamed ATC, Homendy said the focus shouldn’t be so narrow and flagged a critical issue with the fire truck.

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    The truck was not equipped with a transponder, which is a piece of technology that would have helped air traffic controllers identify and track vehicles on the ground.

    “I would caution pointing fingers at controllers and saying distraction was involved,” Jennifer Homendy said

    LaGuardia is one of the airports in the country with an advanced surface surveillance system. The ATC tower has an ASDE-X display that can show controllers the location of every plane and vehicle.

    For the ASDE-X to work properly, “you have to know where ground vehicles and aircraft are,” and in this case, that wasn’t possible since the “ground vehicle did not have a transponder.”

    Consequently, on Sunday night, the ASDE-X did not activate an alert “due to the close proximity of vehicles merging and unmerging near the runway, resulting in the inability to create a track of high confidence.”

    A replay of the ASDE-X did not show anything “go in front of the plane on the runway” during the collision, Homendy said.

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    Aerial view of an airplane on runway at LaGuardia Airport related to new theory in crash investigation.

    Image credits: VASAviation

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    Tweet discussing a new theory in LaGuardia crash that could clear the air traffic controller of fault.

    Image credits: UnaPotata

    The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) urged airports with advanced systems, like the one in LaGuardia, to have transponders included in their ground vehicles as well.

    “Air traffic controllers should know what’s before them, whether it’s on airport surface or in the airspace. They should have that information to ensure safety,” Homendy said.

    The NTSB chair also pointed out possible issues with the ATC’s work structure in LaGuardia, one of the busiest airports in the US.

    It is typical for two controllers to handle the airport’s midnight shift, but many have questioned the multitasking expected from the controllers during those hours.

    Two pilots, Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther, lost their lives in the crash

    Pilot wearing headset and smiling inside airplane cockpit, related to LaGuardia crash air traffic controller theory.

    Image credits: Antoine Forest

    Tweet discussing LaGuardia crash and air traffic controller’s role in clearance given to a vehicle on the tarmac.

    Image credits: KlMBERLY_

    “The midnight shift, as a reminder, is one that we have many times at the NTSB raised concerns about with respect to fatigue,” Homendy said.

    “Again, I do not know. We have no indication that was a factor here, but it is a shift that we have been focused on in past investigations,” she continued.

    Damaged CRJ900 aircraft at night after LaGuardia crash with investigation into air traffic controller's role ongoing.

    Image credits: WorldNewss247

    The viral audio clip from ATC revealed that the controller involved had to continue working and handling other planes even after the Air Canada flight’s catastrophic landing.

    Normally, “they would be relieved,” but the controller involved was “still on duty for several minutes.”

    Homendy pointed out that the controller continued working for several minutes even after the devastating collision

    Wreckage of LaGuardia crash site with investigators examining debris near runway, highlighting new air traffic theory.

    Image credits: fox5ny

    Tweet discussing air traffic control errors and confusion related to the LaGuardia crash investigation theory.

    Image credits: Suzii29114647

    “We have questions about that. Was anybody available to relieve that controller? We don’t know that yet,” Homendy said during the press briefing.

    While the investigation continued into the crash, retired aviation investigator Jeff Guzzetti suggested that a shortage of air traffic controllers may be a factor.

    Passengers standing in a long line inside LaGuardia Airport terminal amid discussions about the crash and air traffic controller.

    Image credits: fox5ny

    “Over 3,000 controller positions need to be fulfilled in the United States, and that may be a factor here,” he told The New York Times about the controller-shortage issue.

    The audio coming from the control room suggested that “one controller may have been handling both ground and air traffic,” Kivanc Averenli, a professor and expert on commercial aviation safety at Syracuse University in New York, told BBC.

    More than 3,000 controller positions are expected to be fulfilled in the US, an expert said

    It is not unusual for one controller to handle both air and ground traffic in cases of staff shortages.

    But such a situation is “far from ideal” at a busy airport like LaGuardia, according to Margaret Wallace, a professor of aviation management at Florida Institute of Technology.

    “Lack of staff due to budget cuts was the true issue,” a netizen speculated 

    Social media post discussing new theory in LaGuardia crash investigation involving air traffic controller clearance.

    Image credits: 1MiamiHurricane

    Tweet about a small plane related to the emerging new theory in the LaGuardia crash clearing an air traffic controller.

    Image credits: BEN_I964

    Tweet discussing uncertainty and responsibility of air traffic controller in LaGuardia crash with no clear timeframe from radio call.

    Image credits: Br1anvit

    Tweet discussing overworked air traffic controller errors linked to budget cuts in LaGuardia crash controversy.

    Image credits: DenisSmith81867

    Tweet criticizing air traffic controller and fire truck driver related to LaGuardia crash amid new theory discussion.

    Image credits: EricTaylor24678

    Tweet by Ignatius L. Jackson discussing fault in LaGuardia crash, mentioning fire truck and airplane right of way on tarmac.

    Image credits: ignatiuscpa

    Tweet discussing air traffic controller work schedules amid ATC shortage and LaGuardia crash air traffic controller theory.

    Image credits: IhoPwaitress74

    Tweet by David Thomas discussing situational awareness and fire truck engineer in LaGuardia crash air traffic controller theory.

    Image credits: DavidThomas5412

    Tweet from Linda Uselman commenting on eerie precision timing related to LaGuardia crash developments.

    Image credits: UselmanLinda

    Tweet by user CJDubs questioning why only standard definition footage exists of crashes related to LaGuardia air traffic controller theory.

    Image credits: Rage_Patriot

    Tweet from Donald Mccaughey questioning emergency vehicle involvement in LaGuardia crash amid new air traffic controller theory

    Image credits: MccaugheyDonald

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If anyone listens to the atc audio. There was 1 controller handling both ground and tower. That should never happen. The system is broken and he's doing his best.

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    alanwhelan9 avatar
    Alan Whelan
    Alan Whelan
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the IDIOTS who are saying ATC should go to jail, should shut up. This tragic yes TRAGIC accident was a culmination of various things. No one person can be blamed. If you want to apportion blame look at the government for not paying these hard working souls what they are worth. Think about that you idiots next time you fly.

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    jdenton avatar
    J Denton
    J Denton
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked in the mines years ago where we worked rotating shifts and it was known that virtually 100% of miners fall asleep at some point during either of the two night shifts. I wouldn't be surprised to find that people working night shifts in a darkened control tower fall to sleep pretty regularly as well. I also remember a story where the head stewardess on a trans Atlantic flight made it a habit to knock on the cockpit door every 15 minutes or so to make sure that at least one of the pilots was awake.

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    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If anyone listens to the atc audio. There was 1 controller handling both ground and tower. That should never happen. The system is broken and he's doing his best.

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    alanwhelan9 avatar
    Alan Whelan
    Alan Whelan
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the IDIOTS who are saying ATC should go to jail, should shut up. This tragic yes TRAGIC accident was a culmination of various things. No one person can be blamed. If you want to apportion blame look at the government for not paying these hard working souls what they are worth. Think about that you idiots next time you fly.

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    0points
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    jdenton avatar
    J Denton
    J Denton
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked in the mines years ago where we worked rotating shifts and it was known that virtually 100% of miners fall asleep at some point during either of the two night shifts. I wouldn't be surprised to find that people working night shifts in a darkened control tower fall to sleep pretty regularly as well. I also remember a story where the head stewardess on a trans Atlantic flight made it a habit to knock on the cockpit door every 15 minutes or so to make sure that at least one of the pilots was awake.

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