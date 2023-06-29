Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Finds Out Her Husband Has A Secret Family And It’s Been Going On For 17 Years
Relationships

Woman Finds Out Her Husband Has A Secret Family And It’s Been Going On For 17 Years

Dovilas Bukauskas
Ieva Pečiulytė

Attitudes towards marriage and divorce are changing, but it seems like most people agree that the ideal is still to form an enduring, long-term relationship with someone built on love and trust. For one woman, however, all of that was taken away from her recently in a story of shocking betrayal by her husband of 25 years.

We can only hope that baring all to strangers online brings her some sort of emotional catharsis, as we can only imagine how painful such a betrayal must have been. It’s also worth reading the comments posted in response, which offer both emotional support and useful advice.

The longer we’ve known and loved someone before, the more completely their betrayal can knock us off our feet

Image credits: amenic181 (not the actual photo)

One woman’s story showed the raw pain that can be caused by a betrayal of a family built on a 25-year marriage


Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

Because of the support she received from her initial post, the woman shared some follow-up information as well


Image credits: kitzstocker (not the actual photo)

In a later update, she claimed to have started divorce proceedings as well


Image source: Particular_Figure123

Commenters under her post were nearly all supportive, offering both emotional outreach and all sorts of advice

 

 

Dovilas Bukauskas
Dovilas Bukauskas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ranging the woodlands is what I love most,
here and there stopping to write and to post.

Read more »
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
26 minutes ago

When i was a kid our next door neighbor came to our door and fainted. she had just found out her husband of 10 years had an other family with kids and all. She found out as she received the other familys post in her postbox

EmBree
EmBree
Community Member
16 minutes ago

My friend used to visit her mother in her home country for a month each summer. One year she got sick and canceled the trip. Her husband got more and more stressed, nagging her to go even though she was too sick to travel. (She was diagnosed with cancer within weeks.) It turned out that his adult kids from a secret relationship were on their way to visit. The secret relationship had been going on all through their 25-year marriage. It broke my friend. She stayed with us for a while, then she joined a cult and stopped talking to friends and family. We don't know if she's still alive or not.

