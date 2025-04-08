“This Is Really Sad”: Doctor In Lingerie Goes Viral For Teaching Science Nearly Naked

ADVERTISEMENT

In an age where social media personalities have been forced to compete for attention through ever-narrowing niches, Monica P. Lewin—better known as The Science Femme—has built a unique brand by blending two seemingly disparate identities: scientist and lingerie model.

Close to being nak*d and surrounded by mood lighting, the influencer delivers science trivia, debunks health myths, and strives to educate over 300,000 followers across social media.

Not everyone is on board, however, as many believe Dr. Lewin’s pitch does a disservice to her knowledge. While she doesn’t have an OF account, she nevertheless sells exclusive access to photos via Patreon.

“I am here to dare us all to practice seeing a woman as a whole,” Dr. Lewin said, addressing her detractors. “I’m a s*xual being who is also worthy of respect and admiration.”

Dr. Lewin seems to be reluctant to link her history as a neuroscientist and her recent career shift toward being an influencer. Referring to herself only as “Dr. M,” her profiles contain no specific information about her qualifications or career.

Some detractors have gone so far as to call her credentials into question, suggesting her backstory to be little more than a carefully constructed persona designed to lend her lingerie-clad monologues an air of authority.

“You talk about science in your underwear, you’re a complete sell out,” one user wrote. “Are you even a real Doctor?”

“This is really sad. These videos would be interesting without you having to take your clothes off,” another replied.

@thesciencefemme Anyone else waiting for their ADHD meds to go back in stock? 💊 drop your prescription in the comments lol ♬ original sound – DoctorM

However, Dr. Lewin has leaned into the controversy.

For instance, she uploaded a video on February 5, talking about the objectification of women while at the same time donning one of her most provocative attires—a sheer lace underwire bra that barely covered her anatomy.

“How am I supposed to not objectify you while you’re wearing THAT!?” one user asked.

Dr. Lewin left behind the world of academia for good in February 2025, dedicating herself fully to content creation

Having spent most of her life in the world of academia, Dr. Lewin launched The Science Femme social media accounts on X and Instagram in June and September of 2024, respectively.

It wasn’t until February 2025 that she took a leap into full-time self-employment, completely dedicating herself to nurturing her unconventional brand.

“Every woman deserves the acknowledgement of who she is as an individual with unique, inimitable gifts to share with the world,” Dr. Lewin said of her decision to abandon her former life as an academic to become a content creator.

“When you take away her ability to decide how the rest of her life path will flow, you reduce her to something less than human.”

As the Science Femme, Dr. Lewin covers a wide spectrum of trivia content. For instance, one of her recent videos covers the dangers of mouth taping during sleep and another breaks down the seed oil vs. beef tallow debate.

Her most popular videos, however, are those that delve into psychological “hacks” to become “irresistible” in today’s dating landscape. Clad in provocative lingerie, her tone is playful but grounded in evidence.

Contrary to what her critics might believe, however, Dr. Lewin is an accomplished academic with an enviable résumé

After earning her Bachelor’s in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2014, she completed both her Master’s and Doctorate in Neuroscience at New York University’s (NYU) Grossman School of Medicine.

Following graduation, she worked as a learning specialist and lecturer at NYU, helping educational institutions refine their curriculums and mentoring the next generation of neuroscientists.

Dr. Lewin worked as a Director at a digital learning company for four years, overseeing the creation of their programs.

It’s precisely her experience as an educator that has led to her fans praising her for the professional way in which she delivers her information, drawing from her years of training and teaching experience.

“I’m attracted to your body. I also recognize your credentials and autonomy,” one viewer said.

“Appreciate the engaging science lessons, it definitely keeps my ADHD brain focused!”

Her detractors have labeled her as a “hypocrite,” while her fans support her for the professional way in which she delivers her lessons

Dr. Lewin’s transparency goes beyond her clothes, as she also frequently references her own life experiences when talking about certain topics.

For instance, when making videos touching on relationships and the science of attraction, she proudly talks about being in a polyamorous relationship with her husband, Tyler Lay.

Dr. Lewin’s blurring of the line between scientific educator and sensual entertainer has led to many accusing her of hypocrisy.

“You can’t have your cake and eat it too,” one user wrote, sparking a debate with her fans defending her, saying that the issue resides not in the way she dresses but in the viewer’s inability to see her as nothing but a s*x object.

“Keep doing what you’re doing. It’s awesome, inspiring and educational—not to mention beautiful,” one of her fans replied.

