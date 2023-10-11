ADVERTISEMENT

I'm thrilled to introduce you to my latest creation - a hand-painted silk scarf that's close to my heart. It's adorned with intricate Celtic Knots and delicate lavender pansies, offering a fresh and whimsical twist on traditional Celtic knot ornamentation.

Crafted with Love

This scarf is more than just an accessory; it's a canvas of my creativity. I painted every stroke by hand, ensuring vibrant colors that won't fade or wash away. The Celtic Knots at the center symbolize luck, while the lavender pansies add a touch of romance.

Now, I won't say it's your only chance to own this piece of art...

Let's just say, this scarf is ready to find its new home and is looking for a forever companion. It's not just an accessory; it's a personal expression of artistry and style. Embrace the elegance of handmade fashion with this exquisite scarf that combines a fresh perspective on Celtic mystique with timeless beauty.

More info: Etsy

#1

New Take On Celtic Knot Ornamet: White Freshness With Mint

Yup, that's me, the painter! Hi!

Luiza Malinowska
#2

Extra Detailed And One Of A Kind

Luiza Malinowska
#3

Translucent And Hand Painted (With This Said Hand!)

Luiza Malinowska
#4

Silk Is So Light You Can Easily Transform It Into A Wall Decor

Luiza Malinowska
#5

Decyphering The Design: Hearts

Luiza Malinowska
