I Illustrate The Problems Of Modern Society, And Here Are My Newest 32 Works
What are the things that bother you most about the world today? Is it the wars and economic problems made by powerful people that make others suffer so much? Is it the constant bickering and lack of empathy on social media? Or just the everyday injustices that don't get talked enough about? My name is Daniel Garcia, and I'm a professional illustrator that asks himself these questions all the time
I'm always producing new stuff, and after the success of my previous posts on Bored Panda, I've decided to show you yet another selection of my best works. As always, I'd love to know about your own questions, maybe I can do a drawing about it! What do you think is wrong with the world nowadays? Let me know in the comments! And also, click here, here, and here to see my previous articles!
America And Guns
This is a Republican thing - most of the rest of us have some goddamn sense and want the gun laws tweaked, but the NRA pays A LOT of money to said Republicans, Lobbyist, so that any changes will be c**k blocked. Nobody cares that we're constantly having school shootings, etc, as long as their pockets are lined with the green stuff, and since their kids are in private schools, they have not a care in the world. Honestly, the only way a Republican is going to vote to have better gun laws is if their kids get mowed down by bullets while at school, and I would be perfectly fine with that, they need to be brought down to what is happening to the other 98% of the population.
I'm passionate about political, cultural, and human issues. With a long experience collaborating with more than 100 publications and companies in more than 22 countries, I believe in the transformative power of image in society.
The Money Machine
If it's any consolation, the fat cats responsible won't survive Doomsday. Even if they make it to their bunkers, they'll be delaying the inevitable because sooner or later they'll have to come out into a world that has no place for them, only anger and loathing.
Antisocial Media
Hey look, it's a Karen! She's made it into the big time!
Society has always been made of inequalities. Despite progress, is it still divided between those with power and those without, those who have and those who have not? Those in power always try to portray the world as a fair place where everyone is equal. Many artists, including me, try to balance this by showing the issues and the hypocrisy that lies within the cracks of the system.
Tax Justice
Sadly dead on! We need to rise up and fight this - and we can. We are many, they are few.
Russia, NATO And Innocent People
I have no method for choosing the specific issues or themes to portray, sometimes I draw inspiration from current news and events, and sometimes clients from publications commission me to illustrate a text and I’m free to come up with a conceptual idea.
I try to make my illustrations speak for me while, at the same time, being open to everyone's interpretation—if they can change someone's perception or make them aware of a previously unknown issue, all the better! I don't have any advice for humanity. I believe people are capable of doing good; unfortunately, this gets buried in our daily lives and the world as a whole.
Air Pollution
Ahh yes my asthma sure loves some good ol' air pollution 😌 /s
The World Is Melting
You can’t fix all the problems in the world, but creating a fairer, better society and better living conditions for everyone is possible. All the rights we have today had to be fought for in the past. Remember that and do your part!
Fuel Poverty
Political Chess
Writer's Block
Ok but seriously. Blank pages: terrifying. It's like an empty vacuum that needs to be filled with words, and YOU need to fill this impossible vacuum. Writing is difficult.
Gun Control
Diabetes Around The World
Love this. My sister is a type one diabetic, diagnosed at 11.
Teamwork
Smartphone Fights
"Peace Loving" Putin
He just needs a bullet to the head, it's the only way to get rid of him. If someone could do a 2 for 1 deal, I'd like to sign Trump up for that 2nd bullet since he is quite literally, apparently, very much above the laws that the rest of us have to live by. He stole BOXES of highly sensitive files which should be automatic prison time, but is going to walk away scot free per the usual - sometimes a bullet is the only way to remove a problem and these 2 assholes are huge problems for their Country and the rest of the world.
Social Media Is Dead
Arms Race
Eat Healthy
War Crimes
Paper
Covid & Asthma
Genetics
Vaccine Inequality
Long Covid
I have autoimmune diseases. Basically I have no immune system.Went from March 2020 until October 2021 isolated and masked anytime I went out. I caught COVID19 on Oct 8,2021. Right now I am at day 10 of my THIRD case of COVID and the flu combined this time. I can't catch enough time between to get fully vaccinated. But at least this time I have 2 vaccines under my belt which means I can get the Evushield. Antigen infusion. But what really scares me....is that Monkeypox can be transmitted on surfaces and by sneezing/coughs...nobody masks up anymore and there are seldom wipes to disinfect carts at stores
Hypertension
lungs seem to somewhat of a pattern in these illustrations.
Covid & Tuberculosis
How We Sleep
Refugees
"Peace Loving" Putin
Psychology In Sports
KICK THE BALL THE GOALIE IS GONNA LOSE IT IF YOU JUST STAND THERE
It's exactly like corporate handbook art and it's very obvious some images were just drawn over digitally. It's like if a corporation pretended to care about your political views for upvotes.
😂
