Coral Dreams: My Miniature Paper Automata Sculpture Of A Flying Ruby-Throated Hummingbird (4 Pics)

This is a miniature paper automata sculpture of a Ruby-throated hummingbird hovering over coral honeysuckle flowers. This automata sculpture is inspired by avian life and it shows the mystical wing motion of a flying hummingbird through a simple yet intricate crank and shaft mechanism. I want the audience to rediscover their love of nature through these tiny automata. With the exception of the wires, this artwork is entirely made of paper and paper mache.

This tiny hummingbird automata is made of paper mache created from my paper art waste and each tiny feather is individually hand-cut and painted. This sculpture took 72 hours in making and it measures 2 inches in diameter and 4 inches tall. This artwork was made without using any magnifying instruments.

Ruby-throated hummingbird hovering over coral honeysuckle flowers

Ruby-throated hummingbird automata details, each tiny feather is hand cut

Details of the iridescent face feathers of Ruby-throated hummingbird

The tiny scale of the artwork