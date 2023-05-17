Woman Asks The Internet If She’s A Jerk For Reporting Neighbor’s “Menacing” Kids After The Mom Gets Fined $4,000
Moving into a luxury apartment complex comes with expectations of tranquility and harmony, but for Redditor u/ComedianTraining7414, this idyllic vision was shattered when her upstairs neighbors, a family with three energetic children, started disrupting her peace with constant noise.
Despite repeated attempts to maintain civility when confronting them, the woman’s sleepless nights took a toll on her. Seeking solace, she began reporting the “menacing” behavior to the apartment management, unaware that this would eventually lead to a $4,000 fine. Now, after learning that it’s too much for her neighbors to pay, she turned to Reddit’s ‘Am I the Asshole?’ community, asking its members to help her make sense of the ordeal.
Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Jessica West (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)
Woman added more details about the whole situation
Image credits: u/ComedianTraining7414
If the mother states that she can't control her children, it's time to get others involved. Out-of-control children turn into out-of-control teenagers and out-of-control adults.
We're hearing only one bell here so I'll take it with a grain of salt. Anyway, if it's really that noisy, especially during quiet hours, like very early in the morning, she has every rights to complain. During the day she should tolerate the noise a little more, but at night? Nope. The neighbor needs to curb her kids and teach them about respect. Kids behaving erratically will become adults who behave erratically. That being said, to those who say "if you don't like it, move!": well, nobody should move out their house because of three badly educated kids, what the heck! She's not asking for the moon, she just want to sleep at night. Also, you could say the same thing to her: if you want your kids to run, play and make noise freely, YOU should move to a remote house in the country with no neighbors 🤷♀️. And I'll add that here in Italy, most condos have rules regarding the noise; in some you aren't even allowed to use the washing machine or vacuum after 8 pm!
My former landlords gave outlets to their three active boys: some bars in the house that they could climb and swing from. We rarely had a noise problem, other than a week of one kid screaming early in the morning because the oldest was being an a*****e.
The mother sounds both overwhelmed and incompetent.
