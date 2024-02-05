My Crochet Guinea Pig Toys From The Same Pattern But In Different Colors (15 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Violeta. My job and hobby is to crochet toys. I crochet toys every day and am always looking for new ideas. Most of the inputs come from the environment, from nature.

Nature is amazing. Nature’s creations are perfect, it’s hard to replicate them, but I like challenges. While looking at the animal world, I became interested in guinea pigs. These animals are all different, with different fur patterns. I created a toy guinea pig pattern. And now I use that pattern in different colors. The world of colors in guinea pigs is wonderful.

I want to show you my world of crocheted guinea pigs. Can you suggest me any other colors of guinea pigs I could crochet?

More info: Etsy

Image credits: VioletaOwl

in progress

