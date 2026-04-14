Maybe part of this is just that people want more privacy in their own houses? God knows folks get up to all kinds of stuff when they're alone at home . At least that's what it seems like after reading the comments under one online thread where one person asked , "What's the weirdest thing you've seen your neighbor do?"

It's true that neighbor relationships don't have the same significance they had years ago. In the '70s, a third of Americans spent time with their neighbors at least twice a week. Nowadays, that same amount says they have never interacted with their neighbors at all, and only 20% regularly spend time with the people they live next to.

Having neighbors can be a blessing or it can be a curse. Good neighbors can either make your life much easier or make it no different whatsoever. Bad neighbors, on the other hand, are a plight.

#1 My neighbour looked over his fence, looked at me straight in the eyes and said 'the last time I looked at somebody like this, they passed away a week later'



After that he just went back to his business like the conversation never even happened.



Edit: I was about 8 when he said this to me! So I spent the next week living in fear. I'm alive and well, F you, Ray!

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#2 My neighbour regularly sits in his car, which is parked in his garden, and just revs the engine. His Dad got him the car years ago and he has never been able to pass his test so he just revs it. Sometimes genuinely for hours.



I think there's something wrong with him.



EDIT: Some more info:



The guy in question is around 30-33, he has had the car for about 6 years. It never moves, it is basically planted in his lawn. He does not work on it, he uses it for nothing other than hours of revving. He comes out in the afternoon, with a can of beer or something, sits in his car and revs the engine silly for between 30mins and 3 hours.



He has clearly given up on his driving test and seems quite happy with the revving game. It is not about charging the battery, the car serves no other purpose and you would just disconnect the battery if you weren't using it for 6 years .



Sometimes his little brother comes out during the revving and cuts up pallets with a saw. That is probably for firewood but seeing the two of them at it is really bizarre.

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#3 Mine sits in his hedge watching my husband and I working ( we run a farm) and then he copies what we are doing. He wears cammo and thinks we can't see him!

#4 bushdid9-11:

One day, I made too much spaghetti so i threw the excess spaghetti off the balcony of my two story apartment and my next door neighbor was just outside my balcony staring at me. Idk how often he does that but it really creeped me out



ursois:

I live on the second floor of a 2 floor apartment.



I was outside, walking down the steps to the ground, when my next door neighbor just walks outside and throws an entire plate of spaghetti over the side of the balcony onto the bushes below. I looked up at him like "What the hell?", and he just stared at me and said "I made too much spaghetti" and walked back inside.

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#5 Had a neighbour who always picked up trash on our street. Great, except dude liked to run the hose over them and hang them up to dry. Bottles, paper, clothes, food, cigarettes, you named it. After drying the stuff out, he'd throw the stuff away.

#6 I live in Michigan. Most winters we get a lot of snow. The house next door has never had the brightest people living in it. Woke up one day to the fire department parked in the street. Apparently my neighbors thought they could save time shoving snow by just covering their driveway in gasoline and melting it. They would also burn trash all the time.

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#7 My neighbor regularly sits in a chair in his garage and...just sits there. For hours. And it's not like his garage faces the street so it'd be comparable to someone sitting on their porch - his garage faces my garage/house so that's pretty much all he has a view of. He also has a back porch which faces his backyard and woods, but he never sits back there.





He's a pretty nice dude and I've pretty much gotten used to the obligatory exchange of "Hey" when he's there when I leave the house or get home, but for the first few months I lived here it'd really creep me out that 9/10 times I'd go to leave or pull in the driveway he'd just be there, facing me, sitting in a lawn chair in the middle of his garage.

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#8 Shovelled my driveway for me while drunk at 10pm. He didn't do an amazing job, but I appreciated the intent.

#9 The whole family showered outside complete with shampoo when it was raining heavy once.

#10 I went outside to the garden with my dog and saw my elderly neighbour just sitting on top of our shed. He chatted to me for a while before I went back in, and then after a while he got down off the shed and went into his house. The best part was the baffled looks my dog kept giving him.

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#11 My neighbor growing up was a bit odd. Once he was walking around his back yard with a G string (overweight balding Chinese guy) chasing after butterflies, putting them in a ziplock bag and running inside. I don't wish to imagine what he did with them.

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#12 She followed us when we went on vacation and stayed in the same hotel.

#13 My neighbour, a grown man, with a house and car, was sitting in his driveway, pretending to drive.

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#14 I did not see it happen but about 40 years ago my neighbor put his dog down because it ate his daughter's birthday cake.

#15 Mow his lawn in a thunderstorm.

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#16 I was the weird neighbour apparently.



Early twenties me bought a house whilst I was still at uni. Mostly I had lodgers but one Christmas I didn't. So it was just me for all of December and January. January it snows pretty badly ( for the UK) I hadn't seen snow like that for years. I get excited. I'm a big kid at heart. So I decide to build a snowman. It's fairly late at night and I've been drinking. I didn't have outdoor lighting for the back garden so I thought I'd build my snowman in my small front garden.



I built a glorious snowman. But then I decided he was a bit dull. Over the next few hours I dressed him in a variety of outfits. Including a Viking beard, helmet, and club, a burlesque outfit, complete with snow bust, corset, top hat, and whip, a pirate hat, beard, eye patch and cutlass and as a vampire with bloods dripping from his fake fangs. I finally got bored with this about 1am and went to bed.



2 weeks later the previous snow has melted away but it's snowing again. As I return from work the woman across the street races over to ask me if I'll be entertaining them again tonight. I look blank. Apparently her and her family had some friends over that night and had sat in the dark watching me and my snowman costume party. She wanted to know if I was planning a repeat performance so she could get her friends over.

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#17 My apartment neighbor below me, walks onto her patio and pushes her windchimes. She has two sets, one on one end of the patio, and the other at the other end. She does this in succession, once one stops she walks to the other. She does this sixish times a day?



She was on the phone the other day, and she was explaining this to whomever she was speaking with saying "I do this all the time, it must really annoy my neighbors"...



It's not that bad...

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#18 There isn't one specific thing as they seem like regular people and we never really interact with them at all but...



My parents' neighbor lives in a MASSIVE house and was "unemployed" when he and his wife (also unemployed) moved in. He then trained for and now serves as a priest in the Russian Orthodox Church. No one knows how he can afford to live in this house (it's literally a mansion, my parents live in a nice neighborhood but this house dwarfs all the others on the block)... and a few months after they moved in the county DA knocked on my

parents' door and asked what we knew about these neighbors - when my parents said "nothing really!" the DA told them to "be on the lookout for suspicious behavior."



The whole thing is really weird and we suspect some sort of organized crime involvement and/or money laundering situation.



EDIT: for those of you saying look into it, etc. - the couple moved in to the house about 12 years ago and the DA or whoever it was showed up a few months later - since then, nothing. They still live there, quietly, and we haven't noticed anything amiss. There are always different cars in the driveway, which I guess could be interpreted as suspicious, but we've never heard any noise or disturbances, and they're "good neighbors" in the sense that they keep to themselves and we've never been bothered by them or anything that has or hasn't happened on their property.

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#19 A few years back, my wife and I were selling our little starter house. My wife knew four real estate agents, but we ended up going with my mom's friend, June, because it's my mother and I didn't feel like having another god argument. June is old as, and I mean that literally. She's also country as hell, so she thinks things like homosexuality and swingers and stuff like that didn't exist prior to 2007.



The three of us were sitting at our dining room table one afternoon as we filled out our initial paperwork. Our property was at the top of a hill, and it sloped downward behind our house. So from our window, we could see into about five or six different backyards. This wasn't anything special, as the most interesting thing you'd normally see is our neighbor's rat terrier relentlessly attacking a garden gnome.



Just as we were about to sign our paperwork, June yells out "OOOOH MAH WOOOORD! THAR'S NAKED PEOPLE OUT THERE!"



Sure enough, at the backyard behind our house, there was a nudist pool party. Eighteen year old guy, forty year old lady, sixty year old guy, an obese man wearing Mardi Gras beads, an obese lady blowing bubbles, a guy named Bubbles having the time of his life, you name it. (Ok, that last one didn't happen. The rest of them were real, plus four or five others that were a bit less interesting...apart from being naked.)



My wife insisted that I shout at them or wave at them so they knew we could see them. So I went out onto our deck and waved at them. They waved back and resumed their party. The old man was eating jello. That fact isn't relevant in any way, but it upset me at the time, so I'm sharing it with you.

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#20 I'm Filipino and grew up in the suburbs of the Philippines. Once the neighborhood got word that an American family was moving into one of the houses near us, everyone got curious, especially us kids. We'd never seen white people before, except on TV.





The family was pleasant enough and we were encouraged not to treat them differently. The kids became our friends and we played together a lot. They were just like any other family. But the weirdest thing they did, which I'll never forget, is when the family went abroad in September. They came back in February. Then, the parents went door-to-door, asking all their neighbors to help them out: apparently, since their kids missed Halloween, they were going to Trick or Treat in February, in costume. They gave every house candy that we were supposed to give back to their kids when they did their trick or treating. We all participated since there was no harm in doing so, (plus they gave us extra candy to keep for ourselves) but the image of their kids trick or treating in full costume at 9:00 AM in the middle of February has always stuck with me. I even asked my parents at one point why they were doing that and I was just told "it's because they're American.".

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#21 Guy's house was foreclosed on so he locked his dogs in the backyard, set his house on fire, and tried to escape via canoe on the intercoastal. He got about three blocks before the Coast Guard picked him up. He got arrested. Dogs are fine.

#22 I heard screaming from over the fence one day. Look over to see her yelling at her son and throwing KFC chicken pieces at the kid because apparently the little jerk ate the skin off all of the chicken she brought home for everyone and left just the meat behind. Nearly peed myself laughing.

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#23 This wasn't really weird per se, but to 6 year old me it was. To 21 year old me, it's hilarious.



So I had this neighbor Dane. She was maybe in her 40's and had this husband (I think his name was steve). Anyways, my dad and I are driving home from somewhere, and as we're pulling down the street I see Dane throwing clothes out of her second floor window and screaming. But while she was doing that, she was also pouring bleach out the window too for whatever reason. Steve is in the yard begging her to stop, and she keeps going. So I said to my dad, naive 5 year old me, "dad! Dane is doing her laundry wrong! Stop the car now so I can tell her!"



Yeah, my dad rushed me inside. Found out years later that steve was cheating on her and that was her way of kicking him out.

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#24 My neighbors got a new 8 week old crocker spaniel puppy and they didn't let me pet it. Maybe not weird but definitely upsetting.

#25 My neighbors are a couple that dress the same way that I did in middle school. I don't mean to hate on them, they've always been nice to me and my girlfriend, but I can't help but think the studded bracelets, a skull wreath on their door and Jack Skellington tattoos are a little weird for people of their age. Maybe it's just me. Regardless, I never had a reason not to like them, so we got on just fine.







Anyway, one day I'm taking my trash out and I notice that the guy neighbor followed me down the stairs. No biggie, he could've been doing laundry or something else. I thought nothing of it. When I toss my garbage in the can, I turn around and catch a glimpse of him tucking around a corner. I walk over and see him holding a video camera.







I asked what he was filming and he says "You. I'm shooting a horror movie and I wanted to catch you off guard so you wouldn't appear to be 'acting'." I told him that it wasn't really okay to just be filming people in secret without their consent, especially if he planned to publish it in some way.







He apologized insincerely and I let it go, under the condition that he not do it again and to cut that shot out of the movie.







He texted me a link weeks later of his movie. He never cut the scene out. There I am, walking to take the trash out. You can even see me lift a leg and let out a little fart. Goddamnit.

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#26 I've never had a non weird neighbor.



I used to have one who would dress up in full cowboy attire and mow his lawn at a running pace. Like literally he would run while pushing the mower.



Another one of my neighbors had terrible OCD. He would full hand wash his cars if he drove them once. I'm talking a 2-3 hour hand washing ordeal here. He'd get on top of the house and blow leaves off his roof.



He had a hose that he would perfectly coil up and the same spot everyday and would sometimes spend up to an hour getting it right. There was a ton of things this guy did and while sad incredibly amusing to watch sometimes...

#27 One time I saw a fat, middle age neighbor of mine come out and get mail from her mail box in a bright pink tutu. I was twelve.



edit: it was on valentines day as well. I should probably mention that.

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#28 Through the open bathroom window I hear:



"RICHARD! RICHARD! RIIICHARD!"



"WHAT?"



"YOU BOUGHT THE WRONG DIAPERS RICHARD! THESE ARE FOR BABIES!"



They are yelling because they are old and can't hear. They yell everything. Richard left to go back to the store.

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#29 One night I stepped out to walk to the liquor store and my neighbour across the street was sitting on his porch playing the piano accordion.



When I say playing, I mean absolutely shredding. This old Italian guy in his 60's just amazing.



I waited till he was finished and gave him some applause.



He called out a quick "Thank you!" and launched into another tune.



What a legend.

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#30 Weird? Brilliant? I don't know, but our neighbor always had a 20-year-old car sitting at the curb, which he would fix from time to time. He never drove it, and it looked mint, but he liked to fix it. Turns out (he confided in us) that he only used the car as an excuse to get away from his wife when they were arguing.

#31 Looked out my window to see my hillbilly neighbor pulling a live opossum out of his shed. By the tail. With his bare hands. Then he chucked it over my other neighbors fence.





Edit. Should also mention my neighbors real name is Boonie. lol it's so fitting.

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#32 Mowing the lawn in the middle of the night. I think he was a night worker and maybe had a night off but it's strange.

#33 Used to have a neighbour that was just full on weird... She left her kids to wander around the street either in their underwear or nappies(diapers), threw used nappies out into the street instead of the bin, they had a dog that they never got spayed and rather than keep the dog in when it was on heat, she put it in a pair of granny panties and a sanitary pad..

#34 We have this creep-ola on my parent's street named Mr. D



He's incredibly nosy and a horrible gossip. He told my parent's I had about 10 people over for about 6 hours one night... when I was 20 and in college. He doesn't live within eye view of my house.



One time when I was much younger and stupider, I had to go get Plan B from the store. Stuff happens. Well he was already there, and I noticed he was following me from a far distance. I had to double back him, run to the other end of the store, grab my Plan B and run. Thankfully most of my parents' neighbors didn't pay attention to him talking about the fact I was in the Family planning section and wasn't that so suspicious?





He does this to everyone on our street, not just me. Constantly skulking around us. If I stop to pet his outdoor cat when I'm out running, he immediately comes outside and wants to talk for like an hour about everything I'm doing in my life. Creepy.

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#35 After a big snowstorm, he took this 20 foot pole thing, and started stabbing the snowbank at the end of his driveway with it.



He just sat there for an hour sticking the pole through the entire snowbank, in different spots and then went inside and did nothing else.

#36 My neighbours are American, for the last few months they have had a tree in the front garden decorated with a face, hands and a flower pot for a hat.



It's like an inflatable man in the wind.

#37 I was talking to my neighbor about all the loose dogs in the neighborhood and how irresponsible it is for the owner's and how difficult it can make walking my dog.



She told me if I see a loose dog while driving that I should hit it because I could at least make an insurance claim. IDK what that has to do with a random loose dog BUT OK LADY.



She also told me if she didn't know my dog (and old and affectionate pit mix) she wouldn't hesitate to shoot him because he's part pit.

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#38 My girlfriend (now wife) and I were living on the second floor of a house (own entrance) our downstairs neighbor did the following:



- Pee in the bushes outside his own house



- pee in the neighbors car shelter



- Don many hats, not limited to a fez, cowboy hat, touque in the summer, Santa Clause hat in the summer.



- Try to swing from a vine from a tree overhanging from another yard like Tarzan or George of the jungle



- had some many campfires (alone) that he melted the fire pit grill



- dug numerous holes in the backyard, including at least one coffin sized trench



Dude was in his late 20s, lived with his parents and we only ever saw him leave the premises once.

#39 Something feels slightly off about her, even when you just glance at her. Her front yard is overwhelmed by a poorly-maintained garden that is more weeds than flowers, and a tree that is severely overgrown. It looks like an untamed jungle. Her house hides behind this mess, while everyone else's has a clean, unobtrusive front yard. I occasionally see her trimming her tree with a pair of scissors, leaf by leaf. When she's done, you can't tell she's done anything at all.

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#40 Slowly drive in circles in her small, fenced-in backyard. It was an old woman. At least 2-3 times per week.

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#41 My polish neighbor actually would race pigeons. So with one whistle the pigeons would fly in a circle over the yard and with another whistle come back into the coup. He showed me his long shelf of trophies, and he's been doing this for years! I would drink vodka with him when I would now my lawn in high school. Still miss him! 😭.

#42 They tore down their pool and built another one the same size in the same spot. Nothing was wrong with the original.

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#43 This story comes from my mother, before I was born. She used to live in a block of flats, and next to it was another block. In that second block lived a fisherman and his wife, a fat lady that hanged her underwear every day on the balcony. Apparently she had quite the collection, but ALL of them were either red or black. One day my mother was looking outside the window, when she saw the fisherman holding an odd device out of his balcony. Upon closer inspection, the guy turned out to be holding his fishing rod. And a few minutes later, he triumphantly pulled one of his wife's underwear from the balcony under his house. Apparently, he was too ashamed to ask for it that he thought the best course of action was to drop his fishing rod down the block and hope for a catch. This is one of my mother's favourite stories to tell everyone, I've heard it so many times lol.

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#44 My neighbor went outside to water his lawn at exactly 5pm every day until the sprinklers were installed. I mean *every* day. So one evening, I looked out my window to see my neighbor standing with the hose in the center of his lawn -drenched by the torrential downpours while lightning flashed around him- watering his already soaked lawn.

#45 Technically I only heard her, but I used to live in an apartment next to a buddhist girl that meditated **screaming** at 8am *every morning*. We shared the wall between our bedrooms, and she meditated there. Sometimes she invited her buddhist friends, too, and they sounded like an a cappella group. She woke me up almost every day.



The worst thing is she lived with three other people and when confronted they all denied that there was someone doing that in their house.



I eventually found out who she is through some mutual friends that knew exactly who I was talking about when I complained about being woken up by that jerk again.

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#46 There's an older guy in the neighborhood who walks BACKWARDS around the entire block. It's pretty freaky if you're driving down the road because it takes your eyes a couple seconds to adjust to what you're seeing. He was out there at it again this morning!

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#47 She would make her cleaning lady take everything out of the garage and sweep/mop the garage floor and clean the walls every Saturday. I lived across the street from this weirdo for almost 3 years and the cleaning lady had to do this every. single. Saturday.

#48 My friend's suite mate in college stepped out to go get something, and while she was walking down the stairs my friend tells me "watch out the front window and see what she does when she leaves."



When the suite mate made it out the front door, she immediately burst into a sprint, arms back Naruto style. This is apparently something she did every time she left the dorms at night.

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#49 He accidental greeted me naked. My wife and I are close friends with our neighbor and his wife. Both of our dogs dug a hole under the fence to play, and his dog showed up at our door one night. I opened the gate to let her into their backyard, and he had just walked out looking for her sans clothing. This became a recurring joke during our bbqs. lol.

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#50 Saw him spreading his bum cheeks in front of his air conditioner.

#51 Standing in front of the window and slowly undressing. Then trying on pair after pair after pair of underwear while another gentleman sits on the bed looking on approvingly.

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#52 We live in an older neighborhood with chain link fences. You can see pretty much everything in the neighbor's yards. We have one neighbor who feeds stray cats and he'll stand in the back yard every evening and call them to dinner.



He's a big man with a huge belly and he stands on his back porch in his boxers calling the cats by name. "Here Fat Boy! Here Cry Baby! Here Big Momma! Kitty kitty kitty!" In this really high pitched call. It lasts about 10 minutes and due to some weird acoustics it sounds like he's right outside my window hollering for the cats. I peek through the blinds and there he is in his underwear on his porch calling the cats.

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#53 So this actually is my parents story but they don't reddit so here you go.



My parents live on a single lane dirt road about a mile back into the woods. It was originally strip mining ground that my great grandfather owned and passed down. There are 4 houses on said road that all belonged at one point in time to various members of our family. Now however after several deaths only the two middle houses( my brothers and parents) remain in the family, while the first and last house were sold off to random families. Basically what I'm trying to get at is that it is a remote area and if you aren't going to one of those 4 houses you have no business on this road. Backstory complete.



So this story occurs about a year ago. The family that lives in the end house(furthest from the highway) is going through some money trouble. The bank forecloses on their home and they move away. Fast forward about 6 months. The house is still empty and fallen into a state of disrepair as the woods are starting to reclaim their area. It's a weekend night and my dad is out of town on business.



My mom is outside boarding up our shed because there are supposed to be severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings in the area starting any minute. As the raindrops start to fall a black car with tinted windows speeds past her(almost running her over) and down to the vacant house. In her words a big person in a black hooded raincoat gets out of the car and starts wandering around the property. Then goes back to the car and gets out a shovel and proceeds to start digging in the corner of the yard.



By this time it's raining very heavily and the person is still digging. My mom is watching out the window because she's scared as hell. Like I said this is remote and you pretty much know everyone who should be there and this person shouldn't. So this goes on for a while and the person has a huge hole dug. Then they go back to the car and pull out what my mom says looks like a body wrapped in a sheet, and put it in the hole, and start filling it in. Cue a freak out , my mom calls 911 and in about 15 mins state police are rolling down this dirt road that's basically a mud pit at this point in numbers.



So the state police surround the vehicle and have the person in the black hooded raincoat surrounded guns drawn. This is a one lane dead end road so there's no escape....they take him into custody.



A few minutes later the police come and inform my mom that the person was actually the old neighbor who the bank foreclosed on. His large dog had died and he wanted to bury it in his old house. He had bought a new car with tinted windows (why my mom didn't recognize it) and didn't see her outside(why he almost hit her with the car) and was too emotionally distraught to realize that digging a grave in a severe thunderstorm/tornado in a remote house that you haven't lived in for several months was a bad idea or at the very least poor timing.



Tldr: neighbors house gets foreclosed in remote area. several months later he returns at night in thunderstorm, digs grave, buries dog. Mom doesn't realize it's him.....gets crazy scared. Cops come, happy ending.

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#54 My next door neighbor is a sweet elderly lady. I once saw her mopping the carpet in front of her door in the apartment hallway. It struck me as weird, but I'm not so sure now.



I love her, she gave me a hug.

#55 The condos in my complex are not huge. Just over 1000 square feet. One afternoon, my neighbor starts taking cabinet video games (like you would find in an arcade) out of his house and putting them on his lawn. When he got to 30, I decided I was being punked. Ultimately, I think there were about 40. He had been storing all of them and living only in the upstairs bedroom.

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#56 A woman in the apartment next door ALWAYS wore a knee-length, navy blue trench coat, with bare legs below the hem. This was year-round in Houston, where summer temps can easily hit 100 degrees F. We referred to her as "The Flasher.".

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#57 My neighbor used to hit golf balls at his own house. He would dump a bag of golf balls on the grass and proceed to bounce them off of his house with a 9 iron. He broke a window once and just kept on swinging like nothing happened.