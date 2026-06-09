Who Is Natalie Portman? Natalie Portman is an Israeli American actress celebrated for her intelligent performances and commanding screen presence. Her roles often delve into complex psychological landscapes. She first garnered widespread attention in the 1994 film Léon: The Professional, a role that immediately established her as a formidable young talent; critics noted her remarkable maturity.

Full Name Natalie Portman Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Tanguy Destable Net Worth $90 million Nationality Israeli American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Syosset High School, Harvard University Father Avner Hershlag Mother Shelley Stevens Kids Aleph, Amalia

Early Life and Education Born Natalie Hershlag in Jerusalem, Israel, she moved to the United States at age three with her Israeli father, Avner Hershlag, a fertility specialist, and her American mother, Shelley Stevens. She attended Charles E Smith Jewish Day School in Maryland and later Syosset High School on Long Island. Portman then pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Harvard University, graduating in 2003.

Notable Relationships Natalie Portman’s public relationships include her marriage to choreographer Benjamin Millepied, which ended in divorce in February 2024. Portman co-parents two children, Aleph and Amalia, with Millepied and is currently partnered with French music producer Tanguy Destable, with whom she is expecting her third child.

Career Highlights Natalie Portman earned significant critical acclaim and an Academy Award for her transformative portrayal in the 2010 psychological thriller Black Swan. This intense role showcased her dedicated performance. She achieved global recognition portraying Padmé Amidala across the Star Wars prequel trilogy, captivating audiences in the iconic science fiction saga. Portman has also helmed directing projects.