This Is My Artwork That I Never Really Showed Anyone Before
This Is My Artwork That I Never Really Showed Anyone Before

I like to spend my time alone in silence. Often I’m deeply concentrated on work with my hands.

I have never really shown anyone what I have done. Because when I finish my work, I move on to the next one.

I hope you will enjoy my drawings and will find the inspiration to do something yourself.

I like to use this types of pens

This Is My Artwork That I Never Really Showed Anyone Before

Or a ballpoint pen

This Is My Artwork That I Never Really Showed Anyone Before

Sometimes I try out something new by copying what I find online

This Is My Artwork That I Never Really Showed Anyone Before

Other times I draw photographs, I copy the whole picture with ballpoint pen

This Is My Artwork That I Never Really Showed Anyone Before

I experimented with water colours on random papers to see how it will turn out

This Is My Artwork That I Never Really Showed Anyone Before

I cut out pictures from newspapers and then glue them together. These cut-outs are an article about the war in Afghanistan.

This Is My Artwork That I Never Really Showed Anyone Before

Instant coffee can be used as a dye to paint. I wouldn’t recommend anyone to drink it

This Is My Artwork That I Never Really Showed Anyone Before

I was bored at school and copied parts of human anatomy from a book I found

This Is My Artwork That I Never Really Showed Anyone Before

My medical notes from school

This Is My Artwork That I Never Really Showed Anyone Before

My medical notes from school

This Is My Artwork That I Never Really Showed Anyone Before

My medical notes from school

This Is My Artwork That I Never Really Showed Anyone Before

My medical notes from school

This Is My Artwork That I Never Really Showed Anyone Before

