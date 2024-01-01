“Morally Sickening”: Woman Who Wore “Painted Pants” To The Gym Issues Public Apology
Following a stint gone wrong, a social media influencer has taken the accountability road and issued a public apology.
Upon receiving backlash from a “social experiment”, Natalie Reynolds took to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) on the last weekend of 2023 (December 30) to say sorry.
Resharing the initial clip which had stirred up some controversies, the influencer wrote: “I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgiven.
“I am simply here to apologize.”
Following her flopped social experiment where she wore painted-on pants at the gym, Natalie Reynolds issued a public apology
Image credits: nataliereynolds
Unfortunately for the content creator, many people weren’t in mental space yet to receive the apology, as an X user commented back: “You’re not apologizing because you’re sorry. I doubt you are. you are apologizing because of the backlash you’re getting. you deserve every single part of it but you’ll be fine.”
“Apologies have to come with changed behavior,” another person wrote.
“I don’t expect to be forgiven,” Natalie wrote on X
Image credits: onlynatreynolds
I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgive. I am simply here to apologize. https://t.co/cbj8Ujy1Ur
— natalie reynolds (@onlynatreynolds) December 30, 2023
Nevertheless, a separate individual seemed to appreciate Natalie’s sentiment, as they penned: “There ya go. If this isn’t sarcasm, was that that difficult? Everyone makes mistakes in their life. Learn from it and move on.”
Natalie had initially faced criticism after donning painted-on pants for a social experiment at the gym, leading to an unexpected clash with a man, ultimately sparking a viral debate on appropriate workout attire.
In a livestream on December 27, the 25-year-old Kick streamer decided she would partake in what she said was a “social experiment” by wearing body paint to the gym.
The social media star went on to share details about her questionable outfit, explaining: “So, I started getting this painted on me at 11:30 am and I got done at 4:15 pm.
“So, I’m sitting up for, like, five to six hours. It’s painted-on pants – so this is all paint. This is swimsuit bottoms.”
Natalie was previously confronted by a fellow gym-goer, who told her she had to leave the building due to her “inappropriate” attire
Image credits: onlynatreynolds
Confidently going to the gym for a workout, she was suddenly filmed being politely confronted by a man who called her attire “inappropriate”.
The fellow gymgoer approached Natalie and her filming team before saying: “If you don’t have clothes on, you need to be out of here, ma’am.”
However, Natalie firmly exclaimed: “I do have clothes on.” The man continued: “Not fine, I work in the industry enough to know. I work in the entertainment field.”
While the disappointed man walked away from the content creator, he also appeared to say that you’re not supposed to “videotape” in the gym.
Natalie took to her X page to post a short clip of the interaction, which has since gone viral with 35.8 million views. The content creator captioned: “Guy in the gym presses me for wearing painted pants.”
The influencer tried to shame the man, accusing him of “pressing” her for her fashion choices
Image credits: onlynatreynolds
Guy in the gym presses me for wearing painted paints… 🤬 pic.twitter.com/3w85pCEEfv
— natalie reynolds (@onlynatreynolds) December 27, 2023
While it may have first appeared to be a fun and lighthearted joke, many viewers went on to share their grievances.
The influencer was also slammed by X’s community notes, which enable users to add context to content shared on the social media platform.
Accompanied by a link to a Healthline article on proper gym etiquette, the note read: “The man in the video is protecting the overall gym etiquette according to which you should wear clothes suitable for exercise.
“Wearing unsuitable clothes or none at all is considered to be disrespectful towards the other. It is also a hygiene risk to others.”
Ok, hear me out. I am not a fan of influencers by any means, but i feel people are focusing and calling her out on the wrong thing. Nobody should care what she "wore" to the gym. We are all gu3ving her the attention she wanted. First, she wasn't naked. She had bathing suit bottoms on under the body paint. I get that bathing suit bottoms are pushing it a bit at the gym, but I want to.point out that athletes wear bathing suit type bottoms all the time (well, women athletes do, and that rant is for another post) beach volleyball wear bikinis, regular volleyball has bootie shorts, track and field ladies wear tiny spandex bikini cut bottoms, and sports bras, gymnasts wear body suites, so on and so forth. I honestly don't see the modesty part as being that big of a deal, like I said, we see athletes in these types of bottoms all the time. I would have been, and am, more annoyed at the body paint getting everywhere, and more annoyed that she is just trying to get attention. That is what we should be focusing on, and she should be apologizing about. We should be making it clearly known that it is this influencer b******t that is no acceptable, and needs to change, if not just go the fúck away. But we lose that message in the mess of freaking out over her wearing bikini bottoms and blue paint.
Influencers seriously need to stop with these "social experiments". Social experiments are done by actual academics/scientists studying a specific behaviour or phenomenon. The media also needs to stop calling it that, because it only gives more power to these influencers. An influencer filming a dumb *ss video is not a social experiment. It's nothing more than "hey look at me!! Look how much I can annoy/disrespect random strangers. Now give me likes and money!"
Yep, unfluencers single value is contributing to the global warming. That's just sad and pathetic.
Upvote for "Unfluencer".
She lives off oxygen and attention
Ok, hear me out. I am not a fan of influencers by any means, but i feel people are focusing and calling her out on the wrong thing. Nobody should care what she "wore" to the gym. We are all gu3ving her the attention she wanted. First, she wasn't naked. She had bathing suit bottoms on under the body paint. I get that bathing suit bottoms are pushing it a bit at the gym, but I want to.point out that athletes wear bathing suit type bottoms all the time (well, women athletes do, and that rant is for another post) beach volleyball wear bikinis, regular volleyball has bootie shorts, track and field ladies wear tiny spandex bikini cut bottoms, and sports bras, gymnasts wear body suites, so on and so forth. I honestly don't see the modesty part as being that big of a deal, like I said, we see athletes in these types of bottoms all the time. I would have been, and am, more annoyed at the body paint getting everywhere, and more annoyed that she is just trying to get attention. That is what we should be focusing on, and she should be apologizing about. We should be making it clearly known that it is this influencer b******t that is no acceptable, and needs to change, if not just go the fúck away. But we lose that message in the mess of freaking out over her wearing bikini bottoms and blue paint.
Influencers seriously need to stop with these "social experiments". Social experiments are done by actual academics/scientists studying a specific behaviour or phenomenon. The media also needs to stop calling it that, because it only gives more power to these influencers. An influencer filming a dumb *ss video is not a social experiment. It's nothing more than "hey look at me!! Look how much I can annoy/disrespect random strangers. Now give me likes and money!"
Yep, unfluencers single value is contributing to the global warming. That's just sad and pathetic.
Upvote for "Unfluencer".
She lives off oxygen and attention