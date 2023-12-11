New Manager Picks On Their Best-Performing Employee, They’re Now Thinking About Leaving
Managers are the backbone of an organization’s culture. Their ability to recognize and appreciate employees’ contributions, as well as address concerns and promote a healthy work-life balance, builds a pleasant and productive atmosphere at work.
Except when it doesn’t. Poor leaders can undermine even the most positive aspects of a company, leading to diminished trust, hindered teamwork, and stifled employee motivation, ultimately creating a toxic workplace.
Sadly, Reddit user Dry_Text1712‘s new superior is on the track to joining the latter ranks. Recently, they made a post on the popular subreddit ‘Anti Work‘ to vent about their superior’s short-sightedness, and it serves as a reminder that bosses need to be constantly aware of their impact on their subordinates.
Employee recognition boosts morale, increases motivation, and enhances their overall job satisfaction and performance
Image credits: juriymaslak / envato (not the actual photo)
But this worker, instead of receiving congratulations for being the number one performer in their department, was threatened instead
Image credits: nd3000 / envato (not the actual photo)
Yep, update your CV. Now is the time to start looking - its easier to get a job if you already have one. Carefully consider your referees too.
Yep, update your CV. Now is the time to start looking - its easier to get a job if you already have one. Carefully consider your referees too.