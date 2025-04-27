Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Spoiled Boy Demands Extra Ice Cream, Tosses Plate Into Pool When Birthday Girl Says No
Family, Relationships

Spoiled Boy Demands Extra Ice Cream, Tosses Plate Into Pool When Birthday Girl Says No

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s my party, and I’ll cry if I want to! And if I want to eat ice cream, I’ll do that too! But unfortunately for one sixteen-year-old, her birthday dessert ended up floating in a pool before she could get it into her stomach.

After her daughter’s birthday party devolved into a day full of family drama, this mother reached out to Reddit seeking advice. So below, you’ll find the full story, as well as a conversation with parenting expert Sue Atkins

RELATED:

    This woman’s daughter was thrilled to celebrate her birthday with homemade ice cream

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But the party quickly went downhill when the dessert ended up floating in the pool

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: bearfotos / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: California334543

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Cousins often play together like siblings but don’t always have the same emotional glue holding them together”

    Image credits: standret / freepik (not the actual photo)

    To gain more insight into this situation, we got in touch with parenting expert and host of Navigating the Digital Jungle, Sue Atkins. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss how common it is for cousins to have conflicts.

    “Very common. Cousins often play together like siblings but don’t always have the same emotional glue holding them together,” Sue explained. “They’re thrown into close quarters at family gatherings, may be at different developmental stages, or have different parenting styles shaping their behavior.”

    “These can be flashpoints for misunderstandings, jealousy, or overstepping boundaries—especially when one child feels like ‘the guest’ and another like ‘the host,'” the expert continued.

    So how can parents navigate these conflicts without stepping on the other parents’ toes? “This is tricky territory,” Sue noted. “Ideally, you want to stay on good terms with family, but also protect your child’s wellbeing.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If a situation escalates—like a child destroying another’s birthday dessert—it’s reasonable to step in firmly but respectfully,” the parenting coach shared. “I often say, ‘Correct the behavior, not the child.’ For example: ‘We don’t throw food in the pool at parties,’ rather than, ‘You’re being awful.’ Keep your tone calm and your focus on values, not blame.”

    If the parents are present, you might say, ‘Would you mind having a word with [child’s name]? [Your child] is really upset,'” Sue suggests. “That way, you’re giving the other parent the chance to step up.”

    “Your child learns how to set boundaries from watching you”

    Image credits: pixelstudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    We also asked the expert if she could share any advice on how to set boundaries with relatives in situations like this.

    “Start with a values-led conversation, not a confrontation,” Sue shared. “Something like, ‘We really value kindness and respect in our home. It’s important to us that [your child] feels safe and supported here. When [cousin] behaves in a way that undermines that, it puts us in a tough position.’”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The expert says that framing it around your values takes it out of the personal and into the principled. “You’re not attacking the cousin or their parenting—you’re simply outlining what your child needs to thrive,” she explained. “If needed, you can draw firmer boundaries by limiting unstructured time together or inviting both sets of children to events with clearer expectations.”

    Finally, Sue added that she always encourages parents to check in with their kids afterwards, especially when boundaries have been tested. “Your child learns how to set boundaries from watching you.”

    “When you advocate for them in moments like these, they internalize that it’s okay to say, ‘That wasn’t fair,’ or ‘I deserve respect too,'” she continued. And for those navigating screen-time, sibling dynamics, and more, I explore these themes weekly on my podcast:Navigating the Digital Jungle.”

    Some readers wanted more information about the situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But many took the mother’s side and supported her choice to kick out her nephew

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    And some pointed out that the cousin should be seen as innocent until proven guilty

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    5th choice for BP's poll: "Kick out AH bro + his AH son." Go NC.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    5th choice for BP's poll: "Kick out AH bro + his AH son." Go NC.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda