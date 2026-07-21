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Most people love the LGBTQ+ umbrella because it provides a safe space for folks of any orientation to be a part of. Even individuals who are trying to understand themselves can join the community, which is exactly why so many nebulasexuals are finally coming out into the open.

This identity might definitely sound like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it’s actually used to describe a different style of neurodivergent attraction. Read on to learn what makes this new label so interesting and inclusive.

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Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

This term isn’t new, it’s been in use for a while, thanks to a Tumblr user

Even though the term “nebula” is used to refer to a large cloud of dust and gas found in outer space, the orientation we’re talking about has absolutely nothing to do with any of that. The word nebulasexual was coined in 2014 by Tumblr user ‘Epochryphal’ who linked the idea of neurodivergence and unclear romantic attraction.

This identity is based on the concept of something being nebulous, meaning ill-defined or unclear, which in this case is similar to how some neurodivergent individuals may struggle with attraction. Research suggests that, due to intrusive thoughts or urges, they might not be able to differentiate among types of romantic connection, which is where the lack of clarity may come from.

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Image credits: wayhomestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Nebulasexuals don’t fit into the traditionals boxes that folks have for relationships and attraction

The term nebulasexual falls under the “quoisexual” umbrella, which was incidentally coined by the same Tumblr user, Epochryphal, in 2014. The term comes from the French word “Quoi,” meaning ‘what,’ and is used to refer to all kinds of asexual-spectrum identities in which folks struggle to understand the difference between the many types of attraction that exist.

That’s why people who find the concept of intimate connection inaccessible or inapplicable might gravitate more to this concept. This distinction is important because people who consider themselves to be nebulasexuals don’t actually have low desire; they might just find it hard to understand romantic or intimate attraction because of how their brains function.

Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Neurodivergent folks relate to the nebulasexual community the most because of how differently they understand romantic and intimate connection

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This identity is mainly for neurodivergent people because of how their brains process emotional cues and attraction signals. Unlike neurotypicals who might be able to understand romance in a fairly straightforward way, folks with neurological differences might find it harder to do so.

Experts explain that the neurospicy brain might see different kinds of romantic and intimate behaviors as a similar form of attraction, which can make it difficult for them in relationships. That’s why the traditional LGBTQ+ labels don’t seem to appropriately fit neurodivergent people, and nebulasexuality gives them a better term to describe themselves.

Image credits: Anna Shvets / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Neurodivergent people are often more in touch with their identity and are comfortable exploring new ways of being

Even though every individual’s orientation is unique to their personality and style of attraction, psychologists have found that over 30% of neurodivergent people are part of the LGBTQ+ community. This is usually because people who don’t fit into the neurotypical boxes are often unafraid to be themselves.

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They might also be less influenced by societal expectations and restraints, which is why they’re more in touch with their identity. This is why the nebulasexual orientation makes so much sense for certain neurodivergent folks, as it gives them space to break free from the traditional definitions of attraction and romance.

Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The amazing nebulasexual community deserves a flag like any other group, and they have one that’s directly inspired by the Crab Nebula. It is the debris of a massive star that exploded 6,500 light-years away, but it also has beautiful green, white, and orange hues that look perfect on a flag.

The reason these colors were used to represent this identity was that, when put together, they symbolize the uncertainty folks might experience in attraction. Although it might seem odd to need a flag for each orientation in the LGBTQ+ community, experts state that it can actually help people feel more represented, seen, and validated in society.

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There is never a set age by which you need to have everything about yourself figured out, and nebulasexuality proves just that. All the neurodivergent folks in this community are completely content figuring out attraction in a way that makes the most sense to them, and that’s an important lesson we can could learn from.

If you suspect that you might be nebulasexual, we’d love to hear how you connect to this identity and what the idea means to you. It would also be great if you could share any other unique orientations you know of that we haven’t come across yet.

People online were quite confused about the idea of nebulasexuality and questioned why it even needed to be a thing

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