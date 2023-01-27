The coldest wave in a decade hit Japan.

Nagasaki Prefecture held its first Lantern Festival in three years. I was able to photograph the fantastic collaboration of snow and lantern lights.

Since it rarely snows in this part of the area, I succeeded in capturing a ruthlessly rare sight.

The Nagasaki Lantern Festival is an annual festival held from late January to early February, originating from the Chinese New Year celebration, the Chinese New Year Festival. More than one million visitors come from all over Japan.

The Nagasaki Lantern Festival was first held in 1987 in Nagasaki's Shinchi Chinatown as the Shunsetsusai, an event for overseas Chinese living in Nagasaki to celebrate the Chinese New Year (Shunsetsusai). Since 1994, the Nagasaki Lantern Festival has become a major winter coloring event in Nagasaki.

