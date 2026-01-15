Disturbing New Details Emerge After Kiefer Sutherland Was Arrested For Violent Crime In Hollywood
Kiefer Sutherland’s late-night Uber drive concluded with him being placed behind bars.
The 59-year-old actor was arrested this week in Los Angeles for an altercation he had with the ride-share driver.
Kiefer Sutherland’s late-night Uber drive concluded with him being placed behind bars
Image credits: kiefersutherland
Kiefer Sutherland allegedly lost his cool after calling for an Uber Black late Sunday night.
After meeting a friend for dinner, the 24 star was on his way home when the altercation took place.
- Kiefer Sutherland was arrested following a dinner with a friend in Los Angeles.
- The 59-year-old actor had a scuffle with his Uber driver, allegedly threatening to end his life.
- He was placed behind bars and is facing charges for the incident.
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Officials said the actor, at some point, asked the driver to stop the car and let him out.
The driver, however, did not pull over.
Kiefer then asked him two more times to pull over and let him out. But the driver refused.
The actor asked the driver to pull over and threatened to end his life
Image credits: Viktor Avdeev/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
The Emmy winner allegedly threatened to end the driver’s life if he didn’t stop the car.
At around 12:15 a.m., the driver called 911 and accused Kiefer of being physically aggressive towards him near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Ave.
Cops arrived at the scene and determined that the actor had as***lted the driver and made criminal threats.
Image credits: Iwi Onodera/Getty Images
The Uber driver may have been speaking Russian or Armenian and had requested a translator when cops were at the scene, according to TMZ.
The police then called someone who spoke the same language.
The Emmy winner was placed in custody following the altercation
Image credits: Simon Ackerman/Getty Images
Kiefer was reportedly cooperative with cops at the scene and was arrested on felony charges for making a criminal threat.
“The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim,” Los Angeles Police Officer Kevin Terzes told NBC News.
Image credits: GQ
Kevin said the driver did not sustain any injuries during the altercation.
The actor was booked into jail a little after 4 a.m. on Monday and was assigned $50,000 bail.
He was released about seven hours later and is due to appear in court on February 2.
The Designated Survivor actor, who is the son of actor Donald Sutherland, has had run-ins with the law in the past as well.
He was sentenced to 48 days in jail for driving under the influence and violating probation in 2007.
Kiefer was previously arrested for attacking fashion designer Jack McCullough at a nightclub
The British-Canadian actor was arrested for another as***lt incident in 2009 after a scuffle with fashion designer Jack McCullough at a nightclub.
It is believed that Jack bumped into actress Brooke Shields during the party, causing her to almost lose her balance.
“Step back, buddy!” Kiefer said, prompting Jack to ask him what the problem was.
The actor then head-butted the fashion designer in the face.
Image credits: Glendale City Police Department
Jack’s representative said at the time that he had suffered a broken nose in three places because of Kiefer’s actions.
“While at the party, she was bumped by Jack McCullough and Kiefer Sutherland became concerned,” a lawyer for Brooke told the New York Post at the time.
“Kiefer has always been a gentleman in her presence,” he added. “Both Jack and Kiefer are friends of hers, and she regrets this unfortunate situation.”
“The movie persona has crossed into reality,” one commenter wrote after Kiefer’s latest scuffle with the Uber driver
Image credits: Good Morning America
Kiefer’s latest scuffle with the Uber driver sparked a flurry of comments online.
“His ‘24’ character rose up!” one said, while another quipped, “Dude really went method for the next season of 24.”
“He’s been unhinged for yearsssss…but I still like him,” another chimed in.
Others wondered whether there was more to the story.
“Why though? Why did he threaten him? Was the guy driving crazy or did the driver say something off color or what? Not making excuses – just seeking the FULL story,” one said.
Another wrote, “I’m not sure what he said was wrong. When you tell an Uber driver or Lyft to pull over it’s in the rules they have to.”
28
1