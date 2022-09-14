What are the things that bother you most about the world today? Is it the wars and economic problems made by powerful people that make others suffer so much? Is it the constant bickering and lack of empathy on social media? Or just the everyday injustices that don't get talked enough about? My name is Daniel Garcia, and I'm a professional illustrator that asks himself these questions all the time

I'm always producing new stuff, and after the success of my previous posts on Bored Panda, I've decided to show you yet another selection of my best works. As always, I'd love to know about your own questions, maybe I can do a drawing about it! What do you think is wrong with the world nowadays? Let me know in the comments! And also, click here, here, and here to see my previous articles!

More info: Instagram | danielgarciaart.com | Facebook | Twitter

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

America And Guns

America And Guns

Report

74points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Sydney Smith
Sydney Smith
Community Member
10 months ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a Republican thing - most of the rest of us have some goddamn sense and want the gun laws tweaked, but the NRA pays A LOT of money to said Republicans, Lobbyist, so that any changes will be c**k blocked. Nobody cares that we're constantly having school shootings, etc, as long as their pockets are lined with the green stuff, and since their kids are in private schools, they have not a care in the world. Honestly, the only way a Republican is going to vote to have better gun laws is if their kids get mowed down by bullets while at school, and I would be perfectly fine with that, they need to be brought down to what is happening to the other 98% of the population.

29
29points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

I'm passionate about political, cultural, and human issues. With a long experience collaborating with more than 100 publications and companies in more than 22 countries, I believe in the transformative power of image in society.
#2

The Money Machine

The Money Machine

Report

68points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Freya the Wanderer
Freya the Wanderer
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it's any consolation, the fat cats responsible won't survive Doomsday. Even if they make it to their bunkers, they'll be delaying the inevitable because sooner or later they'll have to come out into a world that has no place for them, only anger and loathing.

30
30points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Antisocial Media

Antisocial Media

Report

64points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Sydney Smith
Sydney Smith
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey look, it's a Karen! She's made it into the big time!

23
23points
reply
View more comments

Society has always been made of inequalities. Despite progress, is it still divided between those with power and those without, those who have and those who have not? Those in power always try to portray the world as a fair place where everyone is equal. Many artists, including me, try to balance this by showing the issues and the hypocrisy that lies within the cracks of the system.
#4

Tax Justice

Tax Justice

Report

61points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Freya the Wanderer
Freya the Wanderer
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly dead on! We need to rise up and fight this - and we can. We are many, they are few.

25
25points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Russia, NATO And Innocent People

Russia, NATO And Innocent People

Report

54points
Daniel Garcia
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

I have no method for choosing the specific issues or themes to portray, sometimes I draw inspiration from current news and events, and sometimes clients from publications commission me to illustrate a text and I’m free to come up with a conceptual idea.

I try to make my illustrations speak for me while, at the same time, being open to everyone's interpretation—if they can change someone's perception or make them aware of a previously unknown issue, all the better! I don't have any advice for humanity. I believe people are capable of doing good; unfortunately, this gets buried in our daily lives and the world as a whole.
#6

Air Pollution

Air Pollution

Report

52points
Daniel Garcia
POST
MonkeyInTheMiddle
MonkeyInTheMiddle
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahh yes my asthma sure loves some good ol' air pollution 😌 /s

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#7

The World Is Melting

The World Is Melting

Report

50points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Sanchi
Sanchi
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

GUYS GET OVER YOUR LAZINESS AND STOP CLIMATE CHANGE! PLEASE ILL DO ANYTHING JUST STOP IT

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

You can’t fix all the problems in the world, but creating a fairer, better society and better living conditions for everyone is possible. All the rights we have today had to be fought for in the past. Remember that and do your part!
#8

Fuel Poverty

Fuel Poverty

Report

50points
Daniel Garcia
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Political Chess

Political Chess

Report

49points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Julian Ortega
Julian Ortega
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More like battleship if you ask me

31
31points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Writer's Block

Writer's Block

Report

43points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Julianne Robichaud
Julianne Robichaud
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok but seriously. Blank pages: terrifying. It's like an empty vacuum that needs to be filled with words, and YOU need to fill this impossible vacuum. Writing is difficult.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Gun Control

Gun Control

Report

42points
Daniel Garcia
POST
View more comments
#12

Diabetes Around The World

Diabetes Around The World

Report

42points
Daniel Garcia
POST
foxgirl158
foxgirl158
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love this. My sister is a type one diabetic, diagnosed at 11.

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Teamwork

Teamwork

Report

42points
Daniel Garcia
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Smartphone Fights

Smartphone Fights

Report

41points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Joel
Joel
Community Member
10 months ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Odd that the android user wields a sword, which is historically known to be far more expensive than an axe and only attainable by the wealthy. Must have bought it with the money he saved on his smartphone.

39
39points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

"Peace Loving" Putin

"Peace Loving" Putin

Report

40points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Sydney Smith
Sydney Smith
Community Member
10 months ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He just needs a bullet to the head, it's the only way to get rid of him. If someone could do a 2 for 1 deal, I'd like to sign Trump up for that 2nd bullet since he is quite literally, apparently, very much above the laws that the rest of us have to live by. He stole BOXES of highly sensitive files which should be automatic prison time, but is going to walk away scot free per the usual - sometimes a bullet is the only way to remove a problem and these 2 assholes are huge problems for their Country and the rest of the world.

29
29points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Social Media Is Dead

Social Media Is Dead

Report

37points
Daniel Garcia
POST
View more comments
#17

Arms Race

Arms Race

Report

35points
Daniel Garcia
POST
v3lv3t_v10l3t
v3lv3t_v10l3t
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How ironic a certain country isnt running with them 😐

28
28points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Eat Healthy

Eat Healthy

Report

34points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Mad Kid
Mad Kid
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ii just realised those trees look like lungs

19
19points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

War Crimes

War Crimes

Report

33points
Daniel Garcia
POST
View more comments
#20

Paper

Paper

Report

32points
Daniel Garcia
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Covid & Asthma

Covid & Asthma

Report

32points
Daniel Garcia
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

Genetics

Genetics

Report

32points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Susanne B
Susanne B
Community Member
10 months ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The advances in genetics promise so much in the way of curing genetic disease, but like with many other scientific advances someone may find a way to abuse it.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Vaccine Inequality

Vaccine Inequality

Report

28points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Susanne B
Susanne B
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The terrible thing about the inequality is. It allows Covid to mutate a lot in countries, that have not been able to vaccinate their people, and return to us in a new form, that we are not vaccinated against.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Long Covid

Long Covid

Report

28points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Debra Wittig
Debra Wittig
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have autoimmune diseases. Basically I have no immune system.Went from March 2020 until October 2021 isolated and masked anytime I went out. I caught COVID19 on Oct 8,2021. Right now I am at day 10 of my THIRD case of COVID and the flu combined this time. I can't catch enough time between to get fully vaccinated. But at least this time I have 2 vaccines under my belt which means I can get the Evushield. Antigen infusion. But what really scares me....is that Monkeypox can be transmitted on surfaces and by sneezing/coughs...nobody masks up anymore and there are seldom wipes to disinfect carts at stores

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#25

Hypertension

Hypertension

Report

28points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Paul V Fleming
Paul V Fleming
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lungs seem to somewhat of a pattern in these illustrations.

4
4points
reply
#26

Covid & Tuberculosis

Covid & Tuberculosis

Report

23points
Daniel Garcia
POST
#27

How We Sleep

How We Sleep

Report

20points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Marinasongs1432
Marinasongs1432
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

… I don’t get it. Can someone explain?

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Refugees

Refugees

Report

19points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Marinasongs1432
Marinasongs1432
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Immigration. I just figured this out.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

"Peace Loving" Putin

"Peace Loving" Putin

Report

19points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Lorraine R
Lorraine R
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who is the white uniform?

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Psychology In Sports

Psychology In Sports

Report

17points
Daniel Garcia
POST
MonkeyInTheMiddle
MonkeyInTheMiddle
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

KICK THE BALL THE GOALIE IS GONNA LOSE IT IF YOU JUST STAND THERE

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#31

Cannabis And Bitcoin

Cannabis And Bitcoin

Report

7points
Daniel Garcia
POST
Shawn
Shawn
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...and Rubik's Cube. Sorry, what?

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Transgenders And Covid" To "Transgender Healthcare During Covid

Transgenders And Covid" To "Transgender Healthcare During Covid

Report

-10points
Daniel Garcia
POST
foxgirl158
foxgirl158
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see the connection here, sorry.

32
32points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!