Neighbor Sparks Feud After Sticking Horrifying Fat-Shaming Note On Woman’s Apartment

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A handwritten note left at an apartment entrance recently went viral for its aggressive, vitriolic tone.

A photo of the note, stuck to the wall with gum, was shared on Reddit on March 17, 2026.

The message seemed to be aimed at the sender’s neighbor, whom they addressed as a “fat b*tch” and berated for pushing their car.

“Weird, stupid, and yeah, trashy,” one person reacted to the note.

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The writer of the note accused their neighbor of nearly giving them a “head concussion”

Image credits: Hannah Bickmore/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

The note was written on an oblong piece of paper with no names mentioned. It detailed an incident in which the neighbor allegedly bumped into the sender’s car and pushed the vehicle “to the other side.”

“To the fat b*tch who pushed herself into my car, next time, be more careful,” the note read. “You shook my car and almost gave me a head concussion.”

“I’m sorry being so fat makes it difficult for you to fit through narrow spaces. With that bump, you pushed my car to the other side. Also, as you were rolling up the stairs, I could feel the whole street shake.”

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Image credits: Minute_Revolution951/Reddit

“I understand you being fat and miserable makes you act out of control,” the note continued. “Try starving yourself, b*tch.”

The note contained no additional information about either of the individuals involved.

Netizens were surprised by the hostile nature of the note

Image credits: Dragana Gordic/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

The message caused a stir on social media. While conflicts among neighbors are commonplace, many pointed out that the note was unnecessarily rude.

“Note was written by a miserable b*tch who peaked in high school and never grew past that,” one user reacted.

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Another said, “This sounds like it was written by Regina George from Mean Girls.”

“That’s f*cked up and unnecessary,” said a third. “Whoever wrote that is trash, and I hope the universe gives them what they’re putting out.”

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“What a garbage human to write that,” wrote a fourth. A fifth said, “Someone has internalized fatphobia.”

Some people urged the individual to whom the note was targeted to file a complaint with the landlord.

“I’d take this to the landlord even if I wasn’t the one the note was targeting,” one wrote. “Someone was unhinged enough to write this and put it in a public area.”

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Nearly 73% of Americans dislike at least one of their neighbors

Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

According to several reports, American residents are at odds with their neighbors more than ever before.

A 2022 survey by LendingTree found that nearly 73% of Americans disliked at least one of their neighbors, and 23% have called the police at least once about their neighbors.

Image credits: Drobot Dean/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Apartment-dwelling Gen-Zers are among the groups most likely to dislike a neighbor, the study claimed.

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As for the reason behind the dislike, the report said that while political rancor is a factor in some neighbor disputes, these were the three main causes: “They give off a ‘weird vibe,’ are too loud, and are rude.”

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In a March 2025 survey, the Pew Research Center found that only 26% of Americans knew most or all of their neighbors, down from 31% in 2018. Meanwhile, 12% didn’t know any of their neighbors.

According to Anytime Estimate’s 2025 survey, 82% of Americans consider good neighbors just as important as price or location when buying real estate. About 1 in 5 Americans (19%) say they’d pay $10,000 or more above the price of a comparable home if they knew they wouldn’t have bad neighbors.

Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Meanwhile, a 2019 PubMed Central study claimed that fat-shaming could be linked to long-term depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, or an eating d*sorder.

Participants with high levels of internalization of weight-bias had three times greater odds of having metabolic syndrome than those with low levels, even after controlling for BMI and other risk factors, the study found.

Image credits: Keira Burton/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

“It’s estimated that two in five Americans with a higher than ‘normal’ BMI have internalized weight bias,” said Angela Alberga, an assistant professor in the department of health, kinesiology, and applied physiology at Concordia University.

“But you don’t have to be overweight or obese to suffer harm. Weight-bias internalization can occur with any body size.”

“A lot of projection in that note.” The internet slammed a derogatory note aimed at a woman over a neighborhood feud