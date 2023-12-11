New Manager Picks On Their Best-Performing Employee, They’re Now Thinking About Leaving

ADVERTISEMENT

Managers are the backbone of an organization’s culture. Their ability to recognize and appreciate employees’ contributions, as well as address concerns and promote a healthy work-life balance, builds a pleasant and productive atmosphere at work.

Except when it doesn’t. Poor leaders can undermine even the most positive aspects of a company, leading to diminished trust, hindered teamwork, and stifled employee motivation, ultimately creating a toxic workplace.

Sadly, Reddit user Dry_Text1712‘s new superior is on the track to joining the latter ranks. Recently, they made a post on the popular subreddit ‘Anti Work‘ to vent about their superior’s short-sightedness, and it serves as a reminder that bosses need to be constantly aware of their impact on their subordinates.

Employee recognition boosts morale, increases motivation, and enhances their overall job satisfaction and performance

Image credits: juriymaslak / envato (not the actual photo)

But this worker, instead of receiving congratulations for being the number one performer in their department, was threatened instead

Image credits: nd3000 / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Dry_Text1712

People felt really sorry for the author of the post

