New Details About ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Alum Nicholas Brendon’s Passing Revealed

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A week after the passing of Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon, new details have emerged shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his demise.

The details were released by Putnam County Coroner Todd Zeiner after the actor’s family stated in their Friday, March 20, announcement that he passed away in his sleep from “natural causes.”

Highlights A medical expert has revealed key details on the circumstances surrounding Nicholas Brendon’s demise last week.

Brendon, 54, had ongoing health issues, including heart complications and a debilitating spinal nerve condition.

In the years leading to his demise, Brendon was open about feeling emotionally exhausted due to his health issues and the burden of managing various insurance bills.

Brendon was 54 years old and was known to be suffering from heart complications and a debilitating spinal nerve condition known as cauda equina syndrome.

The coroner said Brendon “resided alone” and was discovered deceased “by a longtime friend who had been staying overnight to provide care.”

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Coroner Todd Zeiner has shared what the evidence at the scene of Nicholas Brendon’s passing indicates

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Page Six spoke to Zeiner about Brendon’s demise on Thursday, March 26.

The medical expert revealed that when he arrived at Brendon’s Indiana residence, he found the actor “positioned as if asleep.”

Zeiner added that his inspection of Brendon’s surroundings “indicated the time of d**th was very recent.”

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He also confirmed that “there were no signs of foul play” in Brendon’s passing, and “nothing at the scene indicated his de**h was anything other than natural.”

Brendon’s body was transported for autopsy soon after, where his family members “visually identified him.”

The actor’s toxicology is pending, and the final cause and manner of his passing will only be released upon completion of all findings.

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Brendon’s family, in their announcement on Friday, said they were “heartbroken to share” the news of his demise.

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Their message went on to touch on Brendon’s medical struggles over the years and noted that he “was on medication and treatment to manage his diagnosis” and was optimistic about them working before he passed.

Nicholas Brendon’s health issues first came to light in 2021

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Brendon (@nicholasbrendon)

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Brendon was arrested for a day in August 2021 in Indiana for using false information to obtain prescription medicines.

The kind of medicines he was trying to procure and what type of condition he was trying to manage were not revealed at the time.

However, his manager, Theresa Fortier, said in an interview with the Daily Mail following his release that the actor was experiencing “paralysis” in his male part and legs, among other “deep-seated problems.”

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She added that his condition was exacerbated by sleeping on the floor and being handled without care during his jail stint.

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The same year, the actor underwent two spinal surgeries to manage his cauda equina syndrome, which occurs when “an injury or herniated disk compresses nerve roots at the bottom of one’s spinal cord,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The condition often causes pain, weakness, and incontinence.

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Brendon also suffered a cardiac arrest in 2021. His manager later revealed that this led the actor to be diagnosed with a “congenital heart defect that is more common in twins.”

Brendon, whose full name was Nicholas Brendon Schultz, was Kelly Schultz’s twin brother. The latter also works in showbiz and has served as the former’s body double.

In 2022, Brendon suffered another “cardiac incident,” according to a since-deleted Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Brendon (@nicholasbrendon)

The actor shared a lengthy Instagram message for his fans in 2023, where he opened up about dealing with “multiple doctors’ appointments” and juggling “health insurance,” which made him feel emotionally exhausted.

Apologizing for “disappearing” for a long time, Brendon explained he needed time to rest.

Nicholas Brendon also connected with his fans last year through an intimate social media session

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In February 2025, Brendon went live on Instagram and titled the stream Candle Time with Nicky. He recorded the session and later posted it on his grid.

In the video, the actor can be seen reading messages from his admirers, with one telling him he “still looks good” and another writing, “We love you, Nick. I crushed on you for years.”

“I love listening to you,” a third expressed.

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Touched by the affection, Brendon paused and replied, “Well, that’s a nice one. That’s actually a really sweet thing to say. Thank you.”

Following his demise, fans left more touching words in the post’s comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Brendon (@nicholasbrendon)

“Fly high, my friend. I wish I had met you,” one wrote, while another added, “You will be missed and never forgotten.”

“You were honestly my favorite part of Buffy. RIP,” a third noted.

“We love you, Nicholas,” another expressed.

“A natural cause d**th in his sleep at 54? Right. Okay! Whatever you say, media,” a skeptical Brendon fan remarked

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