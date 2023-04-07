Daughter Pulls The “My House, My Rules” Card On Her Mother, Causing Her To Give Up 40+ Years Of Smoking

As a child, even being as young as you are, you can tell that some of your parents’ rules are bull. For example, the classic “my home, my rules,” which enthrones your parents to be the supreme rulers of everything in the home.

Well, one Reddit user finally had the chance to get revenge on her parents for this rule. When her mom came to visit her home and wanted to light up a smoke inside, guess what she heard? You bet.

If you’ve ever been inside the house of a chronic cigarette smoker, you know how bad it can get

The poster of the story remembered how her parents would tell her “my house, my rules” when challenged

She had the satisfaction of saying the very same thing when her mother attempted to light up a smoke in her home on a visit, making mom fume with anger

As short as I can, the original poster (OP) had put up with her parents’ smoking for many years, even fighting bronchitis brought on by the smoking for as long as she had to until she moved out. She’d also hear “my home my rules” when challenging her parents, which just meant that she could get nowhere with them.

When her parents were visiting, she used the same card with her mom when she wanted to smoke indoors, and the mom wasn’t pleased with it whatsoever. Eventually, she even managed to get her mom to stop smoking, by preventing her from smoking around her grandchild and making her change clothes if she wanted to hold the baby.

It’s no secret that smoking is extremely harmful for people. Smokers themselves will tell you so in the middle of lighting up. Actually, a lot of the time smokers will be the people telling people not to smoke, won’t share cigarettes with others, and will be talking about how they nearly coughed up a lung not so long ago, so, no, you definitely don’t want to start.

Smoking isn’t even as cool as it used to be (if it ever was in the first place), according to a Quora thread on the topic.

People mention that it seemed cool to smoke at the time, and then go on to say: “I’ve had three heart attacks. My wife died of lung cancer. Hundreds of thousands of dollars up in smoke over a lifetime. Pretty cool, eh?”

They also list all of the downsides: it makes you stink, stains fingers and teeth and arguably the worst – gives you cancer.

And even though smoking is still used as a device to make characters look “cool” on TV, Quora user Justin Darling humorously had this to say: “TV depicts ‘cool’ people doing it but TV also depicts WWE and pro golf as cool. None of that is.”

OP mentions that it was the ’70s and ’80s and people did know that smoking was bad, but secondhand smoke wasn’t at all well known. The thing is that smoking around kids may be more dangerous than people may think.

According to the American Lung Association, secondhand smoke is responsible for 150,000 and 300,000 lower respiratory tract infections in infants and children under 18 months of age. “It also causes 430 sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) deaths in the U.S. annually. More than 23 million, or about 35% of children in the U.S. have been exposed to secondhand smoke.”

So living with smokers is pretty bad, especially for kids. What can be done about it?

The Mix has a ton of advice for people in this situation. If you’re living with smokers, you could ask them to limit themselves to smoking in one room, so you’d breathe in less of it. You’d win big if you’d convince them to do it outside.

Moving in with someone who is a smoker, you should discuss house rules with them, explain why you’re uncomfortable with them smoking around you and then attempt to reach a compromise that would satisfy you both.

If the smell lingers in the home, you should open the windows, especially while people are smoking, and make sure ashtrays are emptied and cleaned out daily. Sprinkling bicarbonate soda on the bottom of the ashtray will also help absorb odors.

A lot of people believe that they can smoke as much as they want with friends or at parties, as long as they don’t smoke on their own. This phenomenon is called social smoking and it’s really not great for you. WebMD says that if you only smoke with others or infrequently – you’re still smoking. And even a few cigarettes can have a significant impact on your health.

Smoking doesn’t just harm your lungs, it affects your metabolism and speeds up your heartbeat. It also increases the risk of heart attack or stroke and there’s the secondhand smoke.

If people continue social smoking, they often become full-time smokers or are already simply denying how hooked they are on smoking.

After noticing that smoking may be turning into a habit, you can count how many cigarettes you smoke and when you do so, which will help you understand yourself better. Perhaps you’re already borrowing way too many cigarettes a day? Maybe you smoke when stressed out and need to reduce stress in your life overall?

Ambitious-Writer-825’s post got almost 19k upvotes and 931 comments in less than a day. People in the comments congratulated OP for both turning around a remark parents use frequently and getting her mom to stop smoking. They also shared many happy and sad stories about their own experiences with smoking. If you’ve got a story of your own, share it in the comments

Commenters supported the poster, as their parents had smoked loads when they were young and shared stories of their own

