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New Details About ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Alum Nicholas Brendon’s Passing Revealed
Nicholas Brendon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, wearing a brown hat and gray shirt at an indoor event with blurred background lights.
Celebrities, Entertainment

New Details About ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Alum Nicholas Brendon’s Passing Revealed

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A week after the passing of Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon, new details have emerged shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his demise.

The details were released by Putnam County Coroner Todd Zeiner after the actor’s family stated in their Friday, March 20, announcement that he passed away in his sleep from “natural causes.”

Highlights
  • A medical expert has revealed key details on the circumstances surrounding Nicholas Brendon’s demise last week.
  • Brendon, 54, had ongoing health issues, including heart complications and a debilitating spinal nerve condition.
  • In the years leading to his demise, Brendon was open about feeling emotionally exhausted due to his health issues and the burden of managing various insurance bills.

Brendon was 54 years old and was known to be suffering from heart complications and a debilitating spinal nerve condition known as cauda equina syndrome.

The coroner said Brendon “resided alone” and was discovered deceased “by a longtime friend who had been staying overnight to provide care.”

RELATED:

    Coroner Todd Zeiner has shared what the evidence at the scene of Nicholas Brendon’s passing indicates

    Nicholas Brendon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, wearing a dark jacket and necklace, posing for a portrait photo.

    Image credits: Ron Galella/Getty Images

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    Page Six spoke to Zeiner about Brendon’s demise on Thursday, March 26. 

    The medical expert revealed that when he arrived at Brendon’s Indiana residence, he found the actor “positioned as if asleep.”

    Zeiner added that his inspection of Brendon’s surroundings “indicated the time of d**th was very recent.”

    Nicholas Brendon with co-stars from Buffy the Vampire Slayer posing together in a promotional photo for the TV series.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Handout

    He also confirmed that “there were no signs of foul play” in Brendon’s passing, and “nothing at the scene indicated his de**h was anything other than natural.”

    Brendon’s body was transported for autopsy soon after, where his family members “visually identified him.”

    The actor’s toxicology is pending, and the final cause and manner of his passing will only be released upon completion of all findings.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing new details about Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon’s passing.

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    Man wearing a brown fedora hat and gray shirt, sitting indoors at an event with blurred people in the background, Nicholas Brendon

    Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

    Brendon’s family, in their announcement on Friday, said they were “heartbroken to share” the news of his demise. 

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    Their message went on to touch on Brendon’s medical struggles over the years and noted that he “was on medication and treatment to manage his diagnosis” and was optimistic about them working before he passed.

    Nicholas Brendon’s health issues first came to light in 2021

    Tweet expressing condolences for Nicholas Brendon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, highlighting his role as Xander Harris.

    Image credits: DeborahYeboah16

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    Brendon was arrested for a day in August 2021 in Indiana for using false information to obtain prescription medicines.

    The kind of medicines he was trying to procure and what type of condition he was trying to manage were not revealed at the time.

    However, his manager, Theresa Fortier, said in an interview with the Daily Mail following his release that the actor was experiencing “paralysis” in his male part and legs, among other “deep-seated problems.”

    Nicholas Brendon smiling outdoors wearing a flat cap and gray sweater with new details about his passing revealed.

    Image credits: sulaimonad95515

    She added that his condition was exacerbated by sleeping on the floor and being handled without care during his jail stint.

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    The same year, the actor underwent two spinal surgeries to manage his cauda equina syndrome, which occurs when “an injury or herniated disk compresses nerve roots at the bottom of one’s spinal cord,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

    The condition often causes pain, weakness, and incontinence.

    User Kimberly expressing shock and heartbreak in a tweet about Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon’s passing.

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    Nicholas Brendon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, seated wearing a light patterned shirt, looking at the camera with a slight smile.

    Image credits: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

    Brendon also suffered a cardiac arrest in 2021. His manager later revealed that this led the actor to be diagnosed with a “congenital heart defect that is more common in twins.”

    Brendon, whose full name was Nicholas Brendon Schultz, was Kelly Schultz’s twin brother. The latter also works in showbiz and has served as the former’s body double.

    In 2022, Brendon suffered another “cardiac incident,” according to a since-deleted Instagram post.

    The actor shared a lengthy Instagram message for his fans in 2023, where he opened up about dealing with “multiple doctors’ appointments” and juggling “health insurance,” which made him feel emotionally exhausted.

    Apologizing for “disappearing” for a long time, Brendon explained he needed time to rest.

    Nicholas Brendon also connected with his fans last year through an intimate social media session 

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing shock about deaths, related to Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon passing.

    Image credits: numberofh3arts

    Tweet discussing new details about Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon’s troubled passing and lasting character impact.

    Image credits: xfillorian

    In February 2025, Brendon went live on Instagram and titled the stream Candle Time with Nicky. He recorded the session and later posted it on his grid.

    In the video, the actor can be seen reading messages from his admirers, with one telling him he “still looks good” and another writing, “We love you, Nick. I crushed on you for years.”

    “I love listening to you,” a third expressed.

    Nicholas Brendon from Buffy the Vampire Slayer in a maroon sweater, looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Stringer

    Touched by the affection, Brendon paused and replied, “Well, that’s a nice one. That’s actually a really sweet thing to say. Thank you.”

    Following his demise, fans left more touching words in the post’s comment section.

    “Fly high, my friend. I wish I had met you,” one wrote, while another added, “You will be missed and never forgotten.”

    “You were honestly my favorite part of Buffy. RIP,” a third noted.

    “We love you, Nicholas,” another expressed.

    “A natural cause d**th in his sleep at 54? Right. Okay! Whatever you say, media,” a skeptical Brendon fan remarked

    Screenshot of a Twitter post expressing sadness over the passing of Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon.

    Image credits: DiiViinA_

    Tweet expressing condolences for Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon’s passing, posted on social media.

    Image credits: notpopbase

    Twitter post from user Living Dead Girl expressing devastation about Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon’s passing.

    Image credits: screamnhorror

    Social media post reacting emotionally to new details about Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon’s passing.

    Image credits: CourtRevolution

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing new details about Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon's passing.

    Image credits: LauraMiers

    Tweet from Dr. Michele Ross commenting on the passing of teenage heartthrobs with hashtag rip, referencing Nicholas Brendon.

    Image credits: drmicheleross

    Tweet about Nicholas Brendon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, passing away at age 54, expressing sadness and condolences.

    Image credits: Tayraree

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing grief over losing legends, related to new details about Nicholas Brendon’s passing.

    Image credits: coinkong

    Tweet expressing sadness about Nicholas Brendon’s passing, a Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, mentioning cast and reboot impact.

    Image credits: mickiesspot

    Social media reaction discussing new details about Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon’s passing.

    Image credits: mexigreekmom74

    Tweet tribute honoring Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon, reflecting on the show's impact and his passing.

    Image credits: Simsburysms

    Twitter post by Celebrity Bay mentioning fans who grew up with Buffy the Vampire Slayer reacting to Nicholas Brendon news.

    Image credits: CelebrityBay301

    Tweet from user evangeline reacting to news about Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon’s passing with urgent concern.

    Image credits: l6vingly

    Tweet expressing sadness over Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon’s passing and struggles with personal demons.

    Image credits: skyemaidstone

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    CrazyKnitter
    CrazyKnitter
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His natural death can be attributed to his known heart problems, along with his well documented d**g habit. His "incident" in August 2021 was when he stole his twin's ID to get d***s. He also almost strangled a girlfriend to death. He was not a good person, but I will still be sad that an icon of my childhood had such a rough time and never got the help he needed (not for lack of trying, he just didn't respond well) and it eventually k****d him. RIP

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    CrazyKnitter
    CrazyKnitter
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His natural death can be attributed to his known heart problems, along with his well documented d**g habit. His "incident" in August 2021 was when he stole his twin's ID to get d***s. He also almost strangled a girlfriend to death. He was not a good person, but I will still be sad that an icon of my childhood had such a rough time and never got the help he needed (not for lack of trying, he just didn't respond well) and it eventually k****d him. RIP

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    3points
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