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Air Canada Flight Attendant Found In Horrifying Place After LaGuardia Crash
Damaged Air Canada plane wreckage at LaGuardia with emergency responders at the crash site during nighttime.
Society, World

Air Canada Flight Attendant Found In Horrifying Place After LaGuardia Crash

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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A flight attendant aboard the Air Canada flight, which crashed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, became the center of an unimaginable story.

She was among the 72 passengers and four crew members who took off from Montreal Trudeau International Airport on Sunday night. 

As they reached their destination, the night took a horrifying turn that no one on board expected.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • 72 passengers and four crew members were aboard the Air Canada flight that crashed in New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
    • Following the tragedy, a flight attendant was at the center of an unimaginable story.
    • Passengers spoke about the catastrophic landing and sustaining injuries upon impact.
    • “That wasn’t good to watch,” a pilot was heard saying in the air traffic control audio.

    A flight attendant aboard the doomed Air Canada flight became the center of an unimaginable story
    Flight status board at LaGuardia Airport showing multiple cancelled flights including Air Canada after crash incident.

    Image credits: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

    Just before midnight, the Air Canada Express flight slammed into a fire truck on the runway.

    The plane “smashed into the center of the very large fire truck,” a source told NBC News. 

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    The impact left the pilot and co-pilot in the aircraft’s battered nose with fatal injuries.

    Wreckage of Air Canada Express plane after LaGuardia crash with emergency and police vehicles at night.

    Image credits: Theodore Parisienne/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the pilots in the mangled mess after Air Canada flight attendant LaGuardia crash.

    Image credits: WayneC0RP

    Meanwhile, passengers were in the cabin screaming and recovering from the sudden shock.

    Rescuers scrambled to bring the passengers to safety and found one flight attendant ejected from the plane upon impact.

    She “was in her jump seat near the front” of the ill-fated Flight 8646, the NBC News source said.

    A flight attendant ejected from the plane was found still strapped to her seatPassengers with luggage waiting outside at night near LaGuardia after Air Canada flight attendant incident in crash area.

    Image credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

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    Rescuers reportedly found her still strapped to the seat in the wreckage outside the plane.

    She was “injured, but she’s going to be okay,” the source added.

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    “So that’s just sort of an incredible story in terms of the level of impact and the sheer luck that this flight attendant was able to survive after the part of the aircraft was sheared apart,” he continued.

    Emergency responders at LaGuardia airport near the wreckage of Air Canada crash involving flight attendant.

    Image credits: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

    Passengers recalled hearing a “boom” all of a sudden when the flight slammed into the vehicle on the runway.

    “One of our friends was like several rows back from us and like we walked past him on our way out because he was trying to find his glasses and his nose was totally broken and bleeding on his face,” one passenger told WABC.

    She said “a lot of people smacked their head against the seat in front of them.”

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    One passenger said their friend was bleeding and sustained a broken nose in the horror crash
    Air Canada flight attendant located after LaGuardia crash with severe damage to plane’s front section at night.

    Image credits: ZenWeck

    Tweet from user Sammy reacting to LaGuardia crash, mentioning Air Canada flight attendant and tragic outcome.

    Image credits: sosokoh

    Tweet from user Tony Investment questioning the absence of runway status lights after LaGuardia crash involving Air Canada flight attendant.

    Image credits: tonyinvest5525

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    Another passenger said they were allowed to leave after their bruises were “checked out.”

    “We’re just tired and want to go to bed,” the passenger said.

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    Authorities confirmed that 41 passengers and crew members were taken to the hospital. And 32 of them were eventually allowed to leave after receiving medical attention.

    The two people in the fire truck were also taken to the hospital and were reportedly in stable condition. 

    An air traffic controller was heard panicking and asking the fire truck to stop
    Air Canada flight attendant rescue scene at LaGuardia airport after crash with emergency and fire vehicles on wet runway.

    Image credits: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

    In the events that led to the horror crash, an audio clip from the air traffic control room revealed that the truck was responding to an issue raised by United Flight 2384.

    The United pilots reported an odor in the cabin that was making the flight attendants sick. This led to the fire truck being granted permission to cross Runway 4 at Taxiway D and steer towards the United Airlines flight.

    “Truck one and company cross 4 at Delta,” an air traffic controller was heard saying.

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    Damaged Air Canada Express plane wreckage on wet runway at night after LaGuardia crash involving flight attendant.

    Image credits: lancekavl

    Tweet discussing an Air Canada flight attendant ejected during LaGuardia crash, highlighting the plane’s fragile condition.

    Image credits: NYCMelDeey

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    Within moments, the controller’s voice turned frantic and warned the truck to stop. 

    “Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop stop,” the panicking controller said. “Stop Truck One, stop, stop Truck One, stop.”

    He was then heard addressing the pilot of the mangled Air Canada plane.

    Emergency responders at night around wreckage after LaGuardia crash involving Air Canada flight attendant incident.

    Image credits: Morgrid1

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    “Jazz 646 I see you’ve collided with a vehicle here just hold position, I know you can’t move. The vehicles are responding to you now,” he said.

    The controller continued giving instructions to other pilots and asked a Delta Airlines flight to “go around” the wreckage.

    “That wasn’t good to watch,” a Frontier Airlines pilot later said.

    The pilot of another airline was heard consoling the distressed air traffic controller

    Air Canada flight attendant discovered in horrifying location after LaGuardia crash emergency response.

    Image credits: TravelsCharlie

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing concerns about workload and responsibility, related to Air Canada flight attendant incident after LaGuardia crash.

    Image credits: GlobalRushh

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    “Yeah I know I was here, I tried to reach out to them I stopped and we were dealing with an emergency here earlier and I messed up,” the controller said, prompting the Frontier Airlines pilot to console him. 

    “No man, you did the best you could,” the pilot said.

    “That audio is terrifying. You can hear the confusion,” one netizen commentedTweet about restraint systems and 5 point harnesses performing in catastrophic failure, related to Air Canada flight attendant safety.

    Image credits: godmachinery

    Twitter user questioning the extent of damage caused to a plane, referencing Air Canada Flight Attendant incident.

    Image credits: jmhz84

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    Twitter comment discussing the speed of an airport vehicle involved in the Air Canada LaGuardia crash incident.

    Image credits: aaronhaddad_

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    Twitter screenshot showing a user explaining airplane structural design and pressure distribution after a crash discussion.

    Image credits: I_Done_it_Once

    Tweet from user Indignation Punk describing a fire engine cutting an Air Canada flight attendant’s area after LaGuardia crash.

    Image credits: Indignationpunk

    Tweet discussing responsibility and delay after Air Canada flight attendant found in horrifying place post LaGuardia crash.

    Image credits: RMAUSA1

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    Twitter post by KairoX reacting to audio related to Air Canada flight attendant found in horrifying place after LaGuardia crash.

    Image credits: KairoX833255

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    Tweet discussing Air Canada flight attendant's situation after LaGuardia crash, highlighting lack of urgency from air traffic control.

    Image credits: zero_udk

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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