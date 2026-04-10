Natasha Lyonne Breaks Silence After Being Escorted Off Flight In Bizarre Scene

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One minute, she was making headlines at a glamorous premiere. The next, Natasha Lyonne was being removed from a plane before it even left the ground.

The 47-year-old actress released a statement about being kicked off a Delta Air Lines flight and missing her appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show.

Netizens tsk-tsked at her statement, saying: “So, instead of apologizing to everyone on that plane, she decides to first lament about it not being ‘in the cards’ to meet Barrymore??”

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Highlights Natasha Lyonne shared a statement about being kicked off a Delta Airlines flight this week.

The actress had boarded a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York City, hours after attending ‘Euphoria’ Season 3’s premiere in a revealing outfit.

“So, instead of apologizing to everyone on that plane, she decides to first lament about it not being ‘in the cards’ to meet Barrymore??” a social media user commented on her message.

Natasha Lyonne spoke about being kicked off a Delta Air Lines flight this week

Image credits: nlyonne

Natasha Lyonne had boarded the Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York City on Tuesday, April 7.

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But when the flight finally took off an hour behind schedule, Lyonne’s first-class seat was empty because she had been booted off the aircraft.

She addressed the strange sequence of events in a statement and gave a shout-out to unpaid TSA agents, who were unpaid due to a partial government shutdown.

Image credits: nlyonne

“My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports,” the Orange Is the New Black alum wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards,” she added, having missed her planned appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday.

She also mentioned the New York Post for breaking the story about her being booted off the flight.

“Who owns page six/New York Post now again?” she asked.

The five-time Emmy nominee was escorted off a Delta Air Lines flight from LA to NYC this week

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Image credits: Miguel Ángel Sanz/Unsplash

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Hours before the Delta flight incident, Lyonne walked the red carpet at the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria.

The actress, who appears as a guest star on the third season of the HBO hit, put her chest on display wearing a sheer, fully see-through top. She also wore sheer black tights under lace-up booty shorts and completed the look with a long black coat.

“So grateful to be a part of this legendary show,” she wrote on Instagram alongside NSFW photos from the event.

Following her eye-catching appearance at the LA premiere, she boarded the Delta Flight to New York City, still wearing the same black stockings and wraparound shades.

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Crew members claimed she was out of it as she sat in her first-class seat.

The actress appeared on the red carpet at the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria hours before the flight

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Image credits: nlyonne

Flight attendants reportedly asked her to shut her laptop and fasten her seatbelt ahead of takeoff. But she wasn’t responsive.

Despite numerous attendants attempting to get the star to follow their instructions, she seemed to be dozing behind her sunglasses and woke up startled at some point, saying: “Ah! You scared me!”

Meanwhile, the aircraft taxied to the runway but then returned to the gate.

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A crew member took Lyonne’s laptop away, and another Delta staffer boarded the plane, asking Lyonne if she needed medical attention.

They then said, “Ma’am, I need you to come off the plane. Do you need help with your belongings?”

“Where are we?” Lyonne asked in response.

Image credits: nlyonne

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The staffer told the actress they were still in LA and that the plane hadn’t “gone anywhere.”

“The plane is not going anywhere until you come off it,” the staffer told the actress.

Lyonne then coolly shushed the staffer, got up from her seat, and made her way to the bathroom.

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Eating a bag of pretzels, she emerged from the bathroom and compliantly exited the aircraft. Her luggage was already waiting for her outside.

“The plane is not going anywhere until you come off it,” a Delta staffer told the actress

Image credits: nlyonne

At some point inside the cabin, passengers heard the captain’s voice, explaining why they were delayed by an hour.

“We have a passenger who, for whatever reason … wouldn’t follow some basic commands,” the pilot said.

“…We had a passenger who didn’t seem up to the task tonight, so that’s why they were asked to be booked on another flight,” they continued.

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The pilot apologized for the inconvenience and said they would still try to fly the passengers to New York as “quickly and as safely as possible.”

Image credits: nlyonne

Lyonne seemed unfazed as she walked the red carpet on Thursday for the NYC premiere of Lorne, wearing an ankle-length black dress and a white button-down shirt.

The actress has struggled with dependence on alcohol and substances in the past. When she gave fans a January update about her well-being, she said she had relapsed after 10 years of sobriety.

She gave another update in March, assuring her fans and thanking them for standing by her.

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“Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet,” she wrote on social media in March.

Lyonne seemed unfazed as she walked the red carpet on Thursday for the NYC premiere of Lorne

Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

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“Want to thank our recovery communities & the fans who stood by & were so supportive,” she added.

The actress said she was aiming to keep the rest of her recovery journey private but looked forward to sharing her experience, strength, and hope, “as makes sense.”

She added, “My heart is with everyone ever going through it.”

Fans had mixed reactions to her response to the Delta flight incident, with some calling her “entitled” and giving “more excuses.”

“Oh no! I thought she had gotten clean years ago,” another wrote.

One fan said, “Love her. No matter what.”

“Dang. In crisis,” one commented online. “Gotta get back to the rehab”

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