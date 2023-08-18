Guy Takes Control Back From Fellow Student Residents, Cutting Access To His Wi-Fi And Eating Pizza

There is a reason the word neighborly has a positive connotation. Neighbors are supposed to be helpful, friendly, and kind. Alas, there’s also the phrase neighbor from hell, which is a complete antithesis of what I just said.

But, hey, every antithesis should also have an antithesis to it, and if someone wants to be a neighbor who takes advantage of another’s helpfulness, friendliness and kindness, there’s also a cure for that: petty revenge.

Pizza is love. Pizza is life. Even more so if you get it for free after 2 months of having to redirect food couriers to your neighbor and being fed up in the end

Yep, this one Redditor decided petty revenge was overdue when their neighbor never bothered to fix their address for food orders

Image credits: Lukus-Galaktikus

As an added bonus, the author of the post also got petty revenge on another crummy neighbor who kept stealing his Wi-Fi

A Redditor by the nickname of u/Lukus-Galaktikus recently shared a story of revenge that was, in all honesty, a bit overdue. You see, back in his student days, OP used to live in a peculiar bit of housing that might have been a bit confusing to the likes of mailmen, utilities workers, and food couriers, just to name a few.

You see, the house was essentially a building that mirrored itself. On one side of it, you have one type of architectural decision-making and on the other side you have much of the same, except mirrored. All was fine and dandy, except that both sides, being the same building, say 38 Maple Street, also had the same numbering, making for two sets of apartments under the same address. The only discerning factor was that one side was Side A, and the other was Side B, appropriately labeled at the entrance that included both doors to both sides.

So, what’s the problem? Neighbors who were inactive mooches are what’s the problem. OP was a kindhearted fellow who would generally help his neighbors, like that one guy from apartment 9 who temporarily needed the internet and would every once in a while need some money or other legal or illegal tender. Or that other guy from apartment 8 who would always order pizzas at all hours of the day only for the pizza to be delivered to OP because he was in apartment 8. B-side, of course, not A, from where the actual order came.

You can guess where this is going.

Enough was enough one day, and so OP figured he’d drop the Ned Flanders act and become [insert any other random Simpsons character who would fit the mark here. Yeah, go nuts in the comments]. He waited for exams to start and then he silently changed the password and logged every connected device off. Just as well, he started taking in pizza orders, no matter how good or bad the pizzas were.

Sure enough, the neighbors started making a fuss: one about the internet connection, the other about the missing pizzas (quite aggressively, that one). It took mere moments for OP to be called outside for a gentleman’s duel over the pizzas that vanished, but the challenger immediately understood his inferiority in the fight as OP was a big guy. After a quick back and forth, it was only fair OP reimbursed the little dude his pizzas, so he just sicked him on their neighbor from apartment 9 who, at that point, owed OP enough money to cover all of the pizzas.

Surprisingly, both neighbors were properly sorted out. No more begging for internet connectivity. No more asking for money (or that other tender we mentioned). No more pizza at erratic hours. Silence was bliss. And justice was served. Good on you, OP!

This was the general sentiment of the entire Reddit crowd too. Many were baffled by how people can be so absentminded, or just straight up not giving a single ounce of care about including their exact address in the food app. Don’t they want their food to be delivered to where they are, and on time?

Others applauded OP’s patience with the guys. Some wouldn’t have given them a second chance—as soon as the delivery guy was at the door, the food would be snatched and devoured in a heartbeat.

Well, here’s the kicker for ya: one commenter, who did food delivery for over a decade, explained that the amount of people who don’t care where their food ends up, i.e. those who enter the wrong address, is too darned high. And what is worse, “they absolutely expect their food to show up without any problems, though.” I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.

We also gotta give a shout out to OP for charming folks with the saying “the last drop of water that made the vase spilled.” Goes well with “that’s the last straw”, if you’re thinking of the straws you sip drinks with.

And, hey, wanna hear some fun facts? Statistically speaking, a third of all Americans have ordered food online at least once in their life. And 60% of them order takeout or delivery at least once a week. And nearly another 60% of Millennials prefer ordering online or via food apps because talking is hard, man.

Currently, there are 4 major food delivery services in the US, namely GrubHub, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates, each being the most popular in New York City, San Francisco, Miami, and Los Angeles respectively.

And the industry continues to boom. Many restaurants have managed to increase their profit margins by expanding into offering food via online orders and apps. This is besides the convenience and efficiency that these food-delivery services manage to ensure, and if restaurants have their own dedicated systems, people are willing to actually use those over aggregated services.

