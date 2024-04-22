My World Of Cross Stitch (14 Pics)
Hello friends!
First, I want to show off the watercolor roses I recently completed. In the last post I showed WIP. I really liked the result.
Secondly, i want to show you my new pattern.
And thirdly, I created my own small store of cross stitch patterns. I will be glad to see you as a guest.
Thanks for you attention!
More info: ballwool.com
When I made a crab pattern with the words “Don’t worry, be happy!”, they wrote to me several times on social networks that it would be more correct to say “Don’t worry, be snappy!” I took this into account and added a second pattern.
I love this!! This is beautiful and pure skill
Amazing. I imagine much time and effort is used to make those. Well done. :)
Thank you! You're right, it takes a lot of time, but I really like it ☺
Love these designs, the roses are just gorgeous. Thanks for sharing.
Thank you! I'm glad you liked it ☺
