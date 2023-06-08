Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Coral Dreams: My Miniature Paper Automata Sculpture Of A Flying Ruby-Throated Hummingbird (4 Pics)
12points
User submission
Art7 hours ago

Coral Dreams: My Miniature Paper Automata Sculpture Of A Flying Ruby-Throated Hummingbird (4 Pics)

Venus Bird
Community member

This is a miniature paper automata sculpture of a Ruby-throated hummingbird hovering over coral honeysuckle flowers. This automata sculpture is inspired by avian life and it shows the mystical wing motion of a flying hummingbird through a simple yet intricate crank and shaft mechanism. I want the audience to rediscover their love of nature through these tiny automata. With the exception of the wires, this artwork is entirely made of paper and paper mache.

This tiny hummingbird automata is made of paper mache created from my paper art waste and each tiny feather is individually hand-cut and painted. This sculpture took 72 hours in making and it measures 2 inches in diameter and 4 inches tall. This artwork was made without using any magnifying instruments.

More info: Instagram

Ruby-throated hummingbird hovering over coral honeysuckle flowers

Coral Dreams: My Miniature Paper Automata Sculpture Of A Flying Ruby-Throated Hummingbird (4 Pics)

Ruby-throated hummingbird automata details, each tiny feather is hand cut

Coral Dreams: My Miniature Paper Automata Sculpture Of A Flying Ruby-Throated Hummingbird (4 Pics)

Details of the iridescent face feathers of Ruby-throated hummingbird

Coral Dreams: My Miniature Paper Automata Sculpture Of A Flying Ruby-Throated Hummingbird (4 Pics)

The tiny scale of the artwork

Coral Dreams: My Miniature Paper Automata Sculpture Of A Flying Ruby-Throated Hummingbird (4 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Venus Bird
Venus Bird
Author, Community member

"The Paper Ark" formerly called NVillustration is an artistic collaboration between myself Venus Bird and Nayan Shrimali. At The Paper Ark we strive to redefine paper as a material and use art as a means of educating people about our planet's unique biodiversity. We want to bring attention to how fragile everyone is through art and stories. To pique viewers' curiosity and encourage them to learn more about our wildlife, we took on the challenge of creating miniature, highly detailed birds, animals and all the beautiful beings found in the world.

Mother Earth is our greatest motivator; we go birdwatching and exploring the wilderness around our city on a frequent basis...

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Homepage
Next in Art
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda