Hello friends!

First, I want to show off the watercolor roses I recently completed. In the last post I showed WIP. I really liked the result.

Secondly, i want to show you my new pattern.

And thirdly, I created my own small store of cross stitch patterns. I will be glad to see you as a guest.

Thanks for you attention!

More info: ballwool.com

#1

Watercolor Roses

Yulia
#2

My New Wip. Orchids

Yulia
#3

Seasons

Yulia
#4

Simple But Favorite Geometry

Yulia
#5

My Colorful Turtle

Yulia
#6

Yes, I Love Bats

Yulia
#7

One Of My Favorite Movies

Yulia
#8

Now Gift Tags Decorate Every Gift I Give To Friends And Family

Yulia
#9

Geometry Again

Yulia
#10

Exactly!

When I made a crab pattern with the words “Don’t worry, be happy!”, they wrote to me several times on social networks that it would be more correct to say “Don’t worry, be snappy!” I took this into account and added a second pattern.

Yulia
#11

My Yoga Cat

Yulia
#12

The Rooster Turned Out Very Bright

Yulia
#13

I Have Two Cats And I Know What I'm Talking About

Yulia
#14

Framed

